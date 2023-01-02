Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Related
Daily Orange
Observations from Syracuse’s 89-71 win over Pitt: Woolley, Fair continue to impress
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse had completely fallen apart down the stretch of the first half against Pittsburgh. The Orange allowed nearly 20 points in a five-minute stretch, while they could only summon up a bucket. Georgia Woolley provided the offense early on, but Dyaisha Fair only scored two points in the first half.
Daily Orange
Dyaisha Fair, Georgia Woolley both score over 20 points in win over Pittsburgh
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Dyaisha Fair bided her time against Pittsburgh’s Aislin Malcolm. She strung together a few between-the-leg dribbles as she retreated fluidly behind the arc. Now near the Syracuse bench, Fair suddenly side-stepped to her right and put up a fallaway 3-pointer over Malcolm’s outstretched arm. The jumper fell for her first 3-point make of the contest after finishing the first half with just two points.
Daily Orange
Opponent preview: Everything to know about No. 11 Virginia
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse picked up its seventh win in eight games on Tuesday night, squeaking out a one-point victory over a struggling Louisville team that entered the game with a 2-12 record. The two teams combined for 36 turnovers, and the Cardinals had a chance to pull out an upset win after Judah Mintz lost the ball with six seconds left. SU survived, though, after Jesse Edwards poked the ball away from El Ellis.
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: What to know about 7-7 Pittsburgh
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. To kick off the New Year, Syracuse hosted then-No. 6 NC State, coming up just short of an upset and falling 56-54. Syracuse trailed by eight points at the half, but used a 10-0...
Daily Orange
Midfielder Curt Calov announces transfer to Rutgers
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Former Syracuse midfielder Curt Calov will be transferring to Rutgers, he announced on Instagram. Calov finished with three goals and seven assists for the Orange in 2022 and primarily came off the bench as a substitute. He will join the program in the spring.
Daily Orange
Final turnover of game lands Syracuse’s way in back-and-forth game at Louisville
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. It truly was the perfect ending. Judah Mintz, trying to run out the clock, but slipping and losing the ball. El Ellis racing upcourt, trying to win Louisville the game, but getting the ball poked away. Instead of a climactic finish to a back-and-forth affair, it was Benny Williams laying on his back with the ball and a Syracuse win.
Daily Orange
Observations from Syracuse’s narrow win: Turnovers, little from Edwards
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse returned from an 11-day layoff with an impressive showing against Boston College on Saturday, taking a nine-point lead into halftime and picking up a 79-65 win over the Eagles. It gave the Orange their sixth win in seven games as they traveled to Louisville, Kentucky to face a 2-12 Cardinals team that has struggled under first-year head coach Kenny Payne this season.
Daily Orange
Former SU safety Ja’Had Carter commits to Ohio State
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Former Syracuse safety Ja’Had Carter has committed to Ohio State, just a few weeks after he entered the transfer portal. Carter was a three-year starter for Syracuse and a key part of the Orange’s secondary.
Daily Orange
University Union announces partnership with DKA ahead of Salt City Film Festival
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. University Union will partner with Syracuse University’s only cinematic fraternity, Delta Kappa Alpha, at the Salt City Film Festival to showcase the work of student filmmakers during the Spring 2023 semester. University Union’s Film...
Comments / 0