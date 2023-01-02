Michael Burry Criticizes EU Over Windfall Levy On Oil Companies: 'Short-Signed Is The Realm In Which All Governments Operate'

Read full article on original website
Trump vows to deploy US special forces, military assets to 'inflict maximum damage' on cartels
Former President Trump said Thursday that if elected again as commander in chief, he will deploy U.S. special forces and other military assets to "inflict maximum damage" on cartels crossing the southern border. Trump, who announced his 2024 presidential campaign late last year, said drug cartels are "waging war on...
The FTC wants to ban companies from telling their employees they can't work for competitors — and says it'll help workers make $300 billion more a year
The FTC wants to ban noncompete agreements, which stop workers from moving to competitors or starting their own similar businesses. Under the FTC's proposed rule, employers wouldn't be able to impose a noncompete, and past ones would be rescinded. FTC Chair Lina Khan said that noncompetes undermine competition and competitive...
Dow jumps more than 550 points after employment report shows wage gains cooled in December
U.S. stocks jumped Friday, with the Dow up more than 550 points, after an employment report showed wage gains slowed in December, fueling hopes that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes are starting to have the desired effect on the economy. How stock indexes are trading. The Dow Jones...
3 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy in January
This past year could have been better for equity investors. 2022 was one of the worst performances by the S&P 500. It lost 18.1% this past year, the seventh-worst year on record. Mid-cap dividend stocks to buy fared much better. The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) tracks the performance...
With China, America faces a preparedness crisis
The continuing erosion of America’s manufacturing capacity and its deepening dependence on China pose unacceptable risks to our nation’s health, prosperity, capacity for self-defense, and ability to support friends and allies. Although these dangers are more widely acknowledged today than they were only a few years ago, the steps taken to address them thus far have been insufficient. A more comprehensive and coordinated approach is urgently required.
Taiwan Is Extending Conscription. Here’s How Its Military Compares to Other Countries
As Taiwan increasingly fears threats from China to its sovereignty, Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen on Dec. 27 unveiled plans to extend the compulsory conscription program for men born after 2005 from the current four months of mandatory service to a year—the latest in several recent moves to boost the self-governing island’s defense capabilities.
