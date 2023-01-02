Read full article on original website
Disappearance of Colleton County man deemed ‘suspicious’, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 62-year-old man who has been missing for several months. According to deputies, Gregory Donell Bodison was last seen at his residence in Round O, S.C. on Sept. 11, 2022, wearing blue jeans and a black and brown shirt. […]
Jasper Sheriff's Office investigating New Year's Day shooting at nightclub
Authorities are investigating a New Year's Day shooting at a Ridgeland nightclub that left two people injured, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby said Jan. 4 the number of suspects involved in the shooting was not yet known. On Sunday, Jan. 1, around 3...
Man charged in deadly 2020 Johns Island shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Ravenel man has been charged in the September 2020 shooting death of a man on Johns Island, Charleston County deputies say. Clyde Scott Mock, 54, is charged with murder in the death of 52-year-old Michael Mikula, Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
SCHP seeking information after fatal New Year's hit-and-run in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information after a pedestrian died in a hit-and-run in Beaufort County early in the morning on Sunday. According to SCHP, a pedestrian was struck and killed on Broad River Boulevard near Parris Island Gateway around 12:30 a.m....
Two die in crash in Hardeeville over New Year's weekend
A two-vehicle accident over the New Year's weekend in Hardeeville resulted in two fatalities, according to Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken. Salvador Sanchez, 50, of Hardeeville, died on scene from injuries he sustained in the Dec. 30 accident, Aiken said. The second driver, Alex Andrade, 29, died due to his...
Docs: Charleston deputy charged in crash ‘struggled’ behind wheel in training
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Daily training logs reveal field supervisors noted difficulties a former Charleston County deputy who was involved in a crash that killed a Colleton County woman and her two daughters was having with driving while she was training for the job. Emily Pelletier was just six...
Port Royal shooting suspect turns herself in, another still at large
One suspect has surrendered to the authorities in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in Port Royal, while a second suspect remains at large. Port Royal shooting suspect turns herself in, another …. One suspect has surrendered to the authorities in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in...
Police, firefighters respond to Drayton Street after wreck sends vehicle into building
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 4:57 p.m.: According to the Savannah Fire Department, the vehicle caused what appeared to be structural damage to a column that supported the balcony attached to the second floor of the building. To ensure the structure wouldn’t shift when the vehicle was removed, SFD units...
Deputies recover drugs, handgun during Colleton Co. traffic stop
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is facing multiple charges after deputies discovered narcotics and a weapon during a Friday morning traffic stop. Deputies stopped a vehicle on Henderson Street around 4:45 a.m. due to a mismatched license tag. The passenger, Haskell Magwood, fled leading deputies on a brief foot chase, according to […]
2 Dorchester Co. fire stations expected to open in 2023
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County is spending millions of dollars to upgrade its fire infrastructure, and two new fire stations are expected to open up later this year. Throughout the day, crews have been working on building a new station facing Ladson Road, which will soon be home...
Colleton County Courthouse trial updates
Monday, January 23, 2023, the jury selection process will begin at the courthouse for the Murdaugh trial that is expected to start immediately thereafter. Here are a few facts to know in anticipation of the downtown courthouse square getting rounded up. The Colleton County Courthouse’s Clerk of Court, Rebecca H....
3 charged after drone used to smuggle contraband into South Carolina prison
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is among those facing charges after reportedly using a drone to smuggle contraband into a state prison facility. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said three men used a drone to fly a package containing contraband items to inmates at McCormick Correctional Institution on […]
Quinton Simon's family waiting on federal investigators before holding funeral for killed toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thursday marked three months since toddler Quinton Simon disappeared from his Savannah home. And while his mother, 23-year-old Leilani Simon, is behind bars charged with his murder, his family still can't bury him. It's unknown when the family of Quinton will be able to lay him...
Quinton Simon: A full timeline of events surrounding the disappearance and death of Savannah toddler
Here is what we know right now about the disappearance of Quinton Simon. Check back for updates as they develop. Quinton is seen around 6 a.m. in his playpen at his Buckhalter Road home. He is noticed missing around 9 a.m. and the police are contacted. This content is imported...
Hwy 78 reopens in Summerville after gas leak
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have reopened a Summerville highway after a gas leak kept it closed overnight. Authorities shut down part of Highway 78 after a gas leak in Summerville Wednesday night. The road remained closed until just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The Summerville Police Dispatch says Highway 78...
FIRST ALERT: Portions of the Lowcountry under tornado watch
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A tornado watch has been issued for several counties in the Lowcountry Wednesday morning. Beaufort, Colleton and Dorchester Counties are under a tornado watch until 2 p.m. Wednesday. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes. Because of the watch, a first alert weather day...
Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner talks plans for 7th term
Longtime Sheriff says it starts with safety in schools and bringing local departments together to fight crime. Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner talks plans for …. Longtime Sheriff says it starts with safety in schools and bringing local departments together to fight crime. Murdaugh associate Curtis Eddie Smith on witness...
Chatham Co. Animal Services investigating after 21 dogs dumped along Garrard Ave.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - What would you do if you saw someone in your neighborhood putting an animal out on the side of the road?. That’s exactly what one Chatham County man says he witnessed this past Monday. People that live in this area of Garrard Avenue say...
Georgia woman arrested in retirement community murders of Florida couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Authorities investigating the New Year’s Eve murders of an elderly Florida couple have identified their alleged killer, who was arrested in Georgia while driving the victims’ car. Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, was arrested Monday in Savannah, according to authorities. Williams, who is awaiting...
Police following "solid leads" in Dollar General robberies
The Dollar General stores in Blackville and Hilda had attempted robberies on Dec. 28, 2022. The Hilda store was robbed around 5 p.m.
