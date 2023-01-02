Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Cardinals likely to fire Kliff Kingsbury?
Although the NFL expanding to 17 games has an effect here, the Cardinals are likely to match their record for most losses in a season. The 4-12 team faces the 49ers in Week 18; another loss would match Arizona’s 2018 and 2000 seasons (13). It does not look like Kliff Kingsbury will survive such a result.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dolphins place former No. 1 overall pick on IR
It does not look like Eric Fisher will play any Dolphins games. Signed last month, the veteran left tackle is now on injured reserve, per a team announcement. The Dolphins placed Fisher on IR and claimed tackle Geron Christian off waivers from the Chiefs on Thursday. Although Fisher agreed to...
Dolphins reportedly sign veteran QB to practice squad
Mike McDaniel indicated the Dolphins were looking around for quarterback help, as Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol. The team settled on a veteran option Wednesday morning. The Dolphins signed Mike Glennon to their practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. This will be Glennon’s first gig this season. The...
49ers RB Elijah Mitchell returns to practice
Mitchell has gone through a complicated year, one filled with transactions and a notable role change. But the 49ers have prioritized him to the point they saved their final IR activation for their sixth-round find. Entering the season as San Francisco’s starter, Mitchell did not make it through Week 1...
Raiders WR Davante Adams says he's sticking with team
Davante Adams‘ friendship with quarterback Derek Carr led to the duo teaming up in Las Vegas. It looks like Carr’s tenure with the Raiders has likely come to an end, but even with the change at quarterback, the wide receiver has made it clear that he’ll be staying put.
ESPN: LeBron James to sit down for exclusive interview
The interview is scheduled to air at 10:30 p.m., the same time that the Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to play the Atlanta Hawks.
More positive news on Bills S Damar Hamlin's recovery
After speaking to his family and select staffers at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Hamlin told Bills teammates, via Facetime, “Love you boys” (Twitter links). Doctors removed Hamlin’s breathing tube overnight. Hamlin cannot say much yet, but his ensuing words to his teammates, understandably, “brought the house down,” SI.com’s Albert Breer tweets.
Dolphins DC Josh Boyer on hot seat?
The Dolphins have dropped five straight and find themselves out of the postseason picture, a major disappointment for an organization that was looking to take a step forward this season. Heads will surely roll if Miami fails to qualify for the playoffs, and a source told Armando Salguero of Outkick.com that defensive coordinator Josh Boyer could be a casualty.
NFL cancels Bills-Bengals, will consider neutral-site AFC Championship Game
The NFL has announced that the Bills/Bengals Week 17 contest will not resume and has officially been cancelled, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter (on Twitter). Meanwhile, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero passes along (on Twitter) the NFL’s logic for not resuming the game:. “Not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game...
Report: Cowboys to waive WR James Washington
Dallas’ evolving wide receiver cast now includes T.Y. Hilton, who has overtaken Washington and served as a Dak Prescott auxiliary target in recent weeks. Washington has not played since Week 15; Hilton’s debut led to the younger wideout being a healthy scratch for the past two games. The former Steelers second-round pick will be available to the league’s other 31 teams soon.
Owners reportedly approve proposal modifying AFC playoff bracket
Following a Friday meeting, the NFL’s proposal to modify the AFC playoff bracket in certain circumstances — in the aftermath of the Bills-Bengals game being ruled a no-contest — passed and will be implemented this season, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports. Although the Bengals voiced persistent opposition,...
Chiefs activate WR Mecole Hardman from IR
Hardman last saw the field during Kansas City’s win over the Titans in early November. He was listed on subsequent injury reports with an abdominal injury before ultimately landing on IR. He returned to practice back in December and his three-week activation window was set to expire this week....
Browns send DE Jadeveon Clowney home following remarks about usage, Cleveland future
Jadeveon Clowney has signed one-year contracts with the Browns in each of the past two offseasons, waiting weeks into free agency to do so on each occasion. While a recent report indicated another such scenario should not be ruled out, events of the past two days certainly point Clowney out of town.
Iona baseball player offers advice to Damar Hamlin following similar injury
DiCarlo was in the batter's box on October 27 during practice when a 90mph pitch struck him in the chest. The outfielder suffered cardiac arrest on Iona's field in Bronxville. He suffered commotio cordis.
Raiders expected to retain Josh Jacobs
After the Raiders’ previous regime made some missteps in recent first rounds, the Josh McDaniels–Dave Ziegler duo passed on all three of the team’s fifth-year options for 2023. Josh Jacobs was the most surprising such move, but he turned his contract year into a statement season. Jacobs...
Report: TV networks interested in Rams HC Sean McVay
Amazon and Fox made pushes for Sean McVay last year. McVay passed and signed a new Rams deal, but networks are circling again. NFL TV intends to pursue McVay as an in-game analyst or a studio presence, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. This comes near the end of a Rams season that skidded off track quickly. Last week, the Rams became the first defending Super Bowl champion to lose 11 games.
