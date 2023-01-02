For several months, my radio listeners have heard the spots for Darvin Furniture and Mattress, a company that has been serving the Greater Chicago area for over 100 years. The store is in Orland Park, and as it turned out, the drive from Northbrook was about an hour. Well worth it for a selection that was incredible. The store ( or perhaps it should be called a complex) is over 200,000 square feet. The main part of the first level are the offices and showroom. There is also a separate mattress area ( humongous with everything one might look for) and an outlet where one might find great buys on odds and ends and slightly damaged pieces. A lot of the “outlet” items are discontinued , so they are new but at prices that are greatly reduced. The second floor of the main showroom is closeouts and one of a kinds. Take a stroll and find the treasures that will make your home perfect.

ORLAND PARK, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO