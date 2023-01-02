Read full article on original website
247Sports
Support the Men of Westwood NIL Collective for Football
The Men of Westwood NIL Collective needs your support for football! This officially sanctioned UCLA NIL Collective is working to support both the football and men's basketball teams, and the Collective is working with BRO to help crowdfund to support these efforts. The Collective has been accepting donations for basketball since early summer, and is now expanding its support to include football. Every little bit helps, whether you can give $10/month or $500/month. As of now, the average monthly donation is in the vicinity of $30/month. We strongly recommend monthly donations as they help for planning purposes, but one-time donations are also welcome.
247Sports
Oregon baseball ranks No. 20 in Perfect Game 2023 preseason poll
Head coach Mark Wasikowski's program checks in at No. 20 in Perfect Game's preseason poll, giving the Ducks its second top-25 position in national preseason polls. With the 2023 season beginning in just over one month, Oregon baseball looks to build off a successful 2022 season that saw Oregon finish 36-25. A loss in the Louisville Regional sent the Ducks home, but for the first time since 2014-2015, Oregon has reached two consecutive regionals.
247Sports
Excerpt: Cronin on Clark's Winning Shot, Second Half Issues Vs. USC
In this except, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin talked about the second chance basket by Jaylen Clark that won the game, but also discussed the issues that plagued UCLA in the second half against USC.
247Sports
Oregon suffers yet again another embarrassing loss
10 minutes without a field goal. As many field goals were made as turnovers in the first half (six). Colorado doubled up Oregon on the boards (25-12). Poor free-throw shooting and easy baskets in the paint for Colorado on the other end. All that happened in just the first half of basketball between Oregon and Colorado, and the Ducks were the wrong end of that performance.
PODCAST: Grading out Oregon's 2022 season, looking ahead to 2023
On this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast, Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss Erik's season grades for the 2022 Football Season as well as looking ahead to the 2023 season and the early storylines. You can read Erik's grades here. All that and much more is included...
247Sports
DE Oluwaseyi Omotosho to transfer from Wyoming to Oregon State
Oregon State welcomed a handful of transfer portal athletes to Corvallis this week as they look to add to the roster with mid-year transfers. On Friday, one of those visitors, defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho announced that he intended to transfer from Wyoming to Oregon State. Omotosho, from Richmond (Tex.) Bush...
247Sports
Oregon's 2023 roster projects to be 75 percent Dan Lanning added players
Whenever a new head coach takes over a program, it's suggested that patience will be required before judging the hire until he builds a team of his guys. Not much patience is required these days. Thanks to the advent of the transfer portal and the elimination of signing class size restrictions, schools can retool rosters much quicker than in the past.
247Sports
Louisville QB signee Pierce Clarkson having 'a lot of fun' at All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO - One last game for Bellflower, Calif., St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson before he makes his move to Louisville. The four-star signee will help guide the West squad in Saturday's All-American Bowl at the Alamodome. The honor of playing in the game provides an opportunity to compete...
247Sports
BREAKING: Additional Big Transfer on Official Visit This Weekend
UCLA will host another elite transfer this weekend, to go with the other four official visitors we've already reported...
247Sports
USC talent could be 'wasted' if Trojans don't play complementary football, Josh Pate says
USC had a successful season come to a souring end Monday with a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl Classic. The Trojans led by 15 with just over four minutes remaining before the Green Wave scored a touchdown, forced a safety and scored another touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Michael Pratt to Alex Bauman with nine seconds left to secure the win.
247Sports
Setting Realistic Expectations for Oregon State Football in 2023
There’s more positive momentum and optimism surrounding the Oregon State football program right now than seemingly anytime this century, and for good reason. The Beavers are coming off their third ten-win season in school history (which ended with a 27-point Las Vegas Bowl win over an SEC opponent), they’ve landed one of the top Transfer Portal quarterbacks in the country, and the Completing Reser Stadium project will wrap up ahead of the 2023 season.
Transfer Portal Targets that make sense for Oregon
The Oregon Ducks are still looking to add players to its 2023 roster and with needs to fill the Ducks should be active in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Here are some names that.
247Sports
Late Kick: Is Oregon on the precipice of making the College Football Playoff?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate examines if Oregon is on the fringe of making the College Football Playoff.
247Sports
WATCH: All-American Bowl Day 1 Practice Film of Oregon State QB Aidan Chiles
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports is on-site at the 2023 All-American Bowl, which is the premier high school All-Star Game featuring the top class of 2023 prospects from across the country. Here is some footage from day one of Downey (Calif.) high school four-star quarterback and Oregon State signee Aidan Chiles.
kezi.com
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
KTVZ
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
Body of missing Corvallis man found in Mary’s Peak
Just before 5 p.m., volunteers looking for Steven Mainwaring found a Ford Bronco he was thought to be driving the last time he was seen on December 18. Deputies arrived and found Mainwaring's body near the Bronco.
kezi.com
Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m., according to the BCSO. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the...
kcfmradio.com
Changing of the Guard; New Commissioners to Post; Gas Prices
It was the changing of the guard at the City Hall last night as the outgoing council held their final meeting as a group. After passing an ordinance that adopts rule changes in the building codes to coincide with Oregon rules, Councilor Woodbury and Mayor Henry gave their final remarks. Councilor Woodbury hailed praise on the council but particularly the City Manager Erin Reynolds.
nationalfisherman.com
New vessels for crab and salmon from Oregon shipyard
Two new fishing vessels, the Uyak and the Nordic Fox, were built by Fred Wahl Marine Construction in 2022, and were among projects ongoing at the Reedsport, Ore. shipyard over the past year and into 2023. Work on the Uyak began last Memorial Day weekend, when the shipyard laid the...
