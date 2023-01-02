Read full article on original website
doorcountydailynews.com
Phoenix basketball split their matchups
The Green Bay Phoenix basketball teams saw their streaks continue through mixed results on Thursday. The Phoenix women led by ten at the break and doubled it by the end in a 72-51 victory over Wright State. Sydney Levy narrowly missed a second double-double on the season with 19 points and nine rebounds. Jasmine Kondrakiewicz nearly had her own as well, with 16 points and eight rebounds. Bailey Butler and Maddy Schreiber added 13 and 10 points, respectively, in the win. The Phoenix allowed the Raiders to get narrow the gap in the middle periods, but they outscored them 20-6 in the fourth quarter to earn their eighth straight victory.
doorcountydailynews.com
Girls Basketball Recap: Gibraltar, L-C, Southern Door and Sevastopol roll, Sturgeon Bay loses
Area girls high school basketball teams were back on the hardwoods Tuesday night after the holiday break. Four Packerland teams were in non-conference action. The Sevastopol Pioneers continued to roll with a 59-34 win over Oneida Nation. The Gibraltar Vikings blew out Stockbridge 50-9 on the road. The Sturgeon Bay...
doorcountydailynews.com
Boys Basketball Roundup: Kewaunee and Southern Door wins, Gibraltar falls
Three area boys basketball teams were in actionTuesday evening in non-conference action and two came away with victories. Southern Door cruised to a 66-49 win over the Sheboygan Falls Falcons on the road in a non-conference game. The Kewaunee Storm topped the Wrightstown Tigers 77-75 at home in a nail-biter.
doorcountydailynews.com
Lt. Col. Cherie Jeanne Marie Boudwin
Lt. Col. Cherie Jeanne Marie Boudwin, USA (Ret.), “Cookie” to those who knew and loved her, 78, of Sturgeon Bay, fell asleep in the arms of her family and awoke in the arms of the Lord, Tuesday afternoon, January 3, 2023 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay.
doorcountydailynews.com
Christmas tree pick up Saturday in Algoma
With the holiday season over, your local municipality can help you dispose of and recycle your Christmas tree. The Algoma Fire Department will provide curbside pickup Saturday if your tree is placed by the street before noon. All lights, tinsel, and ornaments must be removed from the trees for the one-time pickup. Algoma Fire Chief Tom Ackerman says other options exist if you don’t get rid of your tree this weekend.
doorcountydailynews.com
Margaret "Marge" Mary Cigler
Margaret “Marge” Mary Cigler, 73, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away peacefully at Algoma Long Term Care on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was born September 11, 1949 in Sturgeon Bay, daughter of the late Alvin Herman and Shirley Ann (Vertz) Wehausen. Marge graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School with the Class of 1968. She worked as a secretary for over 20 years at Sturgeon Bay High School and then at Door County Chamber of Commerce, Ross Estate Planning, and WhiteTails Unlimited. On September 2, 1995, Marge and Timothy Richard Cigler were united in marriage at Hope United Church of Christ. She enjoyed knitting, reading, gardening, and traveling.
doorcountydailynews.com
County, UW-Stevens Point looks into Casco water mystery
Nitrate levels are spiking in Casco village limits during different times of the year, and even scientists need clarification as to why that is the case. It will be part of the discussions that will take place at the Kewaunee County Land and Water Conservation Committee meeting on January 11th. With assistance from Wisconsin Coastal Management grants and Peninsula Pride Farms, the Kewaunee County Land and Water Conservation Department has been doing comprehensive well testing throughout the county, but specifically in the town and village of Casco. Researchers from UW-Stevens Point and environmental advisors from Dragun Corporation have tried to pinpoint the reason why Casco, in particular, has been struggling with its nitrate pollution. Initial results show that some of the sources of nitrate pollution are 15 years old, which committee chairperson Aaron Augustian says he would like to learn more about so they can start finding potential solutions.
doorcountydailynews.com
Northern Door YMCA offering Soup Day
To support its annual campaign for the community, the Door County YMCA will be hosting a Soup Day next Monday, January 9, at the Northern Door Program Center in Fish Creek. Marketing Director Amy Gamble says there will be a variety of soups made by YMCA members and local businesses.
doorcountydailynews.com
Destination Door County turning tourism dollars into community grant funds
The money spent by you lodging in Door County will be used uniquely in the coming years thanks to a new grant program. Destination Door County announced on Friday the creation of the Community Investment Fund. The organization is partnering with the Door County Community Foundation to help turn some of the money collected through the county’s room tax into grants to improve the quality of life for all who live, work, and play in Door County. Public charities and local units of government are just some of the organizations that can benefit from the program that could distribute thousands of dollars every quarter. Wisconsin State Statutes require the room tax dollars to be spent in ways that benefit visitors, but it can also meaningfully improve the quality of life for Door County residents. With the county-wide room tax increasing from 5.5 to 8 percent, Destination Door County President and CEO Julie Gilbert says now is the time to invest the money into not just putting heads into beds.
doorcountydailynews.com
Director saves best production for Door County's New Year's Baby
The first baby born this year at the Door County Medical Center arrived earlier than expected but has a father who is accustomed to the spotlight. Jacob Janssen and Lisa Buchs of Sturgeon Bay are the proud parents of August Willard Janssen, born at 10:34 pm on New Year's Day. The healthy, six-pound-four-ounce baby boy was due to be delivered on January 6th but decided to enter the world stage on January 1st. Jacob Janssen, the artistic director at Third Avenue Playworks, says little August's debut came soon after TAP's last performance of the year, "A Christmas Carol – the Radio Show" on December 31st.
