Tatiana, the Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
Doctor Charged with Trying to Kill Family by Driving Tesla Over 250-foot Cliffjustpene50Pacifica, CA
“Most Haunted Road In San Francisco”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSSan Francisco, CA
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ On Tonight? NFL Week 18 Schedule Info
The final week of the 2022-2023 NFL season includes a slew of must-see matchups. On Saturday, January 7, the AFC South is up for grabs as the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) host the Tennessee Titans (7-9) on ESPN and ABC, while on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers will attempt to lead the Packers (8-8) to their fifth straight win (and a playoff spot!) when Green Bay hosts the resurgent Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. But what about Thursday Night Football? Last week’s installment of TNF featured Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) defeating the slumping Titans. Is Thursday Night Football on...
Raiders select new franchise QB in latest ESPN mock draft
We are less than a week away from the final regular season game for the Las Vegas Raiders. And with the team eliminated from playoff contention, we will soon see where the pick in the first round will land. As of right now, the Raiders would pick at No. 7...
NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game
The NFL has reportedly made a decision on the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed Monday night. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL is expected to declare Bills-Bengals a “no contest.” The league is now working through possible scenarios to determine playoff seeding. Florio says one possibility the league is... The post NFL reportedly makes decision on Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Purdy understands reasons why he was seventh-round 49ers pick
After watching what Brock Purdy has done in the NFL with the 49ers, the fact that he was selected with the No. 262 and final pick in the 2022 draft certainly is head-scratching. But hindsight, of course, is 20/20. The rookie quarterback joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday...
Packers Make Another Big Move in Super Bowl Odds
The Green Bay Packers have won four consecutive games and will play the Detroit Lions on Sunday to get into the NFL playoffs.
Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game officially canceled
Ever since Monday night’s rightful postponement of the Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 matchup at Paycor Stadium, the
NBC Sports
NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game
We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton Has Eyes Firmly On Cowboys’ Coaching Job
Sean Payton had a very successful run as head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021 before stepping down from the position. While Payton has remained out of the league in 2022, almost everyone is anticipating that he will make a return sooner than later. Given his resume, Payton...
BREAKING: Paul George's Final Injury Status For Clippers-Timberwolves Game
Paul George has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Look: NFL Announces Finalized Week 18 Schedule
Since the NFL made the call to suspend Monday night's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals as a result of the hospitalization of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, there has been some uncertainty about how the rest of the schedule might be impacted. Looks like it'll pretty much be ...
Trevor Bauer won't be missed if he's pitched his last MLB game | Opinion
Bauer, the 2020 NL Cy Young winner, was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Friday after serving a 194-game suspension.
Cardinals Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. 49ers
The Cardinals will be rolling with David Blough at quarterback for their regular-season finale against the 49ers. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury made Blough the team's starting quarterback last week. He replaced former Penn State star Trace McSorley. Blough had a respectable performance in Week 17 against the Falcons, completing...
Report: NFL Is Considering Unprecedented Change To Playoffs
In light of the suspended Bills-Bengals game, the NFL is reportedly considering an unprecedented change to this year's playoffs. ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the NFL is looking to not resume the Bills-Bengals game. That, of course, impacts playoff seeding. As a result, ...
