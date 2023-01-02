Global Lenovo Legion Y700 launch more likely as multiple country product pages for the 8-inch Android tablet spring up

Read full article on original website
OnePlus 11 debuts as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flattened-screen flagship with Hasselblad cameras and "durable" 100W flash charging
OnePlus has finally revealed the 11 in full, albeit only to its Chinese-market audience at the start of the year as with its predecessor, the 10 Pro. On that note, the brand has now revealed that the 2 premium smartphones have very similar display specs, down to the size and resolution.
CES 2023 | Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: 49-inch QD OLED monitor with 240 Hz refresh rate
The latest Odyssey Neo G9 may caught the most attention with its cavernous display and high peak brightness, but Samsung has also introduced a second ultra-wide gaming monitor during CES 2023. As the image above demonstrates, that monitor is the Odyssey OLED G9, another 49-inch curved entry in the Odyssey series. While the Odyssey OLED G9 shares its panel size with the outgoing Odyssey Neo G9, it has a trick behind its ultra-wide exterior that even the new Odyssey Neo G9 lacks.
Deal | Gorgeous Asus Zenbook 14 OLED laptop drops to US$549 thanks to 26% discount
The 14-inch machine from Asus' sleek Zenbook lineup may be one of the most affordable and best bang-for-the-buck OLED laptops on the market right now, especially since the reasonably equipped Core i5 configuration has now gone on sale at Best Buy. Although CES 2023 has brought us many compelling product...
Tesla has a new second in command after Elon Musk
Tesla has reportedly finished grooming Tom Zhu as Elon Musk's potential replacement for the CEO position, making him a head of production and sales operations in the US and Europe, in addition to his former responsibilities as Tesla China chief. Tesla insiders have leaked an internal posting that details the new exec's reporting lines, and his responsibilities now seem to be greater than those of Tesla's current CEO Elon Musk, at least as far as the day-to-day company operations are concerned.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launch as upgraded ANC TWS earbuds with first-gen Dynaudio tuning, spatial audio and LHDC 5.0
Accessory Android Audio Launch OnePlus Software Wearable. The new Buds Pro 2 have launched with a design along the signature bulbous lines of their predecessors; however, their main specs and features will bring waves of déjà vu to those who have ever seriously considered buying the Enco X2s from OnePlus' parent company OPPO.
Anbernic RG35XX: 3.5-inch retro gaming handheld orderable from US$59.99 in three colours
Anbernic is now selling the RG35XX, which debuted last month. As with other Anbernic gaming handhelds, the RG35XX has a 3.5-inch display, plus a low-powered ARM-based chipset. According to the company, the small IPS display operates at 640 x 480 pixels and is fully laminated. Meanwhile, the chipset features four...
Rumored Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price leak out of South Korea suggests the cheapest Galaxy S23 model could be US$899
The rumored Korean prices for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra have been shared on Twitter. It’s alleged that the prices come from Korea’s SKTelecom, but it also could be the work of a random tipster, so a pinch of salt needs to be taken with the details. If the Samsung Galaxy S23 prices are true, then it will be a somewhat expected price increase considering the supposed upgraded specifications:
Samsung Galaxy F04 is touted as a fresh, speedy addition to the Indian Android smartphone market despite its stale spec list
This first week of January is, as always, marked by debuts for the most cutting-edge of consumer technology. Nevertheless, Samsung has chosen to provide a jarring contrast with the Galaxy F04, which purports to pack all a smartphone buyer might want, albeit with nothing that has not been seen before.
Think smarter: Motorola teases ThinkPhone as business-grade upgrade for smartphone market
Motorola has teased the ThinkPhone, a smartphone that leaked several times last year. While the device's full release date remains unknown, Motorola's teaser confirms several details about the forthcoming smartphone. On the one hand, the ThinkPhone will fall under Motorola's product stack rather than Lenovo's, presumably because of the latter's limited association with smartphones outside China. The ThinkPhone will retain ThinkPad branding though, including the nod to the series' infamous red TrackPoint. Seemingly, the smartphone will be marketed as the 'ThinkPhone by motorola', not simply the ThinkPhone.
IKEA SYMFONISK sound remote, gen 2 arrives with Sonos Home Sound System compatibility
The IKEA SYMFONISK sound remote, gen 2 is now available in countries including the UK, the Netherlands and France. The accessory can control SYMFONISK smart speakers, a collaborative range designed by IKEA and Sonos. The controller has five buttons to play or pause, skip forward or backwards and adjust the volume. A further two buttons are customizable and can be used to play a chosen personal playlist.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 mobile crash and burn in Geekbench debut; bad drivers or low wattage likely to blame
Nvidia announced its entire Ada Lovelace laptop lineup at CES 2023. Everything from the top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 4090 to the RTX 4050 was announced. The company also made lofty claims about its performance, stating the GeForce RTX 4070 can perform on par with the RTX 3080 Ti with a third of the power consumption. That claim remains to be verified; meanwhile, its siblings, the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 have been tested on Geekbench, shortly after the latter was found to be up to 20% faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 in one 3DMark test.
Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Hybrid smartwatch launches with E-ink display for 14-day battery life
The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Hybrid smartwatch is now available. The wearable has health features such as tracking your blood oxygen level (SpO2) and heart rate zones. The watch can automatically detect a workout if you forget to trigger the exercise log, and the gadget can also estimate your VO2 Max, helping you to understand your fitness level.
2023 OLED TV panels: LG's MLA technology versus Samsung's improved QD-OLED
Samsung returned to the OLED TV market last year with a bang, proving that its QD-OLED technology can easily rival LG’s long-standing WRGB OLED models. This year, we are seeing LG adapting to the new market conditions, as it tries to one-up the competition with a new Micro Lens Array tech combined with AI-powered META algorithms that can significantly boost the peak brightness of WRGB OLEDs. On the other hand, Samsung is not sitting on its hands either, since the 2023 QD-OLEDs integrate a new HyperEfficient ElectroLuminescent layer combined with better AI-powered pixel control. Vincent Teoh from HDTVTest managed to take some measurements from the 2023 LG and Samsung OLED panels and it looks like both are neck and neck when it comes to improved peak brightness.
Chinese Shoppers Haven’t Returned to Europe for Luxury Goods, Even as Covid Restrictions Relax
Last month, China began rolling back the country’s Covid-19 restrictions, allowing citizens to resume some leisure travel. It’s the first time the government has relaxed its Zero-Covid policies since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Luxury brands are hoping to capitalize on Chinese tourists looking for revenge travel, but these shoppers may not be so quick to return to cities like Paris or Milan. When the China’s lockdown was first put in place, it ended a wave of Chinese tourists visiting international capitals to splurge on designer brands. Before the viral outbreak in early 2020, Chinese shoppers bought 70 percent...
Tesla says lower Model Y and Model 3 production costs behind its drastic 14% price reduction
The base RWD Model 3 now starts from the equivalent of US$33,427, while the entry-level Model Y costs just US$37,875 in China after Tesla made another round of price cuts there. The Model 3 price is 14% down - its most drastic price decrease ever - while the Model Y's tag is again lowered by 10% like Tesla did just a couple of months ago. This makes the Model Y 43% cheaper than in the US, while the Model 3 price is now 30% lower than it is for Americans.
Intel Core i5-13500HX outperforms the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX on Geekbench
Intel unleashed a barrage of laptop CPUs at CES 2023. Everything from the high-end Raptor Lake HX class to the low-power Alder Lake-N models was demonstrated. The former are repurposed desktop dies earmarked for high-performance devices. They have a base TDP of 55 Watts and can turbo up to 157 Watts when required. One of them, the Intel core i5-13500HX, has now made its Geekbench debut.
TSMC claims to be right on track with 3nm chip production during fab expansion announcement
TSMC's most advanced market-ready 3nm node is thought to result in next-gen chips such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC from Qualcomm and Apple's M2 Pro. Now, the semiconductor behemoth has marked what it claims as a "key milestone" in its production, with the "volume expansion" of its Fab 18 (phase 8) for the purpose at the STSP.
AMD Radeon RX 7700S falls short of the last-gen GeForce RTX 3060 in Geekbench's OpenCL benchmark
AMD finally bought graphics cards based on the RDNA 3 architecture to laptops at CES 2023. However, it introduced only some mid-range SKUs, presumably to unveil the good stuff at Computex. One of the models announced, the Radeon RX 7700S, has now made its Geekbench debut. One can expect more of them to show up in the coming weeks now that laptops running the hardware have been announced by OEMs. Geekbench isn't exactly the best graphics card benchmark out there, so it's best to reserve judgment until more benchmark data shows up.
BYD unveils unique AWD EV platform for big water-tight offroaders and 1,100 HP hypercars
The world's largest EV maker BYD took the stage today to announce its new e⁴ quad-motor platform for performance vehicles, the first of which - a big 5-meter electric offroad SUV, and a fast hypercar - will be launched under the newly minted Yangwang brand. Unlike AWD solutions on gas-powered cars, the e⁴ platform allows for independent adjustments of the torque and vectoring of each wheel down to the millisecond timeframe, thus increasing stability, grip, and offroad capabilities.
Shocking Apple iPhone Battery Service price hike of up to 40% incoming for March 2023
Apple has added a new sentence to the text on its iPhone Battery Service page that indicates a price hike is incoming. The company is planning on raising its service fee on March 1, 2023, with the current prices listed on the various country sites effective until the end of February 2023. Apple has chosen to increase the service fee for all models before the iPhone 14 range, which currently consists of the iPhone 5 to the iPhone 13 for the US site (other countries may differ).
