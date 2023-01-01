ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

WBRE marks 70th anniversary of first broadcast

Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

New Year’s Day marks a major milestone in the history of media in the Wyoming Valley and beyond.

It’s the 70th anniversary of when Channel 28 – WBRE-TV – became the first local television station to sign on the air.

The station first went on the air at 11:57 a.m. on Jan. 1, 1953, according to a story on PaHomePage.com.

It became Northeastern Pennsylvania’s first TV station to sign on the air. Television was a grand experiment and a fascinating one.

“Everything we did was of interest because it was all there was,” said David Baltimore, co-Founder of WBRE.

David Baltimore, his father Louis, and Chief Engineer Chuck Sakoski Sr. worked behind the scenes of the Baltimore family-owned TV station which became a network affiliate of NBC.

“The network started out only a few hours a day originally and expanded hour by hour into the afternoon and then into the morning and as they did they left us periods where we had to program and we looked for what we could find,” David said.

A long-time United Way donor called me a few days before Christmas to talk about his family's year-end donation in support of our annual campaign. As we normally do each year, he and I talked about the human service need in our community, the challenges of fundraising, and United Way's work to address childhood poverty throughout the Wyoming Valley.
