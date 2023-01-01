Read full article on original website
Rick Scott urges McConnell to respect House incoming GOP majority and tank yearlong budget deal
Sen. Rick Scott is urging Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans to respect the incoming House GOP majority and block a yearlong budget deal.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says defeated Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker will 'continue to be a leader' in the GOP 'for years to come'
Walker began his Senate bid with high hopes from many GOP leaders, but his campaign was eventually weighed down by a series of public scandals.
Democrats Could Lose Control of Pennsylvania After Death of House Rep
Republicans have launched a legal challenge to the scheduling of three special elections for the state's House of Representatives.
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
Kyrsten Sinema once ripped then-Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman for trying to win over Republican voters: 'What kind of strategy is that?'
Sinema, now a US senator, announced Friday she was quitting the Democratic party and said she "never really fit into a box of any political party."
McConnell celebrates milestone as Senate Dems retain power
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats are again claiming the Senate majority, but much of the chamber's focus Tuesday was on the top Republican as Mitch McConnell became the longest serving Senate leader in history. McConnell, 80, surpassed Montana Sen. Mike Mansfield’s record of 16 years as party leader...
Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday elected their leadership for their new 51-seat majority in the upcoming 118th Congress, elevating two Midwesterners — Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow to the No. 3 slot and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar to the No. 4 role. Stabenow, chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and Klobuchar, chair of the […] The post Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
McConnell: Trump would have hard time becoming president given Constitution comments
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday said anyone who suggests the Constitution could be suspended “would have a very hard time being sworn in as president of the United States.” McConnell’s comments appeared directed squarely at former President Trump, who recently called for the termination of parts of the Constitution in light of…
U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal
WASHINGTON — Congress is trying to wrap up its remaining must-pass bills before leaving for the holidays — but a split between Senate Republican and House GOP leaders could hamstring the all-important task of funding government operations and averting a partial shutdown. Senate Republicans are working with Democrats in both chambers to negotiate a major […] The post U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Top Democrat Bashes Kyrsten Sinema Over Leaving Democrats
Senator Bernie Sanders has lashed out at Kyrsten Sinema, calling her a "corporate Democrat," after Sinema left the Democratic Party to become an independent, The Hill reports. Senator Sanders, speaking on CNN's "State of the Union" was heavily critical of Sinema, saying that she "sabotaged" the Democrats' priorities and that she has refused to tackle special interests during her time in the U.S. Senate.
U.S. House paralyzed following second day of GOP failure to elect a speaker
WASHINGTON – U.S. House Republicans’ stalemate over who should lead the chamber for the next two years dragged on Wednesday, with Kevin McCarthy failing to get the votes needed to become speaker on two more ballots. The second day of floor votes saw 21 GOP lawmakers vote against the California congressman, despite ongoing efforts to […] The post U.S. House paralyzed following second day of GOP failure to elect a speaker appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
AOC swipes Republicans over not supporting minimum wage raise, gets reminded Democrats killed the bill
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized Republicans for not supporting a 2021 minimum wage hike, although her Democratic colleagues are the reason it ultimately did not pass.
Representative Yvette Herrell Votes No Against Massive $1.7 Billion that Passed 225 to 201.
The United States House of Representatives on Friday voted to finalize a massive $1.7 trillion government funding bill, with New Mexico Representative Yvette Herrell voting No. The bill however passed both the Senate and the House sending it to President Joe Biden and marking the end of two years of Democrats controlling both chambers of Congress.
California Democrat offers to back 'unity candidate' for House speaker as McCarthy stalls
Rep.-elect Ami Bera, D-Calif., said he would support a "unity candidate" for House speaker as the election stalemate continued into the fifth round of voting Wednesday.
Cuban migrants flow into Florida Keys, overwhelm officials
More than 500 Cuban immigrants have come ashore in the Florida Keys since the weekend, the latest in a large and increasing number who are fleeing the communist island
The Republican wave that wasn't could dim Trump's White House hopes
WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The 2022 midterm vote in the United States was a story of great expectations. Given the public's sour mood over the direction of the country and with inflation rampant, Republicans had high hopes of seizing control of the U.S. Congress from Democrats, perhaps grabbing dozens of seats in a so-called "red wave" in the House of Representatives in the process.
Congress Passed a $858 Billion Military Bill. Here’s What’s in It.
WASHINGTON — Congress on Thursday gave final approval to an $858 billion military policy bill that would increase the Pentagon’s budget by 8% and repeal the coronavirus vaccine mandate for the troops, after lawmakers in both chambers overwhelmingly approved the mammoth, 4,400-page legislation.
Groups urge GOP House leaders to condemn political violence
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dozens of military veterans on Wednesday hand-delivered letters to top Republicans in the U.S. House, calling on them to publicly condemn political violence as the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol approaches. Former Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone wrote the letter, which...
Trump fixation on Wisconsin, Ginni Thomas text regrets and more from the Jan. 6 panel
In the final weeks of 2022, the Democrat-led U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, attack on the Capitol disclosed thousands of pages of transcripts of interviews the panel’s members and staff conducted with key witnesses. The transcripts were central to a committee report released in December that held Donald Trump responsible for the 2021 […] The post Trump fixation on Wisconsin, Ginni Thomas text regrets and more from the Jan. 6 panel appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
A sexy Vegas circus paid $2.5 million in cash to buy a California town in the Mojave Desert and build a 'permanent Burning Man'
Spiegelworld bought Nipton, California (population: 25) last year, but it'll be a long road to turn the town into the "circus village" of its dreams.
