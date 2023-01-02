UPDATED with ref reaction-Key unsportsmanlike penalty on Heyward leads to TD

BALTIMORE (93.7 The Fan) – Coming off his best game of the season, it was a penalty on Cam Heyward that could sink the Steelers playoff hopes.

After a stop late in the first half and forcing the Ravens into a field goal attempt at the Steelers 15-yard line, some pushing and shoving between Heyward and a pair of Baltimore offensive linemen. Heyward shoves one of the linemen and then Ravens Ronnie Stanley grabs Heyward’s jersey and yanks Heyward on top of him. As he’s going down with his hands out, to avoid a penalty, Heyward’s right arm contacts a referee.

Unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Heyward, instead of a field goal attempt, and likely make, a first-and-goal from the seven-yard line and on the next play with 11 seconds left, Tyler Huntley finds Isaiah Likely for a touchdown to make it 10-3 at halftime.

As Heyward came over to the sideline, Minkah Fitzpatrick said something to Heyward and the two had to be separated and then Heyward went in the other direction appearing to say he didn’t do anything.

We have requested to have a pool reporter talk to the official, per NFL rules, and will have an update after the game.

Here is a question and answer with PFWA Pool Reporter Childs Walker Interview with Referee Land Clark and NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson

Question: Just wanted to ask about the personal foul that was called on Pittsburgh defensive tackle Cameron Heyward late in the second quarter, what specifically did you see from him that warranted that call?

Clark: “Well, there was some pushing and shoving after the play. Number 97 continued to push after the play and that’s why it was called.”

Question: Was it in the pile that you saw that?

Clark: “It was near the pile, yes.”

Question: So, continued pushing each other?

Clark: “Correct.”