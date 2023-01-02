To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Dyaisha Fair bided her time against Pittsburgh’s Aislin Malcolm. She strung together a few between-the-leg dribbles as she retreated fluidly behind the arc. Now near the Syracuse bench, Fair suddenly side-stepped to her right and put up a fallaway 3-pointer over Malcolm’s outstretched arm. The jumper fell for her first 3-point make of the contest after finishing the first half with just two points.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO