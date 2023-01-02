Read full article on original website
anacortestoday.com
New dock at Cranberry Lake
Among Centennial projects at Deception Pass State Park was this new dock on Cranberry Lake. Already a very popular feature among local fishermen. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
‘Absolutely mind blowing food!!!’ Poll finds best food truck in Whatcom County
The local food truck you voted as being the best food truck in Whatcom County is also known for its fish and chips and chowder.
salish-current.org
Bulkheads: protecting property at what cost to the environment?
Bulkheadsclimate changefloodingsalmon habitatSan Juan Countysea-level riseSkagitWhatcom. Seasonal high tides brought flooding to low-lying shoreline areas in late December and put local counties under a coastal flooding advisory, with Salish Sea waters rising over roadways and flowing into homes Whatcom County’s Sandy Point on Dec. 27. Storm surges, “king” tides,...
seattlerefined.com
Kramer Knives creates world-renowned chef's knives in Bellingham
In a nondescript building in Bellingham, layers of red-hot steel are forged into razor-sharp works of highly functional art. Kramer Knives is one of the preeminent makers of chef's knives in the world. Its blades favored by home cooks, collectors and culinary luminaries like the late chef and author Anthony Bourdain.
KING-5
Bald eagle survives collision, concerns continue
The bird was wounded in Skagit County. Wildlife workers are hoping for a full recovery.
Body located near Skagit River in Mount Vernon identified
A woman whose body was found near the Skagit River on Wednesday morning has been identified by the Skagit County Coroner’s Office. Erika A. Bowen, 47, was a long-time resident of Skagit County. According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, at about 7:37 a.m. police responded to the report...
Whatcom housing market changes after ‘dramatic effects’ of price and mortgage increase
“We still have plenty of people wanting to live in Whatcom County,” according to Peter Ahn, co-owner of The Muljat Group, a Bellingham-based real estate group.
whatcom-news.com
Offshore “cyclone” expected to impact areas south of Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A cyclone has been rapidly developing offshore in the eastern Pacific Ocean resulting in rare satellite and radar images. Forecasters in the National Weather Service Seattle office said this morning, January 4th, “A strong low-pressure system is visible well offshore in the Pacific early this morning with rain sliding northward across Oregon.” Light showers are expected to move northward across western Washington as the system breaks up after reaching land.
Whatcom’s gas prices are some of the lowest in Washington state. Where to save at the pump
Here’s where you can find the most affordable gas prices near you, and how prices compare in Washington state and Vancouver, B.C.
MyNorthwest.com
Snohomish County church vandalized over New Year’s weekend
The Pursuit, a Christian church established in 2014 in the Pacific Northwest, saw its Snohomish County campus marred with graffiti on New Year’s Eve. “On Saturday night, somewhere in the late evening hours, our building got tagged with all sorts of language that’s probably not radio appropriate,” said Pursuit Senior Pastor Russell Johnson on The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “Luckily, we had a facilities crew that works pretty hard around the clock, they were able to get there early Sunday morning and get most of it cleaned up before we were joined by about 2,000 folks from across the region for Sunday service.”
5 things to know Tuesday
The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
Whatcom parks ranger nearly run over as patrol vehicle is stolen
State Parks officials previously had refused to provide information about the arrest.
whatcom-news.com
Coastal flood advisory issued during Friday’s high tide
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A coastal flood advisory was issued today, January 5th, due to expected minor coastal flooding on Friday. The advisory will be in effect between 3am to 10am on Friday, January 6th. According to the advisory statement, “onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Everett Councilwoman storms out of chamber after failed leadership attempt
EVERETT, Wash., January 5, 2023—Everett City Councilwoman Liz Vogeli packed her bag and abruptly left 30 minutes into yesterday’s 84-minute Everett City Council meeting. Approximately 14 minutes earlier both Councilwomen Paula Rhyne, District 2, and Brenda Stonecipher, Member-at-Large, were nominated for Council President / Mayor Pro Tempore for 2023. Councilwoman Stonecipher was nominated by councilmembers Ben Zarlingo and Judy Tuohy; whereas councilmember Mary Fosse nominated Councilwoman Rhyne which was seconded by Rhyne.
KGMI
Motorcycle rider killed in accident on I-5
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A motorcycle crash over the weekend claimed the life of a Marysville man. The Washington State Patrol says the rider was on I-5 NB near the Old Fairhaven Parkway exit Saturday evening, December 31st, when he attempted to make a lane change. The rider lost control...
Mail delivery has been sporadic for many Bellingham residents. Here’s what’s going on
Whatcom County residents have been calling the offices of U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, who represents Whatcom County and the 2nd Congressional District.
Death investigation underway at Edmonds construction site
EDMONDS, Wash. — A death investigation occurred at a construction site in Edmonds on Tuesday morning. The site is near 212th and 72nd. The Edmonds Police Department is working with South Snohomish Fire and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office to investigate. Roads in the area are closed.
Where were the least-expensive groceries in Bellingham in 2022? Here’s how prices compared
We checked grocery prices at local stores monthly to find the store with the most affordable prices and see how costs fluctuated in 2022.
Women stabbed inside Bothell apartment; suspect barricaded himself for hours
BOTHELL, Wash. — Frightening moments inside a Bothell apartment on Wednesday as police say a man viciously stabbed a woman, then barricaded himself for hours. The standoff happened at a complex on Bothell-Everett Highway. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with what were described as ‘’life-threatening injuries.’’...
Man suspected of murder after standoff in Granite Falls
A 36-year-old man who held police in a standoff this morning in Granite Falls is now a murder suspect. Police believe he shot a man to death Monday night outside of the victim’s apartment in Marysville. The victim’s girlfriend gave police the suspect’s information – as he was known...
