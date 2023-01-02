Ann Marie (Soucy) Albert, 94, of Bristol, widow of Gerard A. Albert, died on Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022) at Ingraham Manor. Ann Marie was born on June 3, 1928 in Van Buren, ME, and was one of nine children of the late Arthur and Jeanne (Bosse) Soucy. She was a longtime Terryville resident where she worked for O-Z/Gedney Company before moving to Bristol in 1999. She was a parishioner of St. Gregory the Great Parish in Bristol.

