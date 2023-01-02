Read full article on original website
Gorgeous January Weekend Ahead!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure moves in across the Southeast today leading to sunny skies and cooler temperatures as we get ready to head into the weekend! With a clear sky expected tonight, expect a cold start to our Saturday with temperatures in the 30s for most. A beautiful weekend is ahead with a mostly sunny sky and low to mid 60s on Saturday to be followed by an increase in clouds on Sunday and a high in the mid to upper 60s. A few showers may graze the area Sunday night and early Monday morning. Temperatures look like they’ll remain near, or slightly above, average next week.
FIRST ALERT: Cold front to bring line of rain and storms this afternoon!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a strong cold front will quickly push through the area this afternoon bringing the threat of rain and storms. A Tornado Watch is in effect for Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort and Orangeburg Counties through 2PM. This line of storms will approach I-95 by noon and will move off the coast by 3-4pm. The highest threat of a strong to severe thunderstorm will be on the leading edge of these storms as they move in from the west. Expect a quick bout of heavy rain followed by a couple hours of off and on showers before the rain dissipates by this evening. A spotty shower is possible over along the actual cold front but any rain should be long gone by early Thursday morning. Sunshine will return Thursday with temperatures in the 70s. The cooler air will lag well behind this front arriving by Thursday night. Highs will only reach 60 degrees on Friday but rebound into the mid to upper 60s this weekend with plenty of sunshine.
FIRST ALERT: Portions of the Lowcountry under tornado watch
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A tornado watch has been issued for several counties in the Lowcountry Wednesday morning. Beaufort, Colleton and Dorchester Counties are under a tornado watch until 2 p.m. Wednesday. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes. Because of the watch, a first alert weather day...
Tornado watches expire across Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The last remaining tornado watch Wednesday afternoon involving a Lowcountry county has been lifted. The National Weather Service canceled the watch for Georgetown County before 3 p.m. The watch had been extended earlier in the day until 4 p.m. before the cancellation. Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton...
FIRST ALERT: Crash causes 'significant delays' on I-526 near Glenn McConnell Pkwy
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is reporting a crash on I-526 is causing traffic delays for commuters Thursday afternoon. Police say a multi-vehicle crash on I-526 near East Glenn McConnell Parkway happened just before 4 p.m. They’re advising drivers to take an alternate route. This is...
Chilly Night on Tap. Gorgeous Weekend Ahead!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will be building in behind a cold front that has now moved well off the coast. Cooler, drier air is now building in to make for a fine weekend. Plenty of sunshine is expected Friday to go with cooler highs near 60 degrees. Our coldest morning out of the next week will be on Saturday when we wake up to temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Sunny skies will continue on Saturday before clouds start to increase on Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Saturday, mid to upper 60s on Sunday. Look for a few showers possible on Monday and Tuesday with the approach of another cold front.
Drying out tonight, cooler temperatures on the way for the end of the week!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A spotty shower is possible along the actual cold front tonight, but any rain should be long gone by early Thursday morning. Sunshine will return Thursday with temperatures in the 70s. The cooler air will lag well behind this front arriving by Thursday night. Highs will only reach 60 degrees on Friday but rebound into the mid to upper 60s this weekend with plenty of sunshine.
Crash cleared after causing ‘significant delays’ on I-526
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-526 had traffic backed up for hours Thursday afternoon. The Charleston Police Department reported a crash involving multiple vehicles near the East Glenn McConnell Parkway exit around 3:50 p.m. At the time of the crash, police were advising drivers to go an...
Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina
The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
Hwy 78 reopens in Summerville after gas leak
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have reopened a Summerville highway after a gas leak kept it closed overnight. Authorities shut down part of Highway 78 after a gas leak in Summerville Wednesday night. The road remained closed until just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The Summerville Police Dispatch says Highway 78...
Over 2,800 parking tickets could lead to towing, city of Charleston says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says after months of handing out hundreds of parking tickets on King Street between Spring and Calhoun, folks might start to see their cars towed. “Our goal has been and always will be to keep that area safe,” Luther Reynolds, Chief of...
South Carolina Department Of Health And Environmental Control Offers Winter Weather Advice And Resources
As winter has officially begun and an unusually cold weather system will begin moving into our state. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control would like to provide some key safety tips and resources for you. At this time, the system is not expected to bring significant snow...
2 Dorchester Co. fire stations expected to open in 2023
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County is spending millions of dollars to upgrade its fire infrastructure, and two new fire stations are expected to open up later this year. Throughout the day, crews have been working on building a new station facing Ladson Road, which will soon be home...
Shem Creek Boat Landing closing for improvements
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Shem Creek Boat Landing is closing for repair and improvement projects beginning Monday. Charleston County Park officials say the scheduled improvements include repaving the boat landing parking lot, installing new stormwater structures and storm drain lines along with dredging under the floating dock. The...
Portion of Highway 78 near Summerville closed due to gas leak
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is responding Wednesday evening to a gas leak near Highway 78. According to SPD, Highway 78 from Diana Court to East Owens Drive is shut down as of 9:00 p.m. as police and fire crews respond to the scene. The...
Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, causing wind damage across the CSRA and spawning possible tornadoes in South Carolina and Burke County. The National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths from Wednesday’s storm:. From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda...
FIRST ALERT: Serious crash involving pedestrian closes East Bay St. near Reid St.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a serious crash has closed part of East Bay Street Tuesday night. The department is investigating a crash involving a car and a person in a wheelchair, police say. Officers have closed East Bay Street between Reid and South Streets, according...
Deputies looking for missing West Ashley teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen on Friday. Hayden Barton, 14, was reported missing from the West Ashley area on Friday. Family last saw Barton around 10 p.m. on Jan. 3 when she left a residence near Orange Grove Road, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said. Officials say she may be in the James Island area.
Docs: Charleston deputy charged in crash ‘struggled’ behind wheel in training
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Daily training logs reveal field supervisors noted difficulties a former Charleston County deputy who was involved in a crash that killed a Colleton County woman and her two daughters was having with driving while she was training for the job. Emily Pelletier was just six...
Formation of C-17s fly over Ravenel Bridge Thursday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Around 20 C-17 aircraft from Joint Base Charleston will fly over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge Thursday morning. The aircraft, from the 437th Airlift Wing, will fly from the Atlantic Ocean north over the bridge around 11 a.m. Thursday. “We hope the Lowcountry can come out...
