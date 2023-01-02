Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New York
Support the new South End Grocery store
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New York
Hochul says she's standing by LaSalle nomination
Gov. Kathy Hochul insisted Friday she will continue to back her nominee to lead New York's highest court amid opposition from members of her own party in the state Senate. Her comments are the most full-throated in public since Hochul announced the nomination of Judge Hector LaSalle two weeks ago.
State Senate Republicans seek oversight hearing of Buffalo storm response
Republicans in the state Senate called Friday for oversight hearings of the response to the blizzard in Buffalo that led to the deaths of dozens of people in western New York. Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt and Sen. Patrick Gallivan in a letter to the Democratic lawmakers leading the Senate committees on Transportation, Investigations and Government Operations and Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs called for the hearings as a way to assess the response to the storm.
Officials urged to modernize New York's election systems
Making it easier to register to vote and obtain an absentee ballot, funding a system of publicly financed campaigns and launching automatic voter registration are among the measures New York officials are being urged to focus on to strengthen the state's voting infrastructure. The Brennan Center and a coalition of...
Hochul says 'thoughtful' approach planned for public safety
Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to address multiple factors that contribute to the crime in New York in her State of the State next week, she told reporters on Friday. Hochul is set to unveil her 2023 agenda on Tuesday after an election season in which issues surrounding crime and public safety dominated debates over the direction of the state.
Protections against foreclosure abuse in New York approved by Hochul
Provisions meant to strengthen protections against abuse in the foreclosure process are set to take effect after Gov. Kathy Hochul's approval of a law addressing a top court ruling lawmakers have argued weakened safeguards for consumers. The measure, initially approved by state lawmakers last year, was backed after a state...
PBA, lawmakers ready for state budget fight over vetoed retirement bill
Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill for a second time that would allow environmental, park and university police be eligible for retirement after 20 years like other police officers in New York. In her veto message, the governor said the legislation was more appropriate for the state budget. Those...
With public safety push in New York, criminal justice reform advocates re-double efforts
Democrats and Republican state lawmakers opened the 2023 legislative session in Albany acknowledging voters are increasingly concerned about public safety and crime in their communities. While lawmakers in both parties differ in how they plan to address the issue, progressive advocates who have backed changes to New York's criminal justice...
What New York Senate Democrats want this year
Addressing climate change, affordable housing and public safety are among the key issues for Democrats in the New York state Senate this year as Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins on Wednesday outlined the conference's plans for 2023. Details will matter, and as lawmakers returned to Albany for day one of the...
5 things to watch as New York lawmakers return to Albany
State lawmakers are returning to Albany for a six-month legislative session amid a rapidly shifting economic and political landscape. A possible economic recession looms, forcing potential debates in the coming budget talks over taxes and spending. Democrats who control all levers of power in state government are at odds over public safety and a contentious confirmation for chief judge of New York's top court.
Will Hochul's budget reflect potential economic storm?
In a few short weeks, Gov. Kathy Hochul will be announcing a budget plan outlining how New York will be spending more than $200 billion. Typically, it's a document that reflects a lot of tough political choices. "Every governor in the first year of the four-year term, that's when they...
Corrections Officers “Disappointed” at Gov. Hochul’s Veto of “Death Gamble Bill”
Editor’s Note: Neil Pellone, President Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, wrote this letter to Governor Kathy Hochul:. As President of the Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association, I write to share my disappointment in your recent veto of S8448/A9670, the “Death Gamble Bill” applicable to all uniformed staff at Westchester County Jail. This crucial legislation would have extended lump sum death benefits to the beneficiaries of Correction Officers who work past retirement eligibility but die before taking retirement. In 2021 you signed similar legislation for Nassau County Corrections. I am dismayed that you have decided to deny the same benefit to Westchester County Correction Officers, many of whom are your constituents and helped you handily win re-election this year.
New York nursing homes call for more Medicaid funding
Non-profit nursing homes in New York are urging state officials to back a boost in state aid for the facilities in the upcoming state budget as costs continue to soar. Nursing homes have seen a steady rise in operating costs over the last several years, spiking by 42%, industry groups this week said. Meanwhile, Medicaid rates for nursing homes have not changed in 15 years.
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
Menendez resigns Port Authority post
Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
About 20 employees asked to resign as new Attorney General set to enter office
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nineteen different employees in the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, including deputies and division directors, were asked to resign from their positions as Brenna Bird (R) will take the position over from Democrat Tom Miller (D). Bird beat Miller, the country’s longest-serving state Attorney General,...
Arizona’s New Governor Katie Hobbs Issued LGBTQ+ Protections on Her First Day in Office
Ahead of her official inauguration ceremony on Thursday, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs issued an executive order Monday strengthening nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ+ workers across the state. “Ensuring that Arizona is for everyone” — one of Hobbs’ campaign slogans — “requires that every Arizonan should have the opportunity to participate in...
Public Officials Must Choose Between Jobs Or Office With New Florida Law
A new Florida law is forcing some public officials to choose between their day jobs or holding office. The measure, which took effect over the weekend, prohibits public officials from working as lobbyists while holding public office. It also bars state and local elected officials from lobbying their state agencies or offices for six years after leaving office, up from a previous two-year ban.
2022 Election: Kari Lake files appeals in election lawsuit after Hobbs was sworn in as Arizona Governor
PHOENIX - Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed two appeals related to her election lawsuit. One of the appeals is filed with the Appeals Court for her lawsuit claiming fraud, and that technical problems on Election Day were intentional. In December 2022, a judge ruled against Lake, saying there was no evidence of widespread misconduct.
New Year, New Laws: Minimum wage, taxes, homeless camping
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) At the start of the New Year, several new laws and taxes will impact Missourians. Minimum wage increases The minimum wage in Missouri increased to $12 an hour starting Jan. 1. This is thanks to Proposition B, passed by Missouri voters in 2018. Under Prop B, minimum wage increased by 85 cents The post New Year, New Laws: Minimum wage, taxes, homeless camping appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
