ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bristol Press

Rodgers lead four in double-digit scoring as CCSU beat LIU 78-59

NEW BRITAIN – Jay Rodgers scored 15 points and Andre Snoody had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead four players in double digit scoring as Central Connecticut State beat Long Island University Thursday night 78-59 from Detrick Gymnasium. The victory officially made the Blue Devils be on a...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Eastern ups win streak to four after defeating Wethersfield

BRISTOL - The Bristol Eastern Lancers are starting to hit their stride as they took down the Wethersfield Eagles 56-46 Thursday night. A quality win over a talented Wethersfield team has now given the Lancers a four-game win streak, which has improved their record to 5-1. Bristol Eastern’s Zaveyn Tate...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Eastern holds off New Britain 40-31 in girls basketball

BRISTOL - The Bristol Eastern Lancers held off a late fourth quarter surge by the New Britain Hurricanes Wednesday night. The Lancers, who had held the Hurricanes to nine total points in the first half, slowly lost the grip of the game but was able to hold on as they defeated the Hurricanes 40-31. New Britain coach Michael Jones said his players didn’t quit.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Joseph M. Jakum

Joseph M. Jakum, 68, of Bristol, passed away on Jan. 1, 2023 after a brief illness. Joe was born on Oct. 22, 1954 to Joseph and Margaret Jakum in Baltimore, MD. Joe started a church with friends, Pat and Terry Mahoney, called New Covenant Church, in Bristol. Pastor Joe faithfully served and loved the church, now called Hillside Community Church, for over 40 years.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Thomas Mark Lyman

Thomas Mark Lyman, 70, of Bristol died on Dec. 27, 2022 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Rob Rasmussen of Wallingford, and his significant other, Judy Laprise of Plainville. Thomas was born in Bristol on Feb. 25, 1952...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Carol L. (Bradley) Kelley

Carol L. (Bradley) Kelley, 80, of Bristol, beloved wife of James D. Kelley died on Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022) at Bristol Hospital. Carol was born on April 20, 1942, in New Britain to Amelia (Naples) and Edward Bradley. Her mother remarried to Michael J. Marchese who helped raise her. The family resided in Plainville until her early teens when they moved to Bristol.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Susan (Colagiovanni) DeMartinis

Susan (Colagiovanni) DeMartinis, loving mother and sister, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. She is now reunited with her beloved husband, best friend and soulmate, Marc P. DeMartinis, Sr., who predeceased her in 2001. Susan was born on...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Ann Marie (Soucy) Albert

Ann Marie (Soucy) Albert, 94, of Bristol, widow of Gerard A. Albert, died on Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022) at Ingraham Manor. Ann Marie was born on June 3, 1928 in Van Buren, ME, and was one of nine children of the late Arthur and Jeanne (Bosse) Soucy. She was a longtime Terryville resident where she worked for O-Z/Gedney Company before moving to Bristol in 1999. She was a parishioner of St. Gregory the Great Parish in Bristol.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Elizabeth 'Betty' L. (Marchand) Murphy

Elizabeth L. (Marchand) Murphy, “Betty”, 96, died peacefully on Jan. 1, 2023 at Shady Oaks Assisted Living in Bristol. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 40 years, Gerald J. Murphy in 2020. Betty was born on Aug. 28, 1926 in Meriden, and was the oldest of three children of the late Eugene M. Marchand and Alice (Gerchefski) Marchand.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Eula (Therrien) Foster

Eula (Therrien) Foster, 91, of Bristol, widow of Cecil C. Foster, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 5, 2023. To view Eula’s full obituary, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com .
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol firefighters respond to car fire

BRISTOL – Firefighters on Thursday put out a car fire with a new foam they recently switched to after research in the last few years found the foam firefighters around the nation were using was linked to cancer. Chief Richard Hart said the new F-500 foam worked just as...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man pleads not guilty to home invasion, other charges

BRISTOL – A Bristol man has pleaded not guilty in a home invasion in which two people were threatened by a knife-wielding suspect. Diego Jimenez, 36, of 403 King St., stood before a judge on Thursday in New Britain Superior Court – where he pleaded not guilty to charges of home invasion, first-degree burglary, interfering with a 911 call, first-degree criminal mischief, three counts of violation of a protective order and two counts each of second-degree threatening, second-degree breach of peace and first-degree reckless endangerment.
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy