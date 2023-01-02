Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pewter Report
SR’s Fab 5: Bucs Wasting A Chance To Find Out About Trask
SR’s Fab 5 is a collection of reporting and analysis on the Bucs from yours truly, Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds. Here are four things that caught my attention this week, plus some random tidbits in my Buc Shots section at the end. Enjoy!. SR’s Fab 5 is presented...
Pewter Report
Bucs vs. Falcons Wednesday Injury Report: Which Veterans Were Practicing?
Bucs injury reports are presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa features award-winning gaming and dining, the luxurious Rock Spa & Salon, three pools and some of the greatest pieces of Hard Rock music memorabilia. Discover your rhythm at Central Florida’s premier entertainment destination, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, where anybody can win!
Pewter Report
Bucs’ CB Barber Listed As HOF Finalist
Legendary Bucs cornerback Ronde Barber has been named as a 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Finalist for the third year in a row. Barber was one of 15 players selected for consideration. Former Buc Darrelle Revis, who played one season with the Bucs in 2013, is also a finalist in his first year of eligibility.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Pewter Report
Bucs Defense Truly Seeing Takeaways Come In Bunches
For a month in a half in the middle of their season, the Bucs simply could not buy a takeaway. Over the last three games, Tampa Bay has totaled six takeaways. Why the recent uptick? Is it really just another example of the old adage “turnovers come in bunches?”
Pewter Report
Bucs’ 2023 Opponents Close To Being Finalized
The Bucs won the NFC South division title for a second year in a row thanks to a come-from-behind, 30-24 victory over the visiting Panthers. That win all but solidified the team’s 2023 opponents. All that remains is determining which NFC East team Tampa Bay will host in 2023....
Pewter Report
Bucs Offensive Star Wins Weekly NFC Offensive Player Award
After a series of head-scratching misfires for much of the 2022 season, the downfield connection between Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Mike Evans came alive in Sunday’s 30-24 win over the Panthers. Brady found Evans deep for three touchdowns spanning 63, 57 and 30 yards to help Tampa Bay overcome an early 14-0 deficit to beat Carolina and win the NFC South title.
Pewter Report
The Dichotomy of The Bucs Offensive Line vs CAR
Don’t look now but your Tampa Bay Bucs are one of the highest scoring teams in the NFL for the calendar year of 2023. The team’s offensive resurgence on Sunday against the Panthers was a welcome sight for Bucs fans who have suffered through a disappointing season of offensive ineptitude.
