ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pabucketlist.com

Exploring I99 Antiques in Blair County

I99 Antiques is a two-level, multivendor antique store in downtown Tyrone, Blair County. The store is located at 1222 Pennsylvania Avenue in Tyrone, in the historic Hess Building. I99 Antiques is open Thursday-Saturday from 10:30 am – 4:30 pm. What You’ll Find at I99 Antiques. The sheer volume...
TYRONE, PA
explore venango

Daniel E. McMillen

Daniel E. McMillen, age 49, of Brookville, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 31, 2022. He was born in Punxsutawney, PA, on March 22, 1973, to the late William Dale and Shirley Lou (Stauffer) McMillen. Dan attended the Brookville Area High School and graduated with the class...
BROOKVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods

Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
echo-pilot.com

Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list

The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

MEALS ON WHEELS TO END IN LATE FEBRUARY

A popular meal delivery program for Indiana’s residents has announced that they will end meal service next month. In an announcement made to its clients, Indiana’s Meals on Wheels program will end meal service following deliveries on Friday February 24th. Organizers have cited the rising cost of food and packaging materials as a reason for closing down, as they are no longer able to provide the same quality of meals as a reasonable cost.
INDIANA, PA
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania

While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Allegheny Health Network welcomes first baby of 2023 at Jefferson Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Bethel Park couple rang in the new year with a brand-new addition to their family. New parents Katherine and Anthony Rusch welcomed a healthy baby boy, Braxton Rusch, at 2:02 a.m. on January 1, 2023, at Allegheny Health Network's Jefferson hospital. Braxton came in at 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and a little over 20 inches long.
BETHEL PARK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

7 charged in drug trafficking in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seven people are facing charges related to drug trafficking in Allegheny County, officials say.According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, an 11-month investigation resulted in the arrests of seven people for selling cocaine and other controlled substances, and facilitating illegal gambling in McKeesport.Robert McLean, Earl McClinton, Isaiah Warren, Ramone Williams, Corry Sanders and Kaleb Howard were all arrested."Today, thanks to strong collaboration with our local law enforcement partners, we shut down a major drug trafficking operation in McKeesport," Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a release. "The defendants profited from selling dangerous drugs that have devastated lives across Western Pennsylvania. These arrests are a reminder that our office will pursue drug trafficking organizations no matter which community they prey upon in our Commonwealth."Officials say more than 1,470 grams of cocaine, 16 grams of crack cocaine, 8.5 grams of heroin and three firearms were seized
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

$2M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania Lottery

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A winning Powerball ticket worth millions was sold in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on New Year’s Day. The ticket sold for Saturday’s $265 million Powerball is worth $2,000,000 to the winner. They were able to match five of the five numbers without the Powerball but they had Power Play.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Woman suffers burns in Westmoreland County house fire

Emergency crews responded to a reported house fire in Penn Township Thursday. Westmoreland County dispatchers say they received a call about a fire in the 2000 block of Claridge Elliott Road around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has learned an older woman lived in the home. She woke...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

THREE CHARGED WITH PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS ON NEW YEAR’S DAY

Indiana Borough Police have released three reports of public drunkenness that happened early in the morning on the first day of the New Year. The first report came in at 12:29 a.m. at the Sheetz on Wayne Avenue. Police found 22-year-old Juliana Stuer of Johnstown in an intoxicated state. Medics arrived on scene to assist.
INDIANA, PA
explore venango

Local Man Involved in Three-Vehicle Crash, Two Injured

SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information regarding a three-vehicle crash in Sykesville Borough involving a local man that left two drivers injured. According to a release issued by State Police in DuBois on January 4, this crash occurred at 2:01 p.m. on Friday, December 23,...
SYKESVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

FATAL SHOOTING ON ROUTE 22 IN NOVEMBER JUSTIFIED

The district attorney for Westmoreland County determined that the shooting of a suspect by police in New Alexandria in November was justified. Reports say 35 year old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown was shot around 3:00 in the afternoon on November 3rd on Route 22 at the intersection with Rushwood Road. That came after he led police on a chase that started in a suburb of Johnstown. Pretlor fled from police in Richland Township as they were in the process of getting a warrant for his arrest in connection with the domestic violence incident involving a gun. State Police and a Blairsville police officer assisted in the pursuit when it went on to Route 22 West in Indiana County. After going 45 miles and sometimes reaching 100 mph, the chase came to an end when Pretlor tried to turn his car into the eastbound lanes and he was blocked by state troopers.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Police investigate 2 shootings in Homewood

Four people were wounded in two shootings late Friday night in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, police said. In the first shooting, a man was shot in the head and stomach and a female suffered a graze wound in a shooting that was reported at about 9 p.m. in the 7100 block of Race Street.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy