KAKE TV
Wichita teen reports man tried to coerce her to his vehicle, police say
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are investigating the report of a man trying to coerce to his vehicle a 13-year-old girl who was walking to school Thursday morning. The teen's mother told officers that her daughter was walking to school near Douglas and West Street at around 6:30 a.m. when a man in a blue or green sedan attempted to coerce her to get closer to his vehicle. The girl reportedly ignored the man and continued walking. She told her mother about the incident Thursday night.
KAKE TV
Police investigating shooting death of Wichita man
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department say they are investigating the death Ricky Beans. The 44-year-old from Wichita died in the 5200 block of W. 8th Street North. At around 4:28 p.m. on January 1, WPD officers responded to an assist fire department call in the 5200 block...
Man in custody after three Wichita school students kidnapped over two days, police say
Police say he kidnapped a girl walking home Wednesday from Curtis Middle School and a boy and girl walking to Clark Elementary School on Thursday.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Hot coffee used as weapon in south Wichita QuikTrip robbery
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are looking for two armed robbers who stole from a southside QuikTrip. But this wasn't a typical armed robbery. In this case, the weapon was a cup of hot coffee. Surveillance video from inside the convenience store near 31st street south and Seneca shows...
Shooting in north Wichita leaves 2 men injured; police investigating, official says
One of the men walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.
KAKE TV
Wichita woman sentenced to life in prison for shooting death of her sister
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Joy Wilson has been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of her sister. In 2021, officers responded to a call from St. Joseph Hospital at approximately 5:30 Saturday morning. When they arrived, they discovered Wilson. Wilson at the time told officers that her...
3 children kidnapped near Wichita school, 1 arrest
Police say a man allegedly kidnapped three children in two separate incidents near Clark Elementary School in the past 24 hours.
KAKE TV
Wichita man sentenced to at least 79 years in prison for murder, other charges
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 25-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced to just over 79 years to life in prison for the shooting death of a young man in 2018. Sedgwick County District Judge Tyler Roush sentenced Deizmond Peters to life without parole for 618 months for first-degree murder and to additional 332 months for aggravated robbery, four counts of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.
KAKE TV
Last of 4 suspects sentenced in deadly shooting at Wichita motel
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 60-year-old man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old man outside a Wichita motel in 2019. Cassell Peterson pleaded guilty in October to involuntary manslaughter. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said District Judge David Dahl sentenced him Wednesday to 51 months.
KWCH.com
Man charged with murder in shooting that killed 2, injured 2 others
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of two suspects arrested in connection to a shooting that left two dead and two others hurt appears in court on Tuesday. Kenneth Jackson III is charged with second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The shooting happened in southeast Wichita...
KAKE TV
Man found dead after crews respond to west Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 69-year-old man was been found dead in a burning Wichita home Friday morning, a fire department official said. Crews responded shortly after 7:30 a.m. to a fire in the 3400 block of West 2nd Street, which is between West Street and Sheridan. Sgt. Bill Stevens with the Wichita Fire Department said a neighbor called 911 to report the fire.
KAKE TV
Wichita mother calls for police officer to be terminated over fight with son
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita mother is reacting Monday to a controversial video showing a fight between Wichita police and teens at a roller rink. This video from Saturday's incident shows part of the clash between a teenage boy and an off-duty police officer. Police say the teen hit one of the officers in the back of the head. After seeing the video community leaders are now asking for the charges against the two teens to be dropped and for that officer to be fired.
Roller City owner describes events before NYE altercation, says security camera was out
“The hard drive fried and everything’s out of order,” the owner said of the camera in the lobby of her southside rink.
Police: Kansas teens jailed after violent altercation with officers
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two teens after a violent altercation with police. Just before 7p.m. Saturday, officers working an off-duty job at a business in the 3200 block of S. Meridian were requested by the business to remove a disruptive guest from the facility, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
Leaders call for action after Wichita Police officer, teen altercation
A 15-year-old girl was asked to leave and she attempted to strike one of the officers. Moments later, a 16-year-old boy struck another officer in the back of the head, leading to the altercation.
KWCH.com
1 killed in house fire in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. A 69-year-old man was killed in Friday morning’s fire in west Wichita. One person has been confirmed dead in a house fire in west Wichita. The fire happened at around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of W. 2nd Street. No...
Chief: Wichita cop on desk duty while fight with teens at roller rink is investigated
A portion of the altercation has been circulating on social media following the incident Saturday evening.
Woman says Wichita officers laughed about her daughter
A mother says Wichita police laughed at her when she asked about her teenage daughter, who was arrested at a skating rink on New Year's Eve.
classiccountry1070.com
Teens arrested after disturbance at Wichita business
Wichita police arrested two teenagers after a disturbance at a south Wichita business Saturday evening. Officers were working an off-duty job at a business in the 3200 block of South Meridian when a 15-year-old girl threatened employees. They asked the girl to leave but she continued to make threats and refused to leave. The girl tried to strike an officer but missed, and a struggle began as the officers tried to take the girl into custody. A 16-year-old boy got involved and struck an officer in the back of the head. There was a struggle with the teenager and more officers were called to the business.
KAKE TV
Two people critically hurt in south Wichita mobile home fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people were hospitalized in critical condition following a fire at a south Wichita mobile home park. The fire breaking out just before 6 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of W. MacArthur near MacArthur and Meridian. Crews arrived on scene to a find a mobile home on fire. A battalion fire chief telling us the victims have critical injuries from smoke inhalation.
