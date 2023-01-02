Jeremy Renner In “Critical But Stable” Condition In Reno After Snow-Plowing Accident

UPDATE : Jeremy Renner underwent surgery after suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” Read more here .

PREVIOUS UPDATE with police statement : The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Reno has confirmed what Deadline told you Sunday night: Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” his spokesperson told Deadline on Sunday.

Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, is the star of the returning Paramount+ series The Mayor of Kingstown and Marvel’s Hawkeye series on Disney+ as well as the Avengers and Captain America films.

Sergeant Kristin Vietti of Washoe County Sheriff’s told Deadline that police “responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada” at 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Police did not provide additional details about the accident, other than “upon arrival, deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital. Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident.”

“The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident,” said Vietti.

Renner’s spokesperson said his family is with him and he is “receiving excellent care.” We will let you know more when we hear it.

According to the Reno Gazette-Journal , Renner has a home in the area , near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, about 25 miles from Reno. The region saw a winter storm hit on New Year’s Eve that resulted in 35,000 homes across Northern Nevada’s Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Storey and Lyon counties losing power as of this morning, according to the paper.

Renner scored a Best Actor Oscar nomination in 2010 for The Hurt Locker , and landed a Supporting Actor Oscar nom the next year for The Town .

Season 2 of Mayor of Kingstown , which has wrapped production, begins its run January 15 on Paramount+. The series is created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon and produced by 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions, MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Network for Par+.

Renner previously starred in Sheridan’s 2017 drama Wind River .

Following the news of Renner’s accident, a number of his colleagues took to Twitter to send well wishes.

Anthony D’Alessandro contributed to this report .