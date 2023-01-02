Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Rodgers lead four in double-digit scoring as CCSU beat LIU 78-59
NEW BRITAIN – Jay Rodgers scored 15 points and Andre Snoody had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead four players in double digit scoring as Central Connecticut State beat Long Island University Thursday night 78-59 from Detrick Gymnasium. The victory officially made the Blue Devils be on a...
Bristol Press
Bristol Eastern ups win streak to four after defeating Wethersfield
BRISTOL - The Bristol Eastern Lancers are starting to hit their stride as they took down the Wethersfield Eagles 56-46 Thursday night. A quality win over a talented Wethersfield team has now given the Lancers a four-game win streak, which has improved their record to 5-1. Bristol Eastern’s Zaveyn Tate...
Bristol Press
High school roundup: Area teams all get wins on boys side, a mixed bag for girls.
The New Britain Golden Hurricanes improved to 3-3 on Thursday night thanks to a 53-44 win over the Berlin Redcoats. Demari Johnson led New Britain with 19 points while Dontay Bishop added 14 and Jackson Forte logged 12. They’ll head on the road to face East Hartford on Tuesday.
Bristol Press
Bristol Eastern holds off New Britain 40-31 in girls basketball
BRISTOL - The Bristol Eastern Lancers held off a late fourth quarter surge by the New Britain Hurricanes Wednesday night. The Lancers, who had held the Hurricanes to nine total points in the first half, slowly lost the grip of the game but was able to hold on as they defeated the Hurricanes 40-31. New Britain coach Michael Jones said his players didn’t quit.
Bristol Press
Bristol Central uses 4th quarter spurt to beat Plainville, 50-41
BRISTOL - What started off as a game Bristol Central controlled early on, quickly turned into a battle that required the Rams to dig deep and recover the lead late to walk away with the win. Down at the half, Plainville came out and used their speed to their advantage....
Bristol Press
Joseph M. Jakum
Joseph M. Jakum, 68, of Bristol, passed away on Jan. 1, 2023 after a brief illness. Joe was born on Oct. 22, 1954 to Joseph and Margaret Jakum in Baltimore, MD. Joe started a church with friends, Pat and Terry Mahoney, called New Covenant Church, in Bristol. Pastor Joe faithfully served and loved the church, now called Hillside Community Church, for over 40 years.
Bristol Press
Thomas Mark Lyman
Thomas Mark Lyman, 70, of Bristol died on Dec. 27, 2022 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Rob Rasmussen of Wallingford, and his significant other, Judy Laprise of Plainville. Thomas was born in Bristol on Feb. 25, 1952...
Bristol Press
Carol L. (Bradley) Kelley
Carol L. (Bradley) Kelley, 80, of Bristol, beloved wife of James D. Kelley died on Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022) at Bristol Hospital. Carol was born on April 20, 1942, in New Britain to Amelia (Naples) and Edward Bradley. Her mother remarried to Michael J. Marchese who helped raise her. The family resided in Plainville until her early teens when they moved to Bristol.
Bristol Press
Susan (Colagiovanni) DeMartinis
Susan (Colagiovanni) DeMartinis, loving mother and sister, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. She is now reunited with her beloved husband, best friend and soulmate, Marc P. DeMartinis, Sr., who predeceased her in 2001. Susan was born on...
Bristol Press
Ann Marie (Soucy) Albert
Ann Marie (Soucy) Albert, 94, of Bristol, widow of Gerard A. Albert, died on Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022) at Ingraham Manor. Ann Marie was born on June 3, 1928 in Van Buren, ME, and was one of nine children of the late Arthur and Jeanne (Bosse) Soucy. She was a longtime Terryville resident where she worked for O-Z/Gedney Company before moving to Bristol in 1999. She was a parishioner of St. Gregory the Great Parish in Bristol.
Bristol Press
Elizabeth 'Betty' L. (Marchand) Murphy
Elizabeth L. (Marchand) Murphy, “Betty”, 96, died peacefully on Jan. 1, 2023 at Shady Oaks Assisted Living in Bristol. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 40 years, Gerald J. Murphy in 2020. Betty was born on Aug. 28, 1926 in Meriden, and was the oldest of three children of the late Eugene M. Marchand and Alice (Gerchefski) Marchand.
Bristol Press
Eula (Therrien) Foster
Eula (Therrien) Foster, 91, of Bristol, widow of Cecil C. Foster, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 5, 2023. To view Eula’s full obituary, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com .
Bristol Press
Minor injuries to driver after school bus with no children on board strikes utility pole
BRISTOL – Minor injuries were reported Thursday when a school bus with no children on board struck a utility pole. The accident was reported around 11:39 a.m. in the 300 block of Farmington Avenue. There, a school bus was driven into a utility pole, causing some damage to the pole, according to Fire Chief Richard Hart.
Bristol Press
Mary Fortier sworn in as state representative to represent the 79th House District
HARTFORD – Her first time joining the Connecticut House of Representatives, Mary Fortier was sworn in Wednesday as a state representative to represent the 79th House District covering Bristol. In the House Chamber, Fortier was sworn in and will be serving as the vice chair for the Aging Committee...
Bristol Press
Bristol man allegedly left woman with liver laceration, internal bleeding following assault
BRISTOL – A Bristol man is expected to appear before a judge next month on felony and misdemeanor charges after police accused him of assaulting a woman in November, leaving her with serious injuries that included a liver laceration and internal bleeding. James Valentino, 53, of 70 Merrill Court,...
Bristol Press
Bristol firefighters respond to car fire
BRISTOL – Firefighters on Thursday put out a car fire with a new foam they recently switched to after research in the last few years found the foam firefighters around the nation were using was linked to cancer. Chief Richard Hart said the new F-500 foam worked just as...
Bristol Press
Bristol man pleads not guilty to home invasion, other charges
BRISTOL – A Bristol man has pleaded not guilty in a home invasion in which two people were threatened by a knife-wielding suspect. Diego Jimenez, 36, of 403 King St., stood before a judge on Thursday in New Britain Superior Court – where he pleaded not guilty to charges of home invasion, first-degree burglary, interfering with a 911 call, first-degree criminal mischief, three counts of violation of a protective order and two counts each of second-degree threatening, second-degree breach of peace and first-degree reckless endangerment.
Bristol Press
Bristol woman expected to face judge after allegedly stabbing woman, telling police 'I hope she dies'
BRISTOL – A Bristol woman was expected to face a judge on Thursday to answer to charges alleging she stabbed a woman multiple times in November and told police she was hoping the victim would die. Jessica Pitkin, 31, of 425 N. Main St., told an officer following the...
Bristol Press
Rhode Island man pleads guilty to setting up hidden camera in Bristol bathroom
BRISTOL – A Rhode Island man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to a felony charge after he hid a video camera in a Bristol home where a resident was holding a celebration of life event for his deceased father. John Nelson, 73, was granted a continuance until April 14, following...
Bristol Press
Bristol man sentenced to 77 months in federal prison for directing someone to buy guns for him despite firearm disqualification
A Bristol man has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after authorities say he directed another person to purchase firearms for him – as he has been disqualified from having guns. Alexander Patterson, 34, was sentenced to 77 months in prison during a hearing Wednesday,...
