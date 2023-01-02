Read full article on original website
Related
China accuses U.S. of distorting facts after aircraft clash
SHANGHAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. military plane involved in a confrontation with Chinese aircraft in disputed southern waters last week had violated international law and put the safety of Chinese pilots at risk, a defence ministry spokesman said.
A US Air Force bomber successfully launched a fully-operational hypersonic missile in a milestone weapon test
The weapon, which has faced repeated setbacks, hit speeds faster than five times the speed of sound before detonating in the target area.
Russian TV Warns Frontline Troops Would March on Washington to Win War
Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov said frontline troops remain determined in the fight in Ukraine and believe they are fighting against Nazis.
The US Army's laser weapon platoon will be ready next month
The U.S. Army will field its first platoon of laser-powered weapons next month, Task & Purpose reported. Based on the Stryker vehicle platform, the weapon system dubbed Guardian consists of a 50-kilowatt laser system that can take down drones, rockets, and mortar. The changing face of warfare has seen the...
Philippines orders strengthened military presence after 'Chinese activities' near islands
MANILA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Philippines' defence ministry on Thursday ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea after monitoring "Chinese activities" in disputed waters close to a strategic Philippine-held island.
Business Insider
How a Swedish fighter jet managed to catch the un-catchable SR-71 spy plane
The SR-71's record setting speed and high-altitude flights helped it keep enemies at bay. Only one aircraft even has the distinction of achieving radar lock on the legendary spy plane. Here's how Sweden's J37 Viggen caught up with the Blackbird over the Baltic Sea. The Saab J37 made history: During...
Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit
An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
US Air Force launches 1st operational hypersonic missile
The United States Air Force has successfully tested its first prototype hypersonic missile, the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon, or ARRW.
U.S. Sends Warplanes to South Korea After Kim’s Sister’s Threats
U.S. stealth jets and nuclear-capable bombers were flown to South Korea on Tuesday hours after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened to conduct a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters took part in joint drills with South Korean aircraft in the waters southwest of Jeju island in the Korea Strait, Seoul’s defense ministry said. The exercise came after the North Korean dictator’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, commented on doubts about the capabilities of Pyongyang’s nuclear missiles. So far, North Korea’s ICBM tests have been launched at a steep angle to avoid flying into foreign countries’ airspace. Some international observers say the Hermit Kingdom’s ICBMs can’t be considered reliable without being tested in a standard-trajectory launch—though such a test would be a massive provocation to the U.S. as the missile would be flying toward the Pacific Ocean. “I can clear up their doubt about it,” Kim Yo Jong said in remarks covered by state media Tuesday. “They will immediately recognize it in case we launch an ICBM in the way of real angle firing straight off.”Read it at Associated Press
America just won a major victory over China. And it happened in Arizona.
Biden and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey celebrate TSMC's investment in U.S. But production isn’t only about economic strength. It’s about national security.
Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea
Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
Was A High-Altitude Airship Spotted Recently Near The South China Sea?
Lockheed MartinChina, among others, has been exploring the capabilities offered by high-flying, far-traveling airships that can perform various missions.
Authorities Trap Highly Venomous Eastern Brown Snake Wreaking Havoc in Airport
For many people, catching a flight comes with its own set of anxieties and stress-filled moments. However, some folks have more to worry about when heading to the airport than others. For instance, travelers in one Australian airport were sharing a parking garage with a deadly eastern brown snake. The...
34 years after unveiling the iconic B-2, the US military has revealed a new bomber designed to use weapons that haven't been invented yet
The B-21 is still a long way from the battlefield, but officials are already boasting about its ability to keep up with changing technology.
Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Tapped on the Ship's Hull to Alert Rescuers Who Stood By Helpless
The USS West Virginia was berthed at Pearl Harbor when it came under attack by the Japanese on December 7, 1941. It suffered catastrophic damage when it was hit by two bombs and seven torpedoes. Over a hundred members of the USS Virginia's crew would lose their lives as a result of the surprise attack.
The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan
It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
New Evidence Suggests An Earthquake Lasting Weeks to Months Was Triggered By Asteroid Impact That Eradicated Dinosaurs
According to the Geological Society of America, the 'Chicxulub' asteroid impact has been one of the most studied throughout the decades. The asteroid impact is said to "coincide with the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary and is the probable trigger for the last mass extinction in Earth's history." [i]
Ukraine Attempts Brazen Hit On Vladimir Putin's Top General Despite U.S. Warning Against Attack
The Ukrainian military attempted to take out a top Russian general under Vladimir Putin, despite a warning from the United States, RadarOnline.com has learned.Ukraine attempted to work with the U.S. when they discovered the general was sent to the front lines in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine Conflict — but were met with push-back from American military leaders. According to an anonymous U.S. official who spoke to the New York Times on the matter, the Russian general targeted in the attempted hit was Valery Gerasimov. As the Russian military faced the threat of bankruptcy and lacked much-needed modern equipment and supplies, forces...
Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border
Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
