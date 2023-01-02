Read full article on original website
WCAX
John Becker wins program-record 265th game at UVM
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a wire-to-wire victory over Bryant on Thursday, the UVM men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 in conference play, and in doing so, head coach John Becker earned his 265th win at the helm, putting him alone in first place on the program’s all-time win list.
Addison Independent
Wrestlers take titles at Tiger meet
MIDDLEBURY — A deep Otter Valley wrestling team claimed second place out of 19 teams at last week’s 50th annual Hubie Wagner Invitational Tournament in Middlebury. OV senior Caleb Whitney at 138 pounds was the only Otter to win a weight class, defeating Granville, N.Y.’s Nathan Barber, 6-2, in the final and pinning five opponents while winning seven matches.
WCAX
What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Turns out Vermonters tend to drop letters from words, and experts say there’s no rhyme or reason for what goes and what stays. In the rural Orange County town of Corinth, Vermonters had a lot to say when asked how they pronounce it. “Corinth (KORE-inth)...
mynbc5.com
Winooski basketball player honors cousin before Tuesday night matchup
SWANTON, Vt. — Before their matchup at Missisquoi Valley Union High School on Tuesday night, one Winooski senior made sure to honor his family and the cousin he lost one year ago. In December 2021, 15-year-old Dylan Bushey from Franklin, a freshman at Missisquoi, died in an ATV accident....
a-z-animals.com
Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record
Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
WCAX
Snowplow Spotlight: Sub Zero and Milton Mike
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Snowplow Spotlight includes Sub Zero and Milton Mike. Sub Zero would usually be appropriate for this time of year. Driver Dennis Bingham covers Route 111 in Derby, Morgan, and Brighton. He said he thinks the name is fitting because the Morgan area is well known for its cold and snowy weather. Bingham has been with VTrans for 28 years.
WCAX
Super Senior: Ada Alger
MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Perhaps it’s not too far of a stretch to say life is like a jigsaw puzzle for Ada Alger -- trying to find the perfect match. “And sometimes you find the right piece and it doesn’t go there at all,” Alger said. Other times, it’s just picking up the pieces. “Another thing you have to have is a sense of humor.”
themaplenews.com
Many syrup hydrometers out of whack, officials say
RANDOLPH, Vt.—Producers and state officials are checking syrup hydrometers and finding they’re off. At the state laboratory in Randolph, Vt., weights and measures officials for the Vermont agriculture department so far this year tossed out 6.6 percent of the 11,4126 hydrometers checked. A total of 749 hydrometers were rejected for sale.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman details 'Jeopardy!' TV show experience
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The iconic "Jeopardy!" theme music is one Claire Theoret has heard thousands of times. But this time, instead of listening to it from her couch, the Essex resident heard it loud and clear on the "Jeopardy!" soundstage. The 25-year-old grew up an avid watcher of the...
vermontcatholic.org
Michaud Memorial Manor was created from The Triple-L Motel
Nearly a decade after the creation of Vermont Catholic Charities, Burlington Bishop Matthew Brady, fourth bishop of Burlington, undertook the task of reorganizing the program, which originally was established in 1929 by his predecessor, Bishop John Rice. This effort, which began during the spring and summer of 1939, resulted in the creation of the Central Bureau of Catholic Charities by December 1939 as a centralized agency in Burlington to coordinate all the already-existing diocesan and Catholic-affiliated social welfare programs throughout the statewide Diocese.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont
Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
WCAX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! Today’s weather was a mixed bag depending on where you live. Some areas saw a fresh coating to 3″ of snow, meanwhile the Burlington area and the broader valleys of western Vermont saw another spring-like day with scattered rain showers and temperatures in the low 40s.
WCAX
UVM instructor says success in math starts with right frame of mind
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Parents of students may often hear their children complain about math, including anxiousness that can leave some feeling physically sick. And that anxiety could prevent them from pursuing high-paying careers where math is a key component. Joan Rosebush, the director of student success in the University...
willistonobserver.com
Williston dispatch consolidates with Essex
Starting this month, calls to the Williston Police Department will be picked up in Essex under a 2.5-year joint operating agreement recently approved by the selectboards in both towns. Williston has long needed help operating a 24-7 dispatch center and, until last year, had relied on the Vermont State Police...
WCAX
Wednesday Weathercast
Plattsburgh city councilors voted to move forward with demolition of the Crete center last month. Now community members and organizations who utilized the space are left wondering what’s next?. Updated: 2 hours ago. Tuesday’s historic GOP revolt that delayed the election of a new speaker also sidelined the swearing-in...
WCAX
Lake Placid venue upgrades ready for World University Games and beyond
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - Lake Placid, home to two Winter Olympics, is getting ready to host what’s being dubbed the college equivalent to the Olympic games. Opening ceremonies for the FISU World University Games are next Thursday, bringing 1,400 athletes from 46 countries to the Olympic Village. Preparations...
Mellencamp to Return to Role as Principal of Burlington High School
Former Burlington High School principal Amy Mellencamp will come out of retirement to reprise the role she held from 1999 to 2016 following. principal Lauren McBride's announcement last month that she is resigning to take a leadership role at a local company. McBride's last day will be January 9. Mellencamp...
WCAX
Health Watch: Avoiding injuries on ice and snow
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More seasonable temperatures are on their way, but that can mean icing and slippery conditions, which can lead to serious falls. Kevin Gaiss spoke with Troy Stratton, a physical therapist, at Gifford Medical Center about avoiding injury on the ice and when shoveling.
WCAX
Fancy felines return to Burlington this weekend
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual Vermont Cat Show returns to South Burlington this weekend, drawing in cat owners and cat lovers from all over the region. There’s quite a bit to the cat show. Spectators can talk with owners about their pets before or after they’ve been judged by representatives from the Cat Fanciers Association. For some, it’s an opportunity to see a lot of cats under one roof.
WCAX
Dog reported stolen from Tunbridge home
Vermont lawmakers gathered at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Wednesday to open a new legislative session. House Speaker Jill Krowinski gaveled in the new biennium. Gov. Phil Scott to be sworn in today for fourth term. Updated: 5 hours ago. Governor Phil Scott is set to deliver his inaugural address...
