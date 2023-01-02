January 4 – Greensboro Coliseum – Greensboro, N.C. Opening thoughts after 73-61 loss at UNCG. "Credit to UNCG tonight, I thought they were the tougher team tonight. They just kind of physically, both offensively and defensively, really took it to us. I think we let missing shots affect us on both sides of the ball. We had 15 turnovers too many and just missed too many shots. We didn't shoot the ball well at all, we did get some good looks, they just didn't fall. We can't allow that to affect us during the game."

