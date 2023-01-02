ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

Support the Men of Westwood NIL Collective for Football

LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Oregon baseball ranks No. 20 in Perfect Game 2023 preseason poll

Head coach Mark Wasikowski's program checks in at No. 20 in Perfect Game's preseason poll, giving the Ducks its second top-25 position in national preseason polls. With the 2023 season beginning in just over one month, Oregon baseball looks to build off a successful 2022 season that saw Oregon finish 36-25. A loss in the Louisville Regional sent the Ducks home, but for the first time since 2014-2015, Oregon has reached two consecutive regionals.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Oregon suffers yet again another embarrassing loss

10 minutes without a field goal. As many field goals were made as turnovers in the first half (six). Colorado doubled up Oregon on the boards (25-12). Poor free-throw shooting and easy baskets in the paint for Colorado on the other end. All that happened in just the first half of basketball between Oregon and Colorado, and the Ducks were the wrong end of that performance.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

DE Oluwaseyi Omotosho to transfer from Wyoming to Oregon State

Oregon State welcomed a handful of transfer portal athletes to Corvallis this week as they look to add to the roster with mid-year transfers. On Friday, one of those visitors, defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho announced that he intended to transfer from Wyoming to Oregon State. Omotosho, from Richmond (Tex.) Bush...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Oregon's 2023 roster projects to be 75 percent Dan Lanning added players

Whenever a new head coach takes over a program, it's suggested that patience will be required before judging the hire until he builds a team of his guys. Not much patience is required these days. Thanks to the advent of the transfer portal and the elimination of signing class size restrictions, schools can retool rosters much quicker than in the past.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Setting Realistic Expectations for Oregon State Football in 2023

There’s more positive momentum and optimism surrounding the Oregon State football program right now than seemingly anytime this century, and for good reason. The Beavers are coming off their third ten-win season in school history (which ended with a 27-point Las Vegas Bowl win over an SEC opponent), they’ve landed one of the top Transfer Portal quarterbacks in the country, and the Completing Reser Stadium project will wrap up ahead of the 2023 season.
CORVALLIS, OR
KTVZ

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m., according to the BCSO. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the...
CORVALLIS, OR
kcfmradio.com

Changing of the Guard; New Commissioners to Post; Gas Prices

It was the changing of the guard at the City Hall last night as the outgoing council held their final meeting as a group. After passing an ordinance that adopts rule changes in the building codes to coincide with Oregon rules, Councilor Woodbury and Mayor Henry gave their final remarks. Councilor Woodbury hailed praise on the council but particularly the City Manager Erin Reynolds.
FLORENCE, OR
nationalfisherman.com

New vessels for crab and salmon from Oregon shipyard

Two new fishing vessels, the Uyak and the Nordic Fox, were built by Fred Wahl Marine Construction in 2022, and were among projects ongoing at the Reedsport, Ore. shipyard over the past year and into 2023. Work on the Uyak began last Memorial Day weekend, when the shipyard laid the...
REEDSPORT, OR

