Could a prospective coaching career keep backup QB Dylan Morris at Washington and out of the transfer portal?

SEATTLE – It’s time for Dylan Morris to prioritize his career. Morris – a 6-foot, 197-pound junior from Puyallup, Washington – started 15 games for the Huskies under center in 2020 and 2021, before surrendering his spot to Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. Penix, of course, promptly produced one of the most prolific seasons in Husky history – throwing for a program-record 4,641 yards with 35 total touchdowns and eight interceptions, while leading Washington to an 11-2 turnaround.
Snohomish County beach to reopen after $15 million restoration project nearly completed

(The Center Square) – It may be rainy and cold but the Meadowdale Beach Park in Snohomish County is open for public access on Jan. 7. A majority of construction at the park in Edmonds, Washington, is finished, which will allow the beach to open back up to start 2023. The remaining construction will take place in a fenced off portion of the park with an anticipated finish in the summer.
