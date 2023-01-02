ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

gomocs.com

Women's Basketball Opens SoCon at ETSU Thursday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's basketball team will open Southern Conference play Thursday night at East Tennessee State. The game is set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. inside Brooks Gym. GAME DAY INFORMATION. Chattanooga at East Tennessee State. Thursday, January 5, 2023 | 7:00 p.m. The game will...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

Postgame Notes - UNCG

January 4 – Greensboro Coliseum – Greensboro, N.C. - Chattanooga fell to 9-7 overall and 1-2 in SoCon play after the 73-61 defeat at UNCG… UNCG improves to 9-7 and 3-0 in the SoCon… the Mocs are just 1-6 in the last seven games in Greensboro… lone win came last season.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

SoCon Names All-Faculty & Staff Team

SPARTANBURG, S.C.---The Southern Conference announced the 2022-23 All-Faculty & Staff Team Wednesday. The 20-member squad honors one faculty and one staff member from each of its 10 schools. The team includes the Chattanooga Mocs duo of Dr. Michael D. Thompson and Will Watson. Thompson heads the University's History Department while...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

Postgame Quotes - UNCG

January 4 – Greensboro Coliseum – Greensboro, N.C. Opening thoughts after 73-61 loss at UNCG. "Credit to UNCG tonight, I thought they were the tougher team tonight. They just kind of physically, both offensively and defensively, really took it to us. I think we let missing shots affect us on both sides of the ball. We had 15 turnovers too many and just missed too many shots. We didn't shoot the ball well at all, we did get some good looks, they just didn't fall. We can't allow that to affect us during the game."
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75

CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
atlantanewsfirst.com

School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Fire at Chattanooga home displaces 8 people Tuesday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Eight people are without a place to call home after a fire late Tuesday night. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Dorris Street, which is near Rossville, just before 11:00 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. They...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
northernarchitecture.us

Rehabilitation of the Market Street Bridge in Chattanooga Tennessee

The Market Street (Chief John Ross) Bridge in Chattanooga, Tennessee is a remarkable landmark situated as a major artery into the downtown area . Its status as the second longest double leaf bascule span in the United States is amplified by the graceful arches that lead up to the main span The architectural relief present in the concrete is decorative and stately without being overwrought The citizens of Chattanooga have embraced the bridge as an integral part of their history The opportunity to participate in the historic renovation of such a structure presents itself only rarely and as such grants a unique occasion for today's engineers and craftsmen to test their talents in replicating the feats of earlier generations.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
dadecountysentinel.com

2023 Music Lineup for 1945 Dade County Fair Released by Organizers

The music lineup is set for the upcoming 1945 Dade County Fair on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The day will begin with Southwind, a Chattanooga Bluegrass band that has played the fair since its inception in 2017. Next, Solt, a local artist, will take the stage at 2:00 p.m., followed...
DADE COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Tuesday evening wreck closes a portion of Rockmart Highway

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–8:04 p.m. Rockmart Highway was closed for about two hours Tuesday following a two-vehicle wreck near Craton Road. A northbound Hyundai Sonata crossed the center line and sideswiped a southbound Dodge Ram. The Dodge then traveled off the west side of the road, coming to rest after about 150 feet.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Judge gives max sentence in Dalton stabbing case

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A Dalton judge has given a man the maximum penalty for a knife attack in the summer of 2021. Last month, a jury convicted Shaquae Robinson of stabbing the woman who let him stay at her home when he had no other place to go.
DALTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Five running in Tuesday special election to fill David Ralston’s seat

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Voters in three north Georgia counties headed to the polls Tuesday for a special election to fill the seat held by the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston. Ralston died on Nov. 16 after an extended illness. The powerful House speaker, who represented north...
GEORGIA STATE

