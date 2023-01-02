Read full article on original website
Related
2023 welcomes New Year's babies across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 2023 is off to a great start for some East Tennessee families. Here are a couple of families that have already said hello to their newest addition. UT Medical Center announced its first baby girl of the new year early Sunday morning. Hannah and Taylor Fatheree welcomed their daughter, Whitley Rae, just before 3 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.
wbtw.com
Tennessee neighbors raise more than $27,000 for man who lost wife in house fire
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — For nearly four years, Isabella Pilkington was used to seeing William Sparkman in the halls of Page High School. “You could just tell that he was a really nice and caring guy,” she said. “He had been there for so long at the school and all the kids knew him.”
This Tennessee County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
2 Years Later: The status of East Tennesseans charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday marked two years since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Hundreds of cases have arisen in the past two years after a mob of supporters for former President Donald Trump stormed the building as Congress prepared to certify President Joe Biden's electoral victory. According to the FBI, at least six people from East Tennessee have been named and charged so far.
wvlt.tv
Anakeesta offering discounted passes for Tennessee residents
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee residents will be able to purchase an annual pass for the price of a single-day pass, starting Jan. 15, according to officials with the attraction. A valid Tennessee I.D. is required to get the deal and the ticket must be redeemed before Feb. 26. “All...
Tennessee announces around $125.9 million in grants to improve water systems
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced Friday they would be giving out 24 grants totaling around $125.9 million to fund projects meant to improve drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects. The grants are funded by the state's American Rescue Plan fund and include...
Metro Drug Coalition now distributing fentanyl test strips
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee has a new tool to combat the overdose crisis. Metro Drug Coalition is handing out fentanyl test strips to those who ask for them. "A lot of people have a misconception about people who use drugs. There are people who do not intentionally want to use fentanyl," said Jessica Stanley, a regional overdose prevention specialist. "It's important for individuals to be able to test their substances to know if they can be safe or not."
TN doctors see new trend — patients hospitalized with COVID, but not because of COVID
The upward trend of COVID cases in the state is clear on the Tennessee Department of Health's website.
WKRN
911 calls offer few clues in man's death
Chris Spaunhorst was shot and killed on Christmas Day while driving on I-24. Chris Spaunhorst was shot and killed on Christmas Day while driving on I-24. Lawmaker says he discussed dissolving DCS and starting …. Roberts the chair of the Government Operations Committee, which oversees the Tennessee Department of Children's...
Tennessean journalist Summer Dashe shares her experience with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome
Last August, I had the privilege of interviewing Tennessean reporter, Summer Dashe. She was diagnosed with POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome) in 2019, and despite the struggles she has faced with her disability, she is still thriving in her career. This is her story.
WAAY-TV
Tennessee man charged with DUI in fatal crash
A Tennessee man has been charged with vehicular assault and driving under the influence after a fatal wreck Dec. 27, according to a preliminary report from investigators. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 58-year-old Darrell Klein was traveling north on Old Huntsville Road in Lincoln County when he struck a vehicle that was broken down in the roadway.
Dog missing 2 years found in New Jersey puppy mill, reunited with Tennessee family
New Year’s Eve ushered in a happy ending — and a new beginning — for Daisy, one of the 180 dogs and cats that the Ocean County, New Jersey Health Department recently rescued from an alleged illegal puppy mill in Brick. There were tears and hugs and...
“Most Haunted Road In Tennessee”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads can be found all over the world, and Tennessee is no exception. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. Natchez Trace Parkway - This 444-mile road stretches from Nashville to Mississippi and is known for its ghostly occurrences. One legend says that a ghostly figure appears on the side of the road, signaling to drivers that they are about to have a flat tire. Others have reported seeing the ghost of a woman who was killed in a car accident along the parkway.
WKRN
Tennessee teen arrested after stealing vehicle with infant inside
A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he reportedly stole a vehicle from a Tullahoma UPS store with an infant inside. Tennessee teen arrested after stealing vehicle with …. A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he reportedly stole a vehicle from a Tullahoma UPS store with an infant inside. Man found...
Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home
Dozens of neglected dogs were rescued from horrendous living conditions recently in northwestern Tennessee. 77 pups total were seized from a property that was quite literally rotting. Neglected Dogs Living in Squalor The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, was called upon, in partnership with the Dyer City Police Department, to rescue the dogs. […] The post Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home appeared first on DogTime.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee
A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
List of places in Tennessee that are hard to pronounce
Tennesseans definitely have a unique dialect, even for the South. So, it's no surprise when newcomers and visitors have a hard time pronouncing these ten places.
Final three applicants to fill upcoming state Supreme Court vacancy sent to Gov. Bill Lee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments met on Wednesday to consider five applicants to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court. They narrowed the final list of applicants from five people to three people — all from East Tennessee. Two are from Knoxville and the third is from Chattanooga.
WBIR
New body cam footage shows first traffic stop during Moscow murder suspect's drive to Pennsylvania
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) in Indiana released body cam footage of the first traffic stop done on the University of Idaho student murders suspect. This comes less than 24 hours after the body cam footage from his second traffic stop was released. 28-year-old...
Comments / 3