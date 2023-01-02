ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker, and More Country Stars Hilariously React to 2022 New Year’s Resolutions

Country music fans and stars alike are gearing up for Nashville’s Big Bash airing later tonight, New Year’s Eve. However, before we kick off the party, we’re checking in with some of our favorite artists, including Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, and more regarding last year’s New Year’s resolutions and how they think they did heading into 2023. Unsurprisingly, their reactions to 2022’s resolutions are beyond hysterical. Check it out.
Remember When Dolly Parton Joined the Grand Ole Opry?

On Jan. 4, 1969, Dolly Parton was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Parton's Opry honor came after the musician released three albums in 1968: Just Because I'm a Woman, her second solo album (and first full-length for RCA Records), and two duet albums with Porter Wagoner, Just Between You and Me and Just the Two of Us. The latter two LPs spawned three Top 10 country chart hits, while the title track of her solo effort landed in the Top 20.
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Maren Morris Celebrates 10th Anniversary in Nashville

Maren Morris is commemorating her 10th anniversary in Nashville. On Monday (Jan. 2), the country superstar posted a throwback photo of the day she moved to Music City, hugging her mother, Kellie Morris, as they pose in front of a UHaul trailer parked in front of her house. Next to the 2013 photo is a video taken at Morris’ debut headlining show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville in December 2022. Taken from the back of the stage, Morris can be seen leading an arena-sized sing-a-long to her breakthrough hit, “My Church,” as the crowd sways and claps along with her while she sings the chorus, giving perspective on how far she’s come. “A lot can happen in 10 years. Happy move anniversary, Nashville,” Morris captions the memories.
