On3’s Matt Zenitz was the first to report that Washington offensive lineman Victor Curne has entered the transfer portal. This is definitely a loss for Washington’s depth chart but a move that makes sense for Curne and the Huskies. In both the 2020 and 2021 seasons Curne was a starter at right tackle and earned an honorable mention all-Pac-12 nod in 2021. Despite the accolades he was beaten out last year by Roger Rosengarten for the starting right tackle job.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO