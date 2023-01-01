Read full article on original website
Sadie Christenson
2d ago
Thank you President Biden and Democrats who made this funding possible despite the yahoo Republican politicians who sat there like 2 year olds having a temper tantrum voting against it.
Reply
12
Sunshine Hopkins
2d ago
I want to see the new infrastructure in the communities I'm surprise he didn't give the money to the school boards like he has been doing
Reply(2)
6
Tedderman johns
2d ago
There's almost no one I the state that DeSantis hasn't tried to influence with his free spending of Taxpayer dollars.
Reply(22)
16
Related
southeastagnet.com
Commissioner Wilton Simpson Issues Statement After Being Sworn in as Florida’s 13 Commissioner of Agriculture
(FDACS/TALLAHASSEE, FL/Jan. 03, 2023) — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson issued the following statement after being sworn in as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture:. “I am deeply appreciative of the privilege and responsibility of serving as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture and leading the Florida Department of...
Florida Pot Initiative Petition Numbers Grow
Nearly 150,000 valid petition signatures have been submitted to the state as part of an initiative to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, according to the Florida Division of Elections website. The initiative totaled 148,418 submitted signatures as of Tuesday evening, up from 49,692 at
wlrn.org
Here's where your Florida county ranks when it comes to child health and education
A new report from the Florida Policy Institute shows the state has not made much progress when it comes to improving outcomes for children's health and education. The 2022 Florida Child Well-Being Index, which ranks the 67 counties based on data from the national Kids Count project, said St. John's County was best, and Madison County was worst.
WDW News Today
Reedy Creek Improvement District Lawsuit Filed Against Florida Gov Ron DeSantis & State Agencies May Move Forward
According to the Orlando Business Journal (OBJ), the Reedy Creek Lawsuit, which was filed against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis & various state agencies, may be moving forward. The OBJ states that an “‘unopposed motion to change venue was filed Dec. 7 by attorney William J. Sanchez of Miami-based William J....
delawarebusinessnow.com
Chesapeake subsidiary acquires Florida propane business
Chesapeake Utilities Corp., Dover, reported that its subsidiary, Florida Public Utilities has acquired the propane operating assets of Hernando Gas, Hernando, FL. “Propane’s reliability, versatility and superior performance make it a fuel of choice for many Floridians,” said Jeff Householder, CEO of Chesapeake Utilities. “We are confident that FPU will provide our new propane customers with the same exceptional service that they have been accustomed to receiving.”
islandernews.com
New state law requires watercraft operators to be insured and permitted to hit the waters
With the arrival of the new year and starting Sunday, January 1, it will be a little more difficult to rent a boat or jet ski as a new state law goes into effect requiring watercraft renters to carry insurance and obtain a permit before legally hitting the waters. The...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis And First Lady Casey DeSantis First Dance At The Governor’s Inaugural Ball
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis hosted “the Governor’s Inaugural Ball” at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center this evening. Joined on stage by their three children, Madison, Mason, and Mamie, the couple walked out to a rendition of Van Zant’s “Sweet
floridianpress.com
Last Squeeze —12.3.2023 — DeSantis Says Florida is Number ONE— Speaker of the House Drama Happening Now—Much More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. DeSantis to Continue Waging Legislative War Against the Communist. Governor Ron DeSantis: 'Florida is #1' (VIDEO) In his inauguration address, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wowed the Republican faithful, invoking thoughts of former President Ronald Reagan,...
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
Petition to put recreational pot on Florida ballot reaches nearly 150,000 signatures
The initiative totaled 148,418 submitted signatures as of Tuesday evening, up from 49,692 at the end of November.
Florida's poor oral health is an ‘untreated crisis,’ say dental access advocates
Sixty-six of Florida's 67 counties don't have enough dentists to provide necessary care
Several Florida Cities Mentioned on List of Most "Aggressive" Drivers
Many people used to enjoy driving. When you can sit behind the wheel on an uneventful, monotonous trip on a gorgeous day, the act of driving can actually serve as a stress reliever at times.
Florida Education Department Eyes Removing COVID Harassment From Hope Scholarship
The state Department of Education is considering a rule change that would remove “COVID-19 harassment” as a reason that families could seek school vouchers under Florida’s Hope Scholarship. The Hope Scholarship, launched during the 2018-19 school year, is geared toward allowing students who have been
Florida witness videotapes glowing orange orbs
A Florida witness at Jacksonville reported watching a glowing, orange orb that changed directions and ascended rapidly at about 9 p.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Will Florida be seeing a rise in gun violence for 2023?
Stock photo titled "Sad Teacher"Photo byPhoto by Heather Mount on UnsplashonUnsplash. It's barely the start of 2023 and already news is spreading of a deadly shooting in Ocala Florida early this morning. Tragically, two deaths and four injuries were the results of the altercation according to authorities after gunfire started around 4:30 a.m. near Southwest 5th st. 100 people were crowded in the area when the shooting started, and 30-year-old Davonte Harris, Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey (24) were sadly killed.
Florida drivers will see toll relief with this year’s program
ORLANDO, Fla. — This year, Florida residents may be able to save more money on tolls. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new toll relief program into law earlier this month. If you pass through 35 tolls a month using a SunPass or E-Z Pass transponder, you will see a 50% rebate on your bill.
westorlandonews.com
Here’s How Many Bonuses Awarded to New Law Enforcement Recruits in Florida
The first-of-its-kind Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program is part of the strongest law enforcement support initiative in the nation and awards a one-time bonus payment of $5,000, after taxes, to each newly employed officer within the state. Governor Ron DeSantis recently celebrated that more than 600 bonuses have been...
Power bills in Florida continue to rise over increased utility costs
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s not the news anyone would like to hear during a tight economy, but you could start seeing a higher power bill this month. In December, state regulators approved utility costs that translate to higher electricity bills for homeowners and businesses. Most utilities said the...
Miya’s Law now in effect, strengthens renter safety in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new Florida law is now in effect to help you feel safer under your own roof. While Miya’s Law was signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in June, it’s one of several new laws that went into effect Jan 1. Part of the law...
ssrnews.com
Founder of National Green Amendments Movement to Discuss Florida Effort for a Right to Clean Water
Maya K. van Rossum, author of The Green Amendment, The People’s Fight For a Clean, Safe & Healthy Environment will be touring Florida for two weeks to talk about her new book, the Green Amendment movement, and how Florida can benefit from securing a constitutional right to clean water as part of its state constitution.
Comments / 47