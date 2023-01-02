ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anacortes, WA

anacortestoday.com

New dock at Cranberry Lake

Among Centennial projects at Deception Pass State Park was this new dock on Cranberry Lake. Already a very popular feature among local fishermen. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
ANACORTES, WA
salish-current.org

Bulkheads: protecting property at what cost to the environment?

Bulkheadsclimate changefloodingsalmon habitatSan Juan Countysea-level riseSkagitWhatcom. Seasonal high tides brought flooding to low-lying shoreline areas in late December and put local counties under a coastal flooding advisory, with Salish Sea waters rising over roadways and flowing into homes Whatcom County’s Sandy Point on Dec. 27. Storm surges, “king” tides,...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
seattlerefined.com

Kramer Knives creates world-renowned chef's knives in Bellingham

In a nondescript building in Bellingham, layers of red-hot steel are forged into razor-sharp works of highly functional art. Kramer Knives is one of the preeminent makers of chef's knives in the world. Its blades favored by home cooks, collectors and culinary luminaries like the late chef and author Anthony Bourdain.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Offshore “cyclone” expected to impact areas south of Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A cyclone has been rapidly developing offshore in the eastern Pacific Ocean resulting in rare satellite and radar images. Forecasters in the National Weather Service Seattle office said this morning, January 4th, “A strong low-pressure system is visible well offshore in the Pacific early this morning with rain sliding northward across Oregon.” Light showers are expected to move northward across western Washington as the system breaks up after reaching land.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Snohomish County church vandalized over New Year’s weekend

The Pursuit, a Christian church established in 2014 in the Pacific Northwest, saw its Snohomish County campus marred with graffiti on New Year’s Eve. “On Saturday night, somewhere in the late evening hours, our building got tagged with all sorts of language that’s probably not radio appropriate,” said Pursuit Senior Pastor Russell Johnson on The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “Luckily, we had a facilities crew that works pretty hard around the clock, they were able to get there early Sunday morning and get most of it cleaned up before we were joined by about 2,000 folks from across the region for Sunday service.”
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

5 things to know Tuesday

The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
SHORELINE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Coastal flood advisory issued during Friday’s high tide

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A coastal flood advisory was issued today, January 5th, due to expected minor coastal flooding on Friday. The advisory will be in effect between 3am to 10am on Friday, January 6th. According to the advisory statement, “onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Everett Councilwoman storms out of chamber after failed leadership attempt

EVERETT, Wash., January 5, 2023—Everett City Councilwoman Liz Vogeli packed her bag and abruptly left 30 minutes into yesterday’s 84-minute Everett City Council meeting. Approximately 14 minutes earlier both Councilwomen Paula Rhyne, District 2, and Brenda Stonecipher, Member-at-Large, were nominated for Council President / Mayor Pro Tempore for 2023. Councilwoman Stonecipher was nominated by councilmembers Ben Zarlingo and Judy Tuohy; whereas councilmember Mary Fosse nominated Councilwoman Rhyne which was seconded by Rhyne.
EVERETT, WA
KGMI

Motorcycle rider killed in accident on I-5

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A motorcycle crash over the weekend claimed the life of a Marysville man. The Washington State Patrol says the rider was on I-5 NB near the Old Fairhaven Parkway exit Saturday evening, December 31st, when he attempted to make a lane change. The rider lost control...
MARYSVILLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Death investigation underway at Edmonds construction site

EDMONDS, Wash. — A death investigation occurred at a construction site in Edmonds on Tuesday morning. The site is near 212th and 72nd. The Edmonds Police Department is working with South Snohomish Fire and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office to investigate. Roads in the area are closed.
EDMONDS, WA

