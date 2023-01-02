ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WBIR

2023 welcomes New Year's babies across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 2023 is off to a great start for some East Tennessee families. Here are a couple of families that have already said hello to their newest addition. UT Medical Center announced its first baby girl of the new year early Sunday morning. Hannah and Taylor Fatheree welcomed their daughter, Whitley Rae, just before 3 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.
TENNESSEE STATE
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

2 Years Later: The status of East Tennesseans charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday marked two years since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Hundreds of cases have arisen in the past two years after a mob of supporters for former President Donald Trump stormed the building as Congress prepared to certify President Joe Biden's electoral victory. According to the FBI, at least six people from East Tennessee have been named and charged so far.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Anakeesta offering discounted passes for Tennessee residents

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee residents will be able to purchase an annual pass for the price of a single-day pass, starting Jan. 15, according to officials with the attraction. A valid Tennessee I.D. is required to get the deal and the ticket must be redeemed before Feb. 26. “All...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Metro Drug Coalition now distributing fentanyl test strips

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee has a new tool to combat the overdose crisis. Metro Drug Coalition is handing out fentanyl test strips to those who ask for them. "A lot of people have a misconception about people who use drugs. There are people who do not intentionally want to use fentanyl," said Jessica Stanley, a regional overdose prevention specialist. "It's important for individuals to be able to test their substances to know if they can be safe or not."
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

911 calls offer few clues in man's death

Chris Spaunhorst was shot and killed on Christmas Day while driving on I-24. Chris Spaunhorst was shot and killed on Christmas Day while driving on I-24. Lawmaker says he discussed dissolving DCS and starting …. Roberts the chair of the Government Operations Committee, which oversees the Tennessee Department of Children's...
TENNESSEE STATE
WAAY-TV

Tennessee man charged with DUI in fatal crash

A Tennessee man has been charged with vehicular assault and driving under the influence after a fatal wreck Dec. 27, according to a preliminary report from investigators. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 58-year-old Darrell Klein was traveling north on Old Huntsville Road in Lincoln County when he struck a vehicle that was broken down in the roadway.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Tennessee”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Haunted roads can be found all over the world, and Tennessee is no exception. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. Natchez Trace Parkway - This 444-mile road stretches from Nashville to Mississippi and is known for its ghostly occurrences. One legend says that a ghostly figure appears on the side of the road, signaling to drivers that they are about to have a flat tire. Others have reported seeing the ghost of a woman who was killed in a car accident along the parkway.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Tennessee teen arrested after stealing vehicle with infant inside

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he reportedly stole a vehicle from a Tullahoma UPS store with an infant inside. Tennessee teen arrested after stealing vehicle with …. A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he reportedly stole a vehicle from a Tullahoma UPS store with an infant inside. Man found...
TENNESSEE STATE
DogTime

Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home

Dozens of neglected dogs were rescued from horrendous living conditions recently in northwestern Tennessee. 77 pups total were seized from a property that was quite literally rotting. Neglected Dogs Living in Squalor The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, was called upon, in partnership with the Dyer City Police Department, to rescue the dogs. […] The post Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home appeared first on DogTime.
DYER, TN
mymix1041.com

Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee

A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
CLEVELAND, TN

