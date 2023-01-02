At his introductory press conference in July, Ondrej Palat said that switching from the Lightning to the Devils would be a “different” experience. Tampa Bay had won two Stanley Cups in the past 10 seasons, while New Jersey only made the postseason one time during that window. But as Palat watched his new team surge to a 13-game winning streak and dominate NHL analytics while he was recovering from a groin injury, he started to grow “excited” at what they could do in the 2022-23 season – and even saw similarities between them and his former teams.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO