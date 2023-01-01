ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday elected their leadership for their new 51-seat majority in the upcoming 118th Congress, elevating two Midwesterners — Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow to the No. 3 slot and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar to the No. 4 role. Stabenow, chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and Klobuchar, chair of the […] The post Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Hill

McConnell: Trump would have hard time becoming president given Constitution comments

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said anyone who suggests the Constitution could be suspended “would have a very hard time being sworn in as president of the United States.” McConnell’s comments appeared directed squarely at former President Trump, who recently called for the termination of parts of the Constitution in light of…
Kansas Reflector

U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal

WASHINGTON — Congress is trying to wrap up its remaining must-pass bills before leaving for the holidays — but a split between Senate Republican and House GOP leaders could hamstring the all-important task of funding government operations and averting a partial shutdown. Senate Republicans are working with Democrats in both chambers to negotiate a major […] The post U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ALABAMA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top Democrat Bashes Kyrsten Sinema Over Leaving Democrats

Senator Bernie Sanders has lashed out at Kyrsten Sinema, calling her a "corporate Democrat," after Sinema left the Democratic Party to become an independent, The Hill reports. Senator Sanders, speaking on CNN's "State of the Union" was heavily critical of Sinema, saying that she "sabotaged" the Democrats' priorities and that she has refused to tackle special interests during her time in the U.S. Senate.
ARIZONA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

U.S. House paralyzed following second day of GOP failure to elect a speaker

WASHINGTON – U.S. House Republicans’ stalemate over who should lead the chamber for the next two years dragged on Wednesday, with Kevin McCarthy failing to get the votes needed to become speaker on two more ballots.  The second day of floor votes saw 21 GOP lawmakers vote against the California congressman, despite ongoing efforts to […] The post U.S. House paralyzed following second day of GOP failure to elect a speaker appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
COLORADO STATE
Reuters

The Republican wave that wasn't could dim Trump's White House hopes

WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The 2022 midterm vote in the United States was a story of great expectations. Given the public's sour mood over the direction of the country and with inflation rampant, Republicans had high hopes of seizing control of the U.S. Congress from Democrats, perhaps grabbing dozens of seats in a so-called "red wave" in the House of Representatives in the process.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Trump fixation on Wisconsin, Ginni Thomas text regrets and more from the Jan. 6 panel

In the final weeks of 2022, the Democrat-led U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, attack on the Capitol disclosed thousands of pages of transcripts of interviews the panel’s members and staff conducted with key witnesses. The transcripts were central to a committee report released in December that held Donald Trump responsible for the 2021 […] The post Trump fixation on Wisconsin, Ginni Thomas text regrets and more from the Jan. 6 panel appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy