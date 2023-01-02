ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Decider.com

Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ On Tonight? NFL Week 18 Schedule Info

The final week of the 2022-2023 NFL season includes a slew of must-see matchups. On Saturday, January 7, the AFC South is up for grabs as the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) host the Tennessee Titans (7-9) on ESPN and ABC, while on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers will attempt to lead the Packers (8-8) to their fifth straight win (and a playoff spot!) when Green Bay hosts the resurgent Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. But what about Thursday Night Football? Last week’s installment of TNF featured Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) defeating the slumping Titans. Is Thursday Night Football on...
Larry Brown Sports

NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game

The NFL has reportedly made a decision on the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed Monday night. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL is expected to declare Bills-Bengals a “no contest.” The league is now working through possible scenarios to determine playoff seeding. Florio says one possibility the league is... The post NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Purdy understands reasons why he was seventh-round 49ers pick

After watching what Brock Purdy has done in the NFL with the 49ers, the fact that he was selected with the No. 262 and final pick in the 2022 draft certainly is head-scratching. But hindsight, of course, is 20/20. The rookie quarterback joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday...
NBC Sports

NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game

We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Has Eyes Firmly On Cowboys’ Coaching Job

Sean Payton had a very successful run as head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021 before stepping down from the position. While Payton has remained out of the league in 2022, almost everyone is anticipating that he will make a return sooner than later. Given his resume, Payton...
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL Announces Finalized Week 18 Schedule

Since the NFL made the call to suspend Monday night's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals as a result of the hospitalization of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, there has been some uncertainty about how the rest of the schedule might be impacted. Looks like it'll pretty much be ...
The Spun

Cardinals Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. 49ers

The Cardinals will be rolling with David Blough at quarterback for their regular-season finale against the 49ers. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury made Blough the team's starting quarterback last week. He replaced former Penn State star Trace McSorley. Blough had a respectable performance in Week 17 against the Falcons, completing...
