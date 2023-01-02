Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
Dolphins sign ex-Giants quarterback
The Miami Dolphins have to make some moves at quarterback in preparation for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. That’s because Miami might be without both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater for the matchup. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker
The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Ex-Jets QB makes bold prediction for Giants’ return to playoffs
For the first time since 2016, the New York Giants will make an appearance in the playoffs. And Mark Sanchez thinks they’ll go on a bit of a run. The former New York Jets quarterback has faith in this Giants squad and said the team can do something big with its eagerly-awaited postseason opportunity.
Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe spar over Damar Hamlin: ‘Is anyone running FS1? What is going on there?’
What’s going on at Fox Sports 1? That’s what people are asking. Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Skip...
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Here are 5 unheralded reasons Giants ended their playoff drought
By now, you’ve read that Daniel Jones delivered big time in the most important game of his career and has cemented his future as the Giants’ quarterback. You also are surely aware that Saquon Barkley set a personal record for rushing yards in a season on Sunday during the Giants’ playoff-clinching win over the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL Week 18 picks: New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles predictions | Will Eagles clinch NFC East, No. 1 seed?
It’s the final week of the regular-season finale, and the Eagles (13-3) and Giants (9-6-1) are preparing to square off against one another at Lincoln Financial Field. Despite both teams already clinching playoff berths, they are coming into the game at opposite ends of the spectrum. The Eagles have...
Tre Harris decides to take his talents to Ole Miss
Tre Harris decides to take his talents to Ole Miss; Harris was named a semi-finalist for the Biletnikoff Award this past season
BREAKING: Paul George's Final Injury Status For Clippers-Timberwolves Game
Paul George has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Giants injury report: Here’s who (officially) won’t play in Week 18 at Eagles, as Brian Daboll likely rests key starters for playoffs (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ official final injury report for Week 18:. Out: OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (neck) Doubtful: CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) Questionable: C Jon Feliciano (back) And here is a look at Friday’s practice participation:. Did not practice: Ojulari, Williams. Limited participation:...
Jets’ Mike White, out Sunday at Dolphins, says he had five broken ribs after big hits last month
Jets quarterback Mike White is done for the season as he continues to deal with the rib fractures he suffered in last month’s memorable loss to the Bills. And Friday, after he was ruled out for Sunday’s Week 18 matchup with the Dolphins, White revealed that he was dealing with five broken ribs before returning to play in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.
Jets forced to make one last starting QB change before Week 18 at Dolphins
One more (quarterback change) for the road. The Jets’ quarterback situation has been unstable since the preseason, so it’s fitting that they were forced to make a last-minute quarterback change before Sunday’s season finale at the Dolphins.
Devils remind Ondrej Palat of past Lightning teams. But they need to ‘close out games’ to fully convince him
At his introductory press conference in July, Ondrej Palat said that switching from the Lightning to the Devils would be a “different” experience. Tampa Bay had won two Stanley Cups in the past 10 seasons, while New Jersey only made the postseason one time during that window. But as Palat watched his new team surge to a 13-game winning streak and dominate NHL analytics while he was recovering from a groin injury, he started to grow “excited” at what they could do in the 2022-23 season – and even saw similarities between them and his former teams.
Giants have playoffs locked up, but you have one more shot at Giants Prop Bet Showdown cash!
Should the Giants rest (and protect) their best players and play the junior varsity against the Eagles on Sunday, virtually handing the division rivals the NFC East title, the NFC’s top seed, a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason?. Or should they try to stick it...
Jets’ Sauce Gardner explains plan to honor Bills’ Damar Hamlin with powerful tribute
A few days ago it would have been impossible to picture the Jets’ best young player wearing a Bills jersey on the field before this weekend’s season finale in Miami. But given the unprecedented events of this week, seeing Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner in a Bills jersey Sunday should make even the biggest Jets fan smile.
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux on Colts’ Jeff Saturday’s comments: ‘I don’t know who he is’
The New York Giants stomped on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in a 38-10 win to secure a spot in the playoffs. But Colts quarterback Nick Foles was injured in the second quarter on a hit by Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. As Foles laid injured on the ground, Thibodeaux celebrated the tackle by doing fake snow angels in the turf.
