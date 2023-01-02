Read full article on original website
Matt Bevin teases on governor’s race deadline, drives away without filing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin appeared in Frankfort on the deadline to file and run for governor to speak about the Commonwealth and leave without filing. Bevin teased another run for governor through Twitter on Friday, stating he would share thoughts before “proceeding down the hall”...
Kentucky lawmaker once again files bill to ban cellphone use while driving
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers are heading home Friday after wrapping up the first part of the 2023 session of the General Assembly. When they come back in February, many issues remain to be resolved, including income tax reductions, possible legislation to allow medical marijuana, sports betting, reforms to juvenile justice and tweaks to the state budget.
Kentucky gubernatorial candidates set as filing deadline passes
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The field of candidates for the 2023 Kentucky race for governor is set. The deadline to file to run has now passed. Three candidates are on the Democratic ticket in the May primary, including Governor Andy Beshear. The website for the Kentucky Secretary of State shows...
Gov. Andy Beshear strikes hopeful tone in 2023 State of the Commonwealth Address
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In front of a state house chamber filled with legislators and dignitaries from across Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear held his fourth State of the Commonwealth. “2023 provides a special opportunity for the state and for this legislative session to change everything for the better,” Gov. Beshear...
Kentucky Gov. Beshear to deliver State of the Commonwealth address
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - ”A pandemic, tornadoes, ice storms, a polar plunge, temporary but tough inflation,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, listing the many challenges the commonwealth faced in the last year. It has also made a lot of progress. That’s what Beshear will be going over in...
Gov. Beshear focused on expanding Hydrogen investments, bringing jobs to Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is working with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf to bring hydrogen investments and jobs to Kentucky in an effort to support the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2), announced the governor’s office on Thursday.
Gov. Beshear provides update on Kentucky flood relief efforts
KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - It’s been nearly six months since historic flooding destroyed parts of Eastern Kentucky, forcing families to start over. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update about flood relief efforts. “So far, the total amount from FEMA is more than 94 million dollars. It’s up $600,000...
Committee advances bill that would lower Kentucky income tax again
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers made another step towards lowering the state income tax. Legislation passed during the 2022 session signaled a half-percent drop to 4.5%, which took effect on January 1, 2023. Now, lawmakers advanced a measure to drop it further. The Budget Committee voted 16-4 Thursday morning...
A breakdown of state income tax cuts and why the parties disagree
Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky’s bordering states like Tennessee and Indiana do not have a state income tax. Kentucky Republicans have a goal to cut the state tax, now at 4.5 percent to zero percent within a decade. “Reducing income taxes has always been a long-term priority for Republicans,” said...
State releases county unemployment data for 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS) said unemployment rates increased in 84 counties between November 2021 and November 2022. State data showed nine of the top ten highest unemployment rates were in Eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 9.2%....
Housing Development Alliance officials hope for housing support during legislative session
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A new $150 million housing recovery strategy will be on the docket for the regular legislative session this year. AHEART, or Affordable Housing Emergency Recovery Trust fund, would help lay out a groundwork for how Kentucky responds to disasters and provide immediate funding for disaster recovery.
How the new Kentucky sales tax is impacting local businesses, nonprofits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new law in Kentucky impacts dozens of industries, including photography, personal trainers, and cosmetics. The 6% sales tax went into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Dr. Tami Cassis at Cassis Dermatology is not happy about the change. One of the things that made her most...
Great Health Divide | EKY addiction recovery ecosystem is strong, but gaps, high demand remain
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Before he led Addiction Recovery Care, Tim Robinson was in need of addiction recovery care. “I almost drank myself to death,” Robinson told WKYT’s Garrett Wymer on a recent winter day inside Corbin City Hall. “I was a prosecutor, but I was also a raging alcoholic.”
Kentuckians feeling the effects of high insulin prices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More people in Kentucky are having to ration their insulin supply, putting them in dangerous situations. People we spoke to say insulin prices are still an issue across the state. Although the price of insulin was capped at $30 for people on state-regulated health insurance plans, many people are not on that plan.
Consumers begin to feel pinch of Kentucky state sales tax
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several days into the new year and Kentuckians are beginning to feel the growing pains from the change to the state sales tax. Your first paycheck of 2023 should look a little bit bigger as the state income tax was reduced from 5% to 4.5%. However, some retirees and those on a fixed income won’t experience that break.
High School Scoreboard (Jan. 3)
(WYMT) - It’s that time of the season. All “A” and Kentucky 2A action is starting to heat up across the mountains. Lawrence County 72, Belfry 61 (Kentucky 2A Section 8) McCreary Central 61, Bell County 49 (Kentucky 2A Section 7) Whitley County 80, Knox Central 55...
Dollywood to host entertainer auditions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennesseans may soon get their shot at performing at Dollywood; the theme park is set to host entertainer auditions through January. The park is gearing up for its 2023 season, which starts in March. Between then and now, Dollywood is planning to host auditions for cast singers, dancers, actors and costume characters.
High school basketball scores from around the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the high school basketball scores from across the mountains on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Magoffin County, 74, Lawrence County, 52, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments. McCreary Central, 71, Whitley County, 66, Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournament. Ashland Blazer, 80, Johnson Central, 50. Betsy Layne,...
Harlan County outlasts South Laurel 71-63 in WYMT Game of the Week
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Starting off the new year right on 2023′s first edition of the WYMT Game of the Week. It was an Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten matchup Thursday night between the No. 7 South Laurel Cardinals and the No. 9 Harlan County Black Bears. A...
