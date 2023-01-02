A wanted man was sniffed out by a K9 after trying to evade officers on Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were patrolling in the area of West Missouri Street and North Third Avenue on Thursday when they say they saw an SUV driving erratically. According to EPD, the officers could tell the driver was 32-year-old Matthew Greer, who was wanted on multiple warrants.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO