Cynthia M. Newsome, 1960 – 2023
Cynthia M. Newsome, age 62 of Continental, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. She was born on March 27, 1960 to the late Earcel and Juanita (Cantrell) Coleman in Zebulon, Kentucky. Cynthia enjoyed crafts, gardening and painting. She was a wonderful and caring mother and grandmother, and she treasured her time spent with her family.
Harry B. Bleschke, 1948 – 2023
Harry B. Bleschke, 74, of Napoleon, Ohio passed away at his home on January 1, 2023. He was born in Berlin, Germany on March 29, 1948 to Burt Lake and Ursula Bleschke. Harry immigrated to the US in 1959 relocating to Cloverdale, Ohio. He was drafted into the US Army in 1968 and served a little over a year in Vietnam with the 2nd /47th Mech. Infantry. Harry married Phyllis Stilwill in 1971 and had two daughters, Tammy and Rhonda. In 1990 he married Linda Terwilleger and in 1996 he married Sandra Osborn.
