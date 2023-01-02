Read full article on original website
This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country
One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town. New Hope has been ranked in the top 12 charming small towns in America....
fox29.com
Watch: Suspect accused of placing nails behind tires of parked car in Bucks County
WARRINGTON TWP, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are trying to find a person captured on video placing nails near tires of parked cars under the cover of night. The Warrington Police Department shared video of the suspect allegedly placing nails under the front and rear tires of a truck in the High Grove development last Tuesday.
Future of West Chester Metro Rail Service Seems Murky Amid Ongoing Battle
West Chester’s commuter “Metro” rail service might be making a comeback, but it’s not without a little back and forth, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. The West Chester Borough Railroad Committee said residents who use the rail service could connect to SEPTA trains, which would bring them into Center City.
Tourists, Mystery Chasers Flock to Upper Black Eddy to See and Hear Ringing Rocks
Ringing Rock Park, pictured above, is known for its unique rock formations and its natural landscape. One of Bucks County’s most popular parks is a must-stop location for nature lovers and those looking for a unique local outdoor spot. Piya Sengupta wrote about the park for Unbelievable Facts. For...
Esquire: 70-Hour 2019 National Dog Show in Oaks Precipitated Anger, Chaos, and Disappointment
Using last week’s National Dog Show held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Esquire Magazine provides a behind-the-scene look at “the wild microcosm that is competitive dog showing.” Image via WHYY.org. Many dog handlers were shocked when an unexpected winner was announced at the 2019...
wdiy.org
From Craft Beer to Comfort Food: Spinnerstown Hotel's Susan and Anna Kate Dale | The Inside Dish
Mike Drabenstott welcomes Susan and Anna Kate Dale from the Spinnerstown Hotel Restaurant and Tap Room in Quakertown to talk about some of their most popular dishes, the craft beer, wine and bourbon programs, and the history of the restaurant which dates all the way back to 1750. Catch The...
rew-online.com
CBRE Arranges $11.6 Million Sale of Three Medical Office Buildings Totaling 57,760 SF in Broomall, PA
CBRE announced today the sale of Marple Commons, a three-building medical office park totaling 57,760 sq. ft. at 2000, 2002 and 2004 Sproul Road in Broomall, PA. Maryland-based Thomas Park Investments acquired the buildings for $11.6 million. The CBRE Capital Markets Team of Stephen Marzullo and Adam Silverman, along with...
Three New Restaurants Planning to Open in Chester County in 2023
There are more than sixty new restaurants planning to open in the Philadelphia area this year, and three of them are in Chester County, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Joey Chops is preparing to have its grand opening in Malvern for February. The new eatery will open at...
Philly's first & oldest Black-owned bookstore will become Pa. historical landmark
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia bookstore has been advocating the power of knowledge in the fight for racial justice for decades and now, they're making it into our state's history books. Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest Black-owned bookshop in Philadelphia.In just a few weeks, the small storefront that houses hundreds of works by African American authors will receive a big honor. It will soon be bookmarked in Pennsylvania's history by an official blue and yellow historical marker."Yeah, and I always get teary-eyed because I just wish he were here to see it," Yvonne Blake said.Blake is the daughter...
Department Store Chain Closing Big Location in Center City Philadelphia, PA
As the city wraps up a brutal year with rampant crime and murders, the retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a store along Market Street in Center City. Too dangerous for hoagies and coffee. Earlier this year, Wawa made headlines when they...
phspenndulum.org
Hidden Gems: The Sights of Bucks County
Within the entirety of Bucks County, there is a bounty of sights to see. In this edition of Hidden Gems, the focus is shifted to a tranquil park in New Britain, the Covered Bridge Park. With a size of about 15 acres, there is an ample amount of activities to partake in throughout the seasons that makes Covered Bridge Park a must-visit.
Help available for drivers who fear crossing Delaware Memorial Bridge
If you’ve ever white-knuckled your way across the Delaware Memorial Bridge, which rises up to 200 feet high, imagine what it’s like for those with fears of heights or crossing bridges. The Delaware River and Bay Authority offers an escort service.
100 Acres of Chester County to Be Transformed into Data Center Hub, Creating Hundreds of Jobs
100 acres of Chester County are in the process of becoming as a hyperscale campus to make way for two million square feet of data center usage, a project that could make Pennsylvania become a hub for cloud campuses and Internet companies and promote hundreds of jobs, writes Rich Miller for Data Center Frontier.
Open window at frigid Christmastime in Easton forces restaurant to close indefinitely
A minor lapse in judgment on a record-cold Christmas weekend in Easton has now caused a well-known Downtown restaurant to shutter indefinitely. Tandoor Grill owner Raj Muddu shared news of the closure this past week via Facebook. He said he still doesn’t know the extent of the damage or when his restaurant can resume operation.
Handcrafted Wooden Cross Helps Transition St. Charles Borromeo Seminary to Gwynedd Valley
Seminarian Rob Bollinger, holding the wooden cross he handcrafted. Rob Bollinger — currently studying for the priesthood at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary — is lending a unique talent to the institution’s transition from Overbrook to Gwynedd Valley. News Net Daily carried the Catholic News Service story. Bollinger...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Rebuilt Workingman’s Rowhouse in East Passyunk
A builder with an eye for design steps out from his brother's shadow and shows off his distinctive sense of style with his first solo project. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Stop me if you’ve seen this before....
Landenberg Home Gracefully Marries Farmhouse and French Country
This home in Landenberg blends two different aesthetics.Photo byAngel Eye Photography. A custom-built 13,000-square-foot home bonds two aesthetics in holy matrimony. Owned by husband and wife, the Landenberg house incorporates both Farmhouse and French Chateau aesthetics, writes Drew Limsky for Delaware Today.
2 carjacking suspects steal vehicle with woman still inside at King of Prussia Walmart
Police say a 54-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle while her family members shopped inside the Walmart. Two female suspects approached the vehicle and then forced their way in.
billypenn.com
Domb triggers ‘millionaire’s amendment’; Mummers deny blackface allegations; Schools hit with anti-mask graffiti | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Domb triggers ‘millionaire’s amendment’ for mayoral campaign. Annual campaign contribution limits for the Philadelphia mayor’s race are now doubled, KYW reports,...
phillyvoice.com
Private mailbox services are booming in Philadelphia as residents seek options to combat package thieves
Since the start of the pandemic, Philadelphians have been ordering more packages than ever. But many of those deliveries aren't reaching their doors. Complaints of so-called porch pirates swiping mail from stoops and building lobbies are rampant on neighborhood apps like NextDoor, where users describe stolen electronics, shoes, pet supplies and Christmas presents. "Has anyone noticed an uptick in stolen packages? I haven't ever had this problem and all of a sudden every package I've ordered gets stolen within minutes," one post from a Francisville resident reads.
