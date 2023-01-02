Read full article on original website
pabucketlist.com
Exploring I99 Antiques in Blair County
I99 Antiques is a two-level, multivendor antique store in downtown Tyrone, Blair County. The store is located at 1222 Pennsylvania Avenue in Tyrone, in the historic Hess Building. I99 Antiques is open Thursday-Saturday from 10:30 am – 4:30 pm. What You’ll Find at I99 Antiques. The sheer volume...
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $50,000 sold in Allegheny County
A winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket was sold at Shop ‘n Save, 1620 Babcock Boulevard, Shaler Township. Another was sold in Philadelphia. The winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the two $50,000 prizes are part of eight weekly drawings in...
explore venango
Daniel E. McMillen
Daniel E. McMillen, age 49, of Brookville, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 31, 2022. He was born in Punxsutawney, PA, on March 22, 1973, to the late William Dale and Shirley Lou (Stauffer) McMillen. Dan attended the Brookville Area High School and graduated with the class...
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Pittsburgh just days before big drawing
Someone in Allegheny County is $50,000 richer after winning one of two New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawings this week. It’s the eighth and final week for the drawing before the Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 7.
Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
pittsburghmagazine.com
Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods
Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
echo-pilot.com
Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list
The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
wccsradio.com
MEALS ON WHEELS TO END IN LATE FEBRUARY
A popular meal delivery program for Indiana’s residents has announced that they will end meal service next month. In an announcement made to its clients, Indiana’s Meals on Wheels program will end meal service following deliveries on Friday February 24th. Organizers have cited the rising cost of food and packaging materials as a reason for closing down, as they are no longer able to provide the same quality of meals as a reasonable cost.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania
While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
CBS News
Allegheny Health Network welcomes first baby of 2023 at Jefferson Hospital
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Bethel Park couple rang in the new year with a brand-new addition to their family. New parents Katherine and Anthony Rusch welcomed a healthy baby boy, Braxton Rusch, at 2:02 a.m. on January 1, 2023, at Allegheny Health Network's Jefferson hospital. Braxton came in at 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and a little over 20 inches long.
7 charged in drug trafficking in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seven people are facing charges related to drug trafficking in Allegheny County, officials say.According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, an 11-month investigation resulted in the arrests of seven people for selling cocaine and other controlled substances, and facilitating illegal gambling in McKeesport.Robert McLean, Earl McClinton, Isaiah Warren, Ramone Williams, Corry Sanders and Kaleb Howard were all arrested."Today, thanks to strong collaboration with our local law enforcement partners, we shut down a major drug trafficking operation in McKeesport," Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a release. "The defendants profited from selling dangerous drugs that have devastated lives across Western Pennsylvania. These arrests are a reminder that our office will pursue drug trafficking organizations no matter which community they prey upon in our Commonwealth."Officials say more than 1,470 grams of cocaine, 16 grams of crack cocaine, 8.5 grams of heroin and three firearms were seized
abc27.com
$2M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania Lottery
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A winning Powerball ticket worth millions was sold in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on New Year’s Day. The ticket sold for Saturday’s $265 million Powerball is worth $2,000,000 to the winner. They were able to match five of the five numbers without the Powerball but they had Power Play.
wtae.com
Woman suffers burns in Westmoreland County house fire
Emergency crews responded to a reported house fire in Penn Township Thursday. Westmoreland County dispatchers say they received a call about a fire in the 2000 block of Claridge Elliott Road around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has learned an older woman lived in the home. She woke...
wdadradio.com
THREE CHARGED WITH PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS ON NEW YEAR’S DAY
Indiana Borough Police have released three reports of public drunkenness that happened early in the morning on the first day of the New Year. The first report came in at 12:29 a.m. at the Sheetz on Wayne Avenue. Police found 22-year-old Juliana Stuer of Johnstown in an intoxicated state. Medics arrived on scene to assist.
explore venango
Local Man Involved in Three-Vehicle Crash, Two Injured
SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information regarding a three-vehicle crash in Sykesville Borough involving a local man that left two drivers injured. According to a release issued by State Police in DuBois on January 4, this crash occurred at 2:01 p.m. on Friday, December 23,...
wccsradio.com
FATAL SHOOTING ON ROUTE 22 IN NOVEMBER JUSTIFIED
The district attorney for Westmoreland County determined that the shooting of a suspect by police in New Alexandria in November was justified. Reports say 35 year old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown was shot around 3:00 in the afternoon on November 3rd on Route 22 at the intersection with Rushwood Road. That came after he led police on a chase that started in a suburb of Johnstown. Pretlor fled from police in Richland Township as they were in the process of getting a warrant for his arrest in connection with the domestic violence incident involving a gun. State Police and a Blairsville police officer assisted in the pursuit when it went on to Route 22 West in Indiana County. After going 45 miles and sometimes reaching 100 mph, the chase came to an end when Pretlor tried to turn his car into the eastbound lanes and he was blocked by state troopers.
After dancing the night away at a wedding, O’Hara mom gives birth to first baby of the year
Rob and Natalie Pofi of O’Hara had a rollicking time at a relative’s wedding at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh on New Year’s Eve. Delivering a baby was not on their minds, as Natalie Pofi was scheduled for a Cesarean section Jan. 23. While kicking up her heels at the wedding, Pofi felt what might have been slight contractions.
Police investigate 2 shootings in Homewood
Four people were wounded in two shootings late Friday night in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, police said. In the first shooting, a man was shot in the head and stomach and a female suffered a graze wound in a shooting that was reported at about 9 p.m. in the 7100 block of Race Street.
WGAL
UPDATE: Manhunt concludes in Allegheny County after suspect is shot and killed
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — UPDATE: According to police, the suspect who shot two officers in Brackenridge, killing one of them, has been shot and killed in Pittsburgh near the intersection of Brushton Avenue and Mohler Street. A police officer was killed, while another was injured after a shooting on Monday...
