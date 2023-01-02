Read full article on original website
Rick Ervin
4d ago
Seem to recall the former POTUS placed travel restrictions on China and he got roasted by the media and Congress.. What changed? Oh wait, disregard that question. Different political party in the WH.. 🤣🤣
Reply(18)
295
Micheal Holcomb
4d ago
why don't we stop all traveling in or out of America, stop letting people just flood across our borders seems simple enough to me would stop alot of things
Reply(11)
210
Reddoe
4d ago
It has nothing to with being sick, and everything to do with our compliance...DON'T DO IT!! There is no scientific reason for masks and isolation...
Reply(27)
180
