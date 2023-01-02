ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Wichita teen reports man tried to coerce her to his vehicle, police say

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are investigating the report of a man trying to coerce to his vehicle a 13-year-old girl who was walking to school Thursday morning. The teen's mother told officers that her daughter was walking to school near Douglas and West Street at around 6:30 a.m. when a man in a blue or green sedan attempted to coerce her to get closer to his vehicle. The girl reportedly ignored the man and continued walking. She told her mother about the incident Thursday night.
KAKE TV

Police investigating shooting death of Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department say they are investigating the death Ricky Beans. The 44-year-old from Wichita died in the 5200 block of W. 8th Street North. At around 4:28 p.m. on January 1, WPD officers responded to an assist fire department call in the 5200 block...
KAKE TV

Wichita man sentenced to at least 79 years in prison for murder, other charges

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 25-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced to just over 79 years to life in prison for the shooting death of a young man in 2018. Sedgwick County District Judge Tyler Roush sentenced Deizmond Peters to life without parole for 618 months for first-degree murder and to additional 332 months for aggravated robbery, four counts of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.
KAKE TV

Last of 4 suspects sentenced in deadly shooting at Wichita motel

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 60-year-old man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old man outside a Wichita motel in 2019. Cassell Peterson pleaded guilty in October to involuntary manslaughter. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said District Judge David Dahl sentenced him Wednesday to 51 months.
KWCH.com

Man charged with murder in shooting that killed 2, injured 2 others

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of two suspects arrested in connection to a shooting that left two dead and two others hurt appears in court on Tuesday. Kenneth Jackson III is charged with second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The shooting happened in southeast Wichita...
KAKE TV

Man found dead after crews respond to west Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 69-year-old man was been found dead in a burning Wichita home Friday morning, a fire department official said. Crews responded shortly after 7:30 a.m. to a fire in the 3400 block of West 2nd Street, which is between West Street and Sheridan. Sgt. Bill Stevens with the Wichita Fire Department said a neighbor called 911 to report the fire.
KAKE TV

Wichita mother calls for police officer to be terminated over fight with son

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita mother is reacting Monday to a controversial video showing a fight between Wichita police and teens at a roller rink. This video from Saturday's incident shows part of the clash between a teenage boy and an off-duty police officer. Police say the teen hit one of the officers in the back of the head. After seeing the video community leaders are now asking for the charges against the two teens to be dropped and for that officer to be fired.
KWCH.com

1 killed in house fire in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. A 69-year-old man was killed in Friday morning’s fire in west Wichita. One person has been confirmed dead in a house fire in west Wichita. The fire happened at around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of W. 2nd Street. No...
classiccountry1070.com

Teens arrested after disturbance at Wichita business

Wichita police arrested two teenagers after a disturbance at a south Wichita business Saturday evening. Officers were working an off-duty job at a business in the 3200 block of South Meridian when a 15-year-old girl threatened employees. They asked the girl to leave but she continued to make threats and refused to leave. The girl tried to strike an officer but missed, and a struggle began as the officers tried to take the girl into custody. A 16-year-old boy got involved and struck an officer in the back of the head. There was a struggle with the teenager and more officers were called to the business.
KAKE TV

Two people critically hurt in south Wichita mobile home fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people were hospitalized in critical condition following a fire at a south Wichita mobile home park. The fire breaking out just before 6 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of W. MacArthur near MacArthur and Meridian. Crews arrived on scene to a find a mobile home on fire. A battalion fire chief telling us the victims have critical injuries from smoke inhalation.
