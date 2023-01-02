Best photos from Seahawks victory over Jets at Lumen Field Week 17

Record: 12-4 We haven’t gotten word as to how the Vikings will approach this game. How much will the starters play, especially Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson. I would think that with the two seed still in play, we will see the starters play but also rotate in backups to get some reps and rest up your star players, something that the Vikings haven’t done a lot this season. I think the Vikings will stymie Nathan Peterman and find a way to have their second one-score victory of the season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO