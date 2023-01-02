ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Best photos from Seahawks victory over Jets at Lumen Field Week 17

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cnnV6_0k0f0tHp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lS8p4_0k0f0tHp00
Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks at the scoreboard during pregame warmups against the New York Jets at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IjRSa_0k0f0tHp00
Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes against the New York Jets during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VGkqn_0k0f0tHp00
Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) shovel passes against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bswtl_0k0f0tHp00
Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) celebrates with tight end Tyler Mabry (85) following a touchdown pass and reception against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DpCJ4_0k0f0tHp00
Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson (84) celebrates after casatching a touchdown against New York Jets safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38TldK_0k0f0tHp00
Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes against the New York Jets during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xfk7f_0k0f0tHp00
Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) celebrates after showing a touchdown pass against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05RcEo_0k0f0tHp00
Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Nokd_0k0f0tHp00
Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vmrm7_0k0f0tHp00
Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, left, talks with quarterback Geno Smith (7) during a fourth quarter timeout against the New York Jets at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18irLH_0k0f0tHp00
Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) talks with New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) following a 23-6 Seattle victory at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings vs. Bears: Week 18 staff preview and predictions

Record: 12-4 We haven’t gotten word as to how the Vikings will approach this game. How much will the starters play, especially Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson. I would think that with the two seed still in play, we will see the starters play but also rotate in backups to get some reps and rest up your star players, something that the Vikings haven’t done a lot this season. I think the Vikings will stymie Nathan Peterman and find a way to have their second one-score victory of the season.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
251K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy