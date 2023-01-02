Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News BreakChattanooga, TN
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Related
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball Finally Returns Home, Hosts VMI in SoCon Clash on Saturday
CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team and first-year head coach Dan Earl will welcome a familiar opponent to McKenzie Arena on Saturday with Southern Conference foe VMI on tap. Tip-off against the Keydets is set for 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Earl, before accepting the UTC job in...
gomocs.com
Women's Basketball Opens SoCon at ETSU Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's basketball team will open Southern Conference play Thursday night at East Tennessee State. The game is set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. inside Brooks Gym. GAME DAY INFORMATION. Chattanooga at East Tennessee State. Thursday, January 5, 2023 | 7:00 p.m. The game will...
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball’s Cold Shooting Leads to 73-61 Defeat at UNCG on Wednesday Night
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team wrapped up its four-game road trip with a 73-61 defeat against UNCG in Southern Conference action on Wednesday night inside the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Following the loss, Chattanooga drops to 9-7 overall and 1-2 inside SoCon play. UNCG...
gomocs.com
Postgame Notes - UNCG
January 4 – Greensboro Coliseum – Greensboro, N.C. - Chattanooga fell to 9-7 overall and 1-2 in SoCon play after the 73-61 defeat at UNCG… UNCG improves to 9-7 and 3-0 in the SoCon… the Mocs are just 1-6 in the last seven games in Greensboro… lone win came last season.
gomocs.com
SoCon Names All-Faculty & Staff Team
SPARTANBURG, S.C.---The Southern Conference announced the 2022-23 All-Faculty & Staff Team Wednesday. The 20-member squad honors one faculty and one staff member from each of its 10 schools. The team includes the Chattanooga Mocs duo of Dr. Michael D. Thompson and Will Watson. Thompson heads the University's History Department while...
gomocs.com
Postgame Quotes - UNCG
January 4 – Greensboro Coliseum – Greensboro, N.C. Opening thoughts after 73-61 loss at UNCG. "Credit to UNCG tonight, I thought they were the tougher team tonight. They just kind of physically, both offensively and defensively, really took it to us. I think we let missing shots affect us on both sides of the ball. We had 15 turnovers too many and just missed too many shots. We didn't shoot the ball well at all, we did get some good looks, they just didn't fall. We can't allow that to affect us during the game."
mymix1041.com
Redemption to the Nations announces grand opening in Cleveland
We spoke with Ritchie Hughes and Pastor Kevin Wallace on Mix Mornings about the grand opening of Redemption to the Nations in the former Trees n Trends building. Learn more about them online at: https://www.rttn.church/. 2750 Keith St NW, Cleveland, TN 37312.
chattanoogacw.com
Cleveland farmer one of many in Tennessee now eligible for select sales tax exemptions
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — It started with two seeds for apple trees. 50 years later Apple Valley Orchard has over 12,000 trees, requiring time and money to keep the legacy running. Now, a new tax break can help farms across Tennessee keep growing. "There are fewer and fewer of us...
WDEF
Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75
CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
atlantanewsfirst.com
School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
WTVCFOX
'Tragic' workplace accident kills longtime Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum employee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A longtime employee of the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum (TVRM) died after an accident at the museum Wednesday afternoon. State officials tell us an investigation into what happened is now underway. A post on the TVRM's Facebook page says George Walker was "involved in a tragic...
WTVC
Fire at Chattanooga home displaces 8 people Tuesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Eight people are without a place to call home after a fire late Tuesday night. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Dorris Street, which is near Rossville, just before 11:00 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. They...
northernarchitecture.us
Rehabilitation of the Market Street Bridge in Chattanooga Tennessee
The Market Street (Chief John Ross) Bridge in Chattanooga, Tennessee is a remarkable landmark situated as a major artery into the downtown area . Its status as the second longest double leaf bascule span in the United States is amplified by the graceful arches that lead up to the main span The architectural relief present in the concrete is decorative and stately without being overwrought The citizens of Chattanooga have embraced the bridge as an integral part of their history The opportunity to participate in the historic renovation of such a structure presents itself only rarely and as such grants a unique occasion for today's engineers and craftsmen to test their talents in replicating the feats of earlier generations.
dadecountysentinel.com
2023 Music Lineup for 1945 Dade County Fair Released by Organizers
The music lineup is set for the upcoming 1945 Dade County Fair on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The day will begin with Southwind, a Chattanooga Bluegrass band that has played the fair since its inception in 2017. Next, Solt, a local artist, will take the stage at 2:00 p.m., followed...
Iconic Georgia BBQ restaurant known for ‘Pig Hill of Fame’ will stay open after all
ELLIJAY, Ga. — Two months after it announced its closure, an iconic barbecue restaurant in North Georgia will stay open after all. Poole’s BBQ confirmed on Facebook Thursday that someone purchased the restaurant. The new owners said they will keep similar hours and the same recipes, including a customer favorite: coleslaw.
Race to replace former House Speaker Ralston goes into a runoff
ATLANTA (AP) — The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston and a Blue Ridge banker will face off in a Jan. 31 runoff after none of five Republicans won a majority in a special election Tuesday to fill Ralston’s seat in House District 7. Sheree Ralston...
WTVCFOX
Teen missing from Chickamauga, last seen at Coolidge Park in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police in Chickamauga need your help locating a missing 17-year-old. Thursday afternoon, they tweeted that Jason Story left Chickamauga Tuesday night, and was last seen that night in the area of Coolidge Park. If you have seen Story or know where he is, contact Chickamauga Police...
wrganews.com
Tuesday evening wreck closes a portion of Rockmart Highway
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–8:04 p.m. Rockmart Highway was closed for about two hours Tuesday following a two-vehicle wreck near Craton Road. A northbound Hyundai Sonata crossed the center line and sideswiped a southbound Dodge Ram. The Dodge then traveled off the west side of the road, coming to rest after about 150 feet.
WDEF
Judge gives max sentence in Dalton stabbing case
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A Dalton judge has given a man the maximum penalty for a knife attack in the summer of 2021. Last month, a jury convicted Shaquae Robinson of stabbing the woman who let him stay at her home when he had no other place to go.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Five running in Tuesday special election to fill David Ralston’s seat
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Voters in three north Georgia counties headed to the polls Tuesday for a special election to fill the seat held by the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston. Ralston died on Nov. 16 after an extended illness. The powerful House speaker, who represented north...
Comments / 0