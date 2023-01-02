Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
WATCH: Frederic and Lemieux throw down in one of the best fights of season
Thursday night's game between the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings didn't lack entertainment. The Bruins overcame a 1-0 deficit and won 5-2 thanks to David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic both scoring two goals. Brad Marchand also found the back of the net as Boston's opened its three-game California road trip on the right foot.
markerzone.com
DYLAN LARKIN GETS UNCOMFORTABLE OVER CONTRACT QUESTION 20 MINUTES BEFORE PUCK DROP
When TNT secured a portion of the NHL's broadcasting rights, fans were elated. Their coverage of the NBA has been spectacularly entertaining, and the hope was that would carry over. Paul Bissonnette occupies a key role on their NHL panel - along with Anson Carter, Rick Tocchet, and Liam McHugh...
markerzone.com
JAKUB VRANA CLEARING WAIVERS HIGHLIGHTS A GREATER PROBLEM WITHIN THE NHL
Jakub Vrana cleared waivers - surprisingly - on Wednesday. A 26-year old 25-goal scorer with loads of potential could have been had for free, yet 31 NHL GM's passed on him. Some believe that the managers' guild colluded to allow Steve Yzerman to send Vrana to the minors, but nothing has substantiated that claim to now.
Paige Spiranac’s ‘Big, Bold’ Sports Predictions for 2023 Include Her Pick for Super Bowl Champion
The golf influencer confidently shared her choices on Twitter.
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND LIVID WITH REFS AFTER FAILING TO GET CALL; SLAMS STICK SEVERAL TIMES (VIDEO)
Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins is the kind of player who has no issue showing his emotions. That was on full display Thursday night as his team took on the LA Kings. Marchand took the puck over the blueline and got caught up with defender Adrian Kempe. Marchand went to the ice and seemed to assume he just drew a tripping penalty. There was no call. Marchand let the ref have it, slamming his stick on the ice while yelling at the official. He would then go to the bench, slamming his stick on the boards, and then slamming it two more times after sitting on the bench. NESN's Jack Edwards, of course, agreed wholeheartedly with Marchand that this should have been a penalty, saying "That's a trip! 100 times out of a 100!" You can be the judge after watching the video below. The Bruins won the game 5-2.
markerzone.com
BISSONNETTE PROMISES TO PAY MIDDLETON'S FINE AFTER HE DESCRIBES TEAMMATE WITH DEROGATORY TERM (VIDEO)
Jacob Middleton is certainly a character, and that's the way he likes it. During an interview with the panel of the NHL on TNT Wednesday night, Middleton was asked about Minnesota Wild GM Bill Geurin's apparent choice to let players be themselves, even if it means they are a little quirky. After he was done, TNT's Paul Bissonette offered to pay his fine.
NBA
Celtics Complete Trade
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
markerzone.com
RYAN REYNOLDS RESPONDS AFTER CAM TALBOT UNVEILS NEW DEADPOOL MASK
Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot's new mask design has caught the attention of the person who plays the character it depicts. Talbot unveiled a new bucket this week that featured pictures of the iconic character Deadpool, played by Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds in the Marvel universe. Here's the new design.
markerzone.com
CANADA ADVANCES TO GOLD MEDAL GAME AFTER CONVINCING WIN OVER TEAM USA
The World Juniors' most anticipated matchup went down on Wednesday night when Team USA and Team Canada met in the semi-finals. With the winner advancing to play Team Czechia, the stakes were high and the action was intense. 1st Period. Team USA started off with all the mojo, scoring two...
markerzone.com
TESSA VIRTUE, MORGAN RIELLY TAKE NEXT STEP IN RELATIONSHIP
After three years of dating, Olympic champion figure skater Tessa Virtue and Morgan Reilly of the Toronto Maple Leafs have decided to take the next step in their relationship by getting engaged. Virtue made the revelation herself on the Podcast 'Without Losing your Cool'. Virtue is the most decorated figure...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS ANNOUNCE INJURY UPDATES TO SEVERAL KEY PLAYERS INCLUDING KAIDEN GUHLE
The injuries keep on coming for the Montreal Canadiens and on Friday, the team issued updates on several key players, including rookie defenceman Kaiden Guhle. Starting with the aforementioned Guhle, the Canadiens announced that he will be out for a minimum of eight weeks with a lower-body injury. Guhle is reportedly dealing with a knee issue, which he sustained during Montreal's loss to the Florida Panthers on December 29th.
markerzone.com
KRAKEN ASSIGN SHANE WRIGHT TO THE OHL, TRADE EXPECTED BEFORE TUESDAY'S DEADLINE
Less than 24 hours after captaining Canada to their second consecutive World Junior title, its been confirmed that Shane Wright will be returning to the Ontario Hockey League. On Friday, the Seattle Kraken announced that 2022 fourth overall pick Shane Wright has been assigned to the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League. The expectation is that Wright will be traded from the Frontenacs before the OHL's deadline on Tuesday, January 10th.
markerzone.com
TEAM USA HAS A SECOND GOAL DISALLOWED IN SEMI-FINAL (VIDEO)
This one is sure to go over well. After having a tying goal disallowed earlier in the second period, Team USA had another wiped off for goaltender interference. This time from Rutger McGroarty (WPG), who bullied Canadian goalie Thomas Milic into the net. This call should spur much less controversy...
markerzone.com
INSIDER EXPLAINS THE REASON DETROIT WAIVED JAKUB VRANA
Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings shocked the NHL scene on Tuesday when the team placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers. Vrana recently went through the NHL's Player Assistance Program and is currently on an AHL conditioning stint, where he has zero points in three games. While there has...
markerzone.com
JORDAN MARTINOOK FURIOUS AFTER SOFT PENALTY CALL LATE IN ONE-GOAL GAME
The Carolina Hurricanes saw their 11-game win streak snapped at the hands of the New York Rangers, the same team who knocked them out of the playoffs last spring. The Hurricanes hadn't lost in regulation this season when leading after two periods. Heading into the third up 3-2, they endured their first as the Rangers scored three goals in the third period. Artemi Panarin got the party started just :36 seconds in.
markerzone.com
FANS TO BE HEAVILY INVOLVED IN VOTING FOR 2023 ALL-STAR GAME ROSTERS USING MAJOR SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM
The National Hockey League is set to name the first 32 players for the 2023 All-Star Game on Thursday night during ESPN's broadcast of the Washington Capitals vs Columbus Blue Jackets tilt. One player per team will be named by the NHL's hockey operations department, but the fans will have...
markerzone.com
TEAM USA'S COACH CLEARLY NOT HAPPY WITH THE TWO DISALLOWED GOALS AGAINST TEAM CANADA
Team Canada will take on Team Czechia for the gold medal at the World Juniors Thursday after punching their ticket to the game by beating USA 6-2 Wednesday. USA coach Rand Pecknold isn't happy with the way things went down. The Americans saw two goals pulled back due to goaltender interference in the game, something Pecknold isn't pleased with.
markerzone.com
BLAKE WHEELER'S GRUESOME INJURY REVEALED AS HE GETS READY FOR HIS RETURN
Blake Wheeler has been taken off of injured reserve after being placed there by the Winnipeg Jets on December 15th. It's been three weeks since his injury, and we're finally getting details on exactly what happened. Those details are far from pretty. According to an article by The Athletic's Murat...
markerzone.com
NHL ANNOUNCES FIRST 32 PLAYERS FOR THE 2023 ALL-STAR GAME
On Thursday night, the National Hockey League announced the first 32 players (one per team) that will be participating at the 2023 All-Star Game in South Florida next month. Let's take a look at those 32 players who will represent their respective teams at the 2023 All-Star Weekend. Atlantic Division.
markerzone.com
CONNOR BEDARD HUMBLE DURING POST-GAME INTERVIEW - 'I DON'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT MYSELF RIGHT NOW'
Connor Bedard's name has been on the tongue of every media personality and hockey fan across Canada for the last couple of weeks and rightfully so. The 17-year-old had a World Junior for the record books, putting up 23 points in seven games. He smashed a ton of Canadian World...
Comments / 5