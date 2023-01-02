ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins sign ex-Giants quarterback

The Miami Dolphins have to make some moves at quarterback in preparation for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. That’s because Miami might be without both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater for the matchup. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
NJ.com

Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker

The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
WASHINGTON, DC
NJ.com

Ex-Jets QB makes bold prediction for Giants’ return to playoffs

For the first time since 2016, the New York Giants will make an appearance in the playoffs. And Mark Sanchez thinks they’ll go on a bit of a run. The former New York Jets quarterback has faith in this Giants squad and said the team can do something big with its eagerly-awaited postseason opportunity.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NJ.com

Here are 5 unheralded reasons Giants ended their playoff drought

By now, you’ve read that Daniel Jones delivered big time in the most important game of his career and has cemented his future as the Giants’ quarterback. You also are surely aware that Saquon Barkley set a personal record for rushing yards in a season on Sunday during the Giants’ playoff-clinching win over the Indianapolis Colts.
NJ.com

Caesars promo code: Claim $1,250 bonus if first bet loses on NBA, NFL, and more

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There’s plenty on this weekend’s sports slate and Caesars promo code NJBONUSFULL is a new bettor’s ticket to up to $1,250 back if...
NJ.com

Giants injury report: Here’s who (officially) won’t play in Week 18 at Eagles, as Brian Daboll likely rests key starters for playoffs (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ official final injury report for Week 18:. Out: OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (neck) Doubtful: CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) Questionable: C Jon Feliciano (back) And here is a look at Friday’s practice participation:. Did not practice: Ojulari, Williams. Limited participation:...
NJ.com

Jets’ Mike White, out Sunday at Dolphins, says he had five broken ribs after big hits last month

Jets quarterback Mike White is done for the season as he continues to deal with the rib fractures he suffered in last month’s memorable loss to the Bills. And Friday, after he was ruled out for Sunday’s Week 18 matchup with the Dolphins, White revealed that he was dealing with five broken ribs before returning to play in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.
MINNESOTA STATE
NJ.com

Devils remind Ondrej Palat of past Lightning teams. But they need to ‘close out games’ to fully convince him

At his introductory press conference in July, Ondrej Palat said that switching from the Lightning to the Devils would be a “different” experience. Tampa Bay had won two Stanley Cups in the past 10 seasons, while New Jersey only made the postseason one time during that window. But as Palat watched his new team surge to a 13-game winning streak and dominate NHL analytics while he was recovering from a groin injury, he started to grow “excited” at what they could do in the 2022-23 season – and even saw similarities between them and his former teams.
NEWARK, NJ
