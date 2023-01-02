Read full article on original website
Owensboro restaurant asks for community support following kitchen fire
An Owensboro, Kentucky restaurant that caught fire on Thursday is in need of the community's support. As reported Thursday, firefighters with the Owensboro Fire Department were called to a business strip on Tamarack Road. No one was injured in the fire, but owners of restaurant El Tucan Del Cielo say...
Emergency Crews Battling Massive Fire at Mexican Restaurant in Owensboro KY
The Owensboro Fire Department's Battalion Chief, Steve Leonard confirmed that there is a large fire at El Tucan Mexican Restaurant on Tamarack Rd in Owensboro. Multiple emergency crews are working the scene. We will bring you more information as it becomes available. Please avoid the area. Owensboro Headlines from 20...
Multiple crews respond to large fire at Waupaca Foundry
We are working to learn more about a large fire at Waupaca Foundry in Tell City. Waupaca Foundry confirms with 44News, all employees have been evacuated, and no injuries have been reported at this time. Units from five regional fire departments are on site controlling the blaze, which started in...
Tamarack Road back open after business fire in Owensboro
Firefighters were working to extinguish a fire at a strip of Owensboro, Kentucky businesses on Thursday. The Owensboro Fire Department said that crews were at the scene of a fire at the business strip at 1007 Tamarack Rd. around 9:20 a.m. The strip contains several businesses, and photos shared by...
EFD provides brief update on Garvin Street fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Fire Department officials held a press conference on Wednesday to provide updates on their progress with the Garvin Street fire. During the press conference, officials said there is currently no connection between the Garvin Street fire and the Morton Avenue fire from last year. The fire started on Saturday morning […]
SWAT Called To Evansville Apartment Complex
Several police officers were dispatched to the Oakdale Apartments around 6:30 Thursday night. They were informed by the caller that she had a protection order against 30 year old Dwain Hughes, and wanted him out of her home. Hughes, ran from the scene, so officers left, but were called back...
Highway 41 back open in Henderson after crash
Drivers traveling on Highway 41 in Henderson may have seen delays Friday morning due to a crash. The Henderson Police Department said around 9:15 a.m. that officers were cleaning up after a crash at the intersection of Highway 41 and Watson Lane. According to HPD, the two-vehicle crash resulted in...
Firefighters battle massive fire in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) - The Evansville Fire Department has multiple crews on the scene of a large structure fire at a commercial building north of downtown. Dispatch has sent out a 2-alarm call for the fire after 10:30am Saturday for the building on North Garvin Street near East Tennessee Street.
Large fire breaks out at the Waupaca Foundry plant
Last night, a large fire broke out in one of the melting center's at the Waupaca Foundry plant in Tell City. A large fire broke out in one of the melting centers at the Waupaca Foundry plant in Tell City.
Structures imploded at old coal mine in Wabash County
Several structures were imploded at an old coal mine in Wabash County, Illinois on Friday. The Wabash County Sheriff's Office says a crew with Triad imploded a silo and another structure just before 9 a.m. Friday. According to the sheriff's office, it happened at the former coal mine located in...
New Evansville Police Department officer sworn in
The Evansville Police Department is welcoming its newest officer. EPD says Officer Zachary Henderson was sworn in to the department by Deputy City Clerk Jennifer Shell on Thursday. Officer Henderson is a 30-year-old Evansville native, a graduate of Reitz High School, and a member of the West Side Nut Club.
Wanted man found in crawl space by K9 after fleeing from Evansville police, affidavit says
A wanted man was sniffed out by a K9 after trying to evade officers on Thursday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were patrolling in the area of West Missouri Street and North Third Avenue on Thursday when they say they saw an SUV driving erratically. According to EPD, the officers could tell the driver was 32-year-old Matthew Greer, who was wanted on multiple warrants.
Azzip Pizza Pearl Drive location reopens after renovations
A popular Evansville pizza restaurant is ready to welcome pizza lovers back after closing for renovations. Azzip Pizza's flagship store on Pearl Drive was closed as they worked on interior improvements. Some of the new offerings involve a second make line for online orders, increased seating, along with a more...
New Thai restaurant in the works for downtown Evansville
A new restaurant is in the works for Downtown Evansville. Thai Delicious plans to open in the former Shing-Lee Chinese Restaurant Inc. location on Main Street. We're told the restaurant hopes to open very soon with details being released in the near future. Shing-Lee Chinese Restaurant closed back in 2022,...
Gym locker room thefts in Evansville area lead to man's arrest
An Evansville man is facing multiple theft charges in connection to several incidents at local gyms, according to police. According to jail records, 20-year-old Marlon Winstead Jr. was booked on charges of theft and criminal trespass on Thursday evening in connection to the incidents. An Evansville Police Department affidavit says...
Suspect on the loose after pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County Wednesday morning. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office tell us that the Joint Drug Task Force was involved in a short pursuit with the suspect before the pursuit was terminated due to being near a construction zone.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Henderson say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday. It happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Madison Street. The scene was clear by the time our crew arrived.
Indiana warehouse fire spreads several blocks
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A warehouse fire spread to several blocks Saturday in Evansville. The fire was reported just after 10 a.m. and officials estimated it had spread at least two blocks by mid-afternoon, WFIE-TV reported. Off-duty firefighters and crews from other counties were being called in to battle...
Evansville Wing Festival returning on Jan. 21
Chicken wing lovers should be aware of an upcoming event in Evansville. Evansville Wing Festival will return to the River City on Saturday, Jan. 21. It's happening from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. inside the historic Veteran's Memorial Coliseum, with a two-hour VIP session also available earlier from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
New Year's Day stabbing under investigation in Evansville
A New Year's Day stabbing is under investigation in Evansville. An Evansville Police Department report says officers were called Wednesday to take a battery report on Washington Avenue just off of Green River Road. Officers spoke with the victim, who said someone had threatened him and then stabbed him in...
