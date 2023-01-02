Maren Morris is commemorating her 10th anniversary in Nashville. On Monday (Jan. 2), the country superstar posted a throwback photo of the day she moved to Music City, hugging her mother, Kellie Morris, as they pose in front of a UHaul trailer parked in front of her house. Next to the 2013 photo is a video taken at Morris’ debut headlining show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville in December 2022. Taken from the back of the stage, Morris can be seen leading an arena-sized sing-a-long to her breakthrough hit, “My Church,” as the crowd sways and claps along with her while she sings the chorus, giving perspective on how far she’s come. “A lot can happen in 10 years. Happy move anniversary, Nashville,” Morris captions the memories.

