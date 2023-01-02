ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, SC

live5news.com

Man charged in deadly 2020 Johns Island shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Ravenel man has been charged in the September 2020 shooting death of a man on Johns Island, Charleston County deputies say. Clyde Scott Mock, 54, is charged with murder in the death of 52-year-old Michael Mikula, Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Two die in crash in Hardeeville over New Year's weekend

A two-vehicle accident over the New Year's weekend in Hardeeville resulted in two fatalities, according to Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken. Salvador Sanchez, 50, of Hardeeville, died on scene from injuries he sustained in the Dec. 30 accident, Aiken said. The second driver, Alex Andrade, 29, died due to his...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
live5news.com

2 Dorchester Co. fire stations expected to open in 2023

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County is spending millions of dollars to upgrade its fire infrastructure, and two new fire stations are expected to open up later this year. Throughout the day, crews have been working on building a new station facing Ladson Road, which will soon be home...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton County Courthouse trial updates

Monday, January 23, 2023, the jury selection process will begin at the courthouse for the Murdaugh trial that is expected to start immediately thereafter. Here are a few facts to know in anticipation of the downtown courthouse square getting rounded up. The Colleton County Courthouse’s Clerk of Court, Rebecca H....
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Hwy 78 reopens in Summerville after gas leak

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have reopened a Summerville highway after a gas leak kept it closed overnight. Authorities shut down part of Highway 78 after a gas leak in Summerville Wednesday night. The road remained closed until just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The Summerville Police Dispatch says Highway 78...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Portions of the Lowcountry under tornado watch

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A tornado watch has been issued for several counties in the Lowcountry Wednesday morning. Beaufort, Colleton and Dorchester Counties are under a tornado watch until 2 p.m. Wednesday. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes. Because of the watch, a first alert weather day...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV-TV

Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner talks plans for 7th term

Longtime Sheriff says it starts with safety in schools and bringing local departments together to fight crime. Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner talks plans for …. Longtime Sheriff says it starts with safety in schools and bringing local departments together to fight crime. Murdaugh associate Curtis Eddie Smith on witness...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

