Sacramento, CA

CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 78, LIU 59

Percentages: FG .396, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Washington 2-5, Maletic 2-7, Burns 1-4, Wood 0-1, Cook 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Burns, Greene, Ndiaye, Wood). Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 3, Cook, Delancy, Greene, Maletic, Ndiaye, Washington, Wood). Steals: 5 (Washington 2, Johnson, Ndiaye, Wood).
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Daniels leads Villanova against No. 18 Xavier after 20-point game

Xavier Musketeers (12-3, 4-0 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (8-7, 2-2 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts the No. 18 Xavier Musketeers after Caleb Daniels scored 20 points in Villanova's 73-57 win against the Georgetown Hoyas. The Wildcats are 5-1 in home games. Villanova is 0-3 in games decided by...
CINCINNATI, OH
PETE TITTL: Cataldo's a classic for a reason

Usually when people talk about the best pizza in town, many reflexively answer with Frugatti's or an old favorite like Rusty's. Certainly, under consideration for the crown should be Cataldo's, especially the original restaurant on Roberts Lane in Oildale. Here's where it all started back in 2007, and I recall...
OILDALE, CA
Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Maryland Terrapins on 4-game win streak

Maryland Terrapins (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -6; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers seeks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Scarlet Knights take on Maryland. The Scarlet Knights are 9-1 in home games. Rutgers is...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

