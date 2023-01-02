ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dots: A better showing

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
Dots: Portalin’

ASU defensive lineman (who terrorized UW this year) Joe Moore will no longer be transferring to UW — we don’t know why, but we do know the Dawgs are in a scholarship crunch and this could imply certain related players are sticking around. And former starting OL Victor...
Report: OL Victor Curne Enters Transfer Portal

On3’s Matt Zenitz was the first to report that Washington offensive lineman Victor Curne has entered the transfer portal. This is definitely a loss for Washington’s depth chart but a move that makes sense for Curne and the Huskies. In both the 2020 and 2021 seasons Curne was a starter at right tackle and earned an honorable mention all-Pac-12 nod in 2021. Despite the accolades he was beaten out last year by Roger Rosengarten for the starting right tackle job.
