Linda McWilliams
2d ago

Crime has done nothing but go up in this state , we need our police , big problem in FL is that there are police that are corrupt . FL is full of corruption with criminals and scammers coming to this state daily. This is nothing new , FL has always been the state crooks end up coming to .

plumoriginal
2d ago

These men and women coming to Florida to serve the public as law enforcement officers rightfully deserve these incentives. It's the same as hospitals recruiting doctors and nurses with incentive bonuses.

NeverRedAgain22/24
2d ago

Governor bribes. What’s wrong Ron? Nobody wants to be a LEO in your fascist state of confusion? Only crap comes here to police for a bonus

miamitimesonline.com

Auto Insurance increases Florida's cost of living

Florida lawmakers returned to Tallahassee before Christmas for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance rates – they’re also forking over large amounts for automobile insurance. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the highest in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Pot Initiative Petition Numbers Grow

Nearly 150,000 valid petition signatures have been submitted to the state as part of an initiative to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, according to the Florida Division of Elections website. The initiative totaled 148,418 submitted signatures as of Tuesday evening, up from 49,692 at
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

Will Florida be seeing a rise in gun violence for 2023?

Stock photo titled "Sad Teacher"Photo byPhoto by Heather Mount on UnsplashonUnsplash. It's barely the start of 2023 and already news is spreading of a deadly shooting in Ocala Florida early this morning. Tragically, two deaths and four injuries were the results of the altercation according to authorities after gunfire started around 4:30 a.m. near Southwest 5th st. 100 people were crowded in the area when the shooting started, and 30-year-old Davonte Harris, Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey (24) were sadly killed.
OCALA, FL
floridianpress.com

Last Squeeze —12.3.2023 — DeSantis Says Florida is Number ONE— Speaker of the House Drama Happening Now—Much More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. DeSantis to Continue Waging Legislative War Against the Communist. Governor Ron DeSantis: 'Florida is #1' (VIDEO) In his inauguration address, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wowed the Republican faithful, invoking thoughts of former President Ronald Reagan,...
FLORIDA STATE
southeastagnet.com

Commissioner Wilton Simpson Issues Statement After Being Sworn in as Florida’s 13 Commissioner of Agriculture

(FDACS/TALLAHASSEE, FL/Jan. 03, 2023) — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson issued the following statement after being sworn in as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture:. “I am deeply appreciative of the privilege and responsibility of serving as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture and leading the Florida Department of...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

The Latest UPDATE on the Dissolution of Disney World’s Reedy Creek District

Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District has essentially functioned as its own county government for decades — but that could all change soon. After Disney condemned Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill (which has since become law and dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by critics), the Florida legislature passed another law — one that would dissolve Reedy Creek in June of this year. Now that the new year is here, what does that mean for the dissolution of the Reedy Creek Improvement District? Here are the latest updates.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

EPA says state not doing enough to protect Florida's waterways

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida isn't protecting its own waterways or its residents. That’s the message the federal government sent a few weeks ago, blasting state water pollution standards that are three decades old and badly outdated. The federal review was sparked by a group of environmental...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Cloud Cover Saves Florida Crops From Unforgiving Winter Weather

When winter arrives, crops are typically in danger, but in Florida, crops were protected from the current unforgiving winter weather by a cloud cover that hovered over the region the previous week. According to state growers' association officials, Florida's citrus, fruit, and vegetable crops have seemed to have avoided any...
FLORIDA STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Chesapeake subsidiary acquires Florida propane business

Chesapeake Utilities Corp., Dover, reported that its subsidiary, Florida Public Utilities has acquired the propane operating assets of Hernando Gas, Hernando, FL. “Propane’s reliability, versatility and superior performance make it a fuel of choice for many Floridians,” said Jeff Householder, CEO of Chesapeake Utilities. “We are confident that FPU will provide our new propane customers with the same exceptional service that they have been accustomed to receiving.”
FLORIDA STATE

