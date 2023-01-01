ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 47

Sadie Christenson
2d ago

Thank you President Biden and Democrats who made this funding possible despite the yahoo Republican politicians who sat there like 2 year olds having a temper tantrum voting against it.

Sunshine Hopkins
2d ago

I want to see the new infrastructure in the communities I'm surprise he didn't give the money to the school boards like he has been doing

Tedderman johns
2d ago

There's almost no one I the state that DeSantis hasn't tried to influence with his free spending of Taxpayer dollars.

southeastagnet.com

Commissioner Wilton Simpson Issues Statement After Being Sworn in as Florida’s 13 Commissioner of Agriculture

(FDACS/TALLAHASSEE, FL/Jan. 03, 2023) — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson issued the following statement after being sworn in as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture:. “I am deeply appreciative of the privilege and responsibility of serving as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture and leading the Florida Department of...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Pot Initiative Petition Numbers Grow

Nearly 150,000 valid petition signatures have been submitted to the state as part of an initiative to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, according to the Florida Division of Elections website. The initiative totaled 148,418 submitted signatures as of Tuesday evening, up from 49,692 at
FLORIDA STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Chesapeake subsidiary acquires Florida propane business

Chesapeake Utilities Corp., Dover, reported that its subsidiary, Florida Public Utilities has acquired the propane operating assets of Hernando Gas, Hernando, FL. “Propane’s reliability, versatility and superior performance make it a fuel of choice for many Floridians,” said Jeff Householder, CEO of Chesapeake Utilities. “We are confident that FPU will provide our new propane customers with the same exceptional service that they have been accustomed to receiving.”
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Last Squeeze —12.3.2023 — DeSantis Says Florida is Number ONE— Speaker of the House Drama Happening Now—Much More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. DeSantis to Continue Waging Legislative War Against the Communist. Governor Ron DeSantis: 'Florida is #1' (VIDEO) In his inauguration address, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wowed the Republican faithful, invoking thoughts of former President Ronald Reagan,...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

Will Florida be seeing a rise in gun violence for 2023?

Stock photo titled "Sad Teacher"Photo byPhoto by Heather Mount on UnsplashonUnsplash. It's barely the start of 2023 and already news is spreading of a deadly shooting in Ocala Florida early this morning. Tragically, two deaths and four injuries were the results of the altercation according to authorities after gunfire started around 4:30 a.m. near Southwest 5th st. 100 people were crowded in the area when the shooting started, and 30-year-old Davonte Harris, Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey (24) were sadly killed.
OCALA, FL
westorlandonews.com

Here’s How Many Bonuses Awarded to New Law Enforcement Recruits in Florida

The first-of-its-kind Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program is part of the strongest law enforcement support initiative in the nation and awards a one-time bonus payment of $5,000, after taxes, to each newly employed officer within the state. Governor Ron DeSantis recently celebrated that more than 600 bonuses have been...
FLORIDA STATE

