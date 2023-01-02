Read full article on original website
Related
Man Utd stars arrive at training in new cars including £250,000 Rolls Royce and Lamborghini Aventador worth £337,000
MANCHESTER UNITED'S stars rocked up at Carrington in their brand-new cars with an extra spring in their step but holes in their pockets. A comfortable 3-0 win over Bournemouth last night ensured Erik ten Hag's side maintained their perfect 100 per cent record since the World Cup break. Goals from...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Man City visits Chelsea; Betis enters Copa del Rey
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Manchester City can reduce the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to five points by beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Arsenal was held to a draw by Newcastle on Tuesday yet City manager Pep Guardiola was still impressed by what he saw from Mikel Arteta’s team and feels City has little margin for error over the remainder of the campaign. “They (Arsenal) are going to do 100 or more points the way they have gone so far," Guardiola said. “If they continue this way, we will not catch them. We have to be almost perfect, I would say, from here to the end of the season and hope they drop a little bit in their performance.” Chelsea has won just one of its last seven Premier League games. It is the first of two back-to-back encounters between City and Chelsea. Chelsea visits Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup on Sunday.
Restoration of discipline key to Erik ten Hag’s success at Old Trafford so far | Karen Carney
Manchester United’s improved fortunes under the Dutchman are primarily a result of structure and accountability
Virgil Van Dijk Injury Worse Than Expected
The 31-year-old Dutchman has started all 17 of Liverpool's Premier League games so far this season but he was subbed off at half-time in Monday's 3-1 loss at Brentford.
U.S. beats Britain to advance to United Cup mixed teams semis
Frances Tiafoe beat Britain's Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to move the United States into the United Cup mixed teams tournament semifinals.
SB Nation
An Open Letter to Farhad Moshiri, from the Everton supporters
As the Everton lurches headlong into another relegation battle just months after a summer when the club’s majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri released a statement virtually promising change and that the Grand Old Team wouldn’t be put in this position again, here we are. A majority of supporters groups...
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Ings, Mings, and Martinez’s golden glove!
What did Cole, Tom, and Seb make of Aston Villa’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Villa Park on Wednesday evening?. More importantly, what can be made of Villa’s form under Unai Emery, securing 10 out of a possible 15 points?. With a very slow start during the...
game-news24.com
Tyler1 denounces Riot for taking too long to nerf giga-broken League champs to inflate player ranks
Tyler1 lost it again, and this time, he blasted the Riot Games for how long they took to get the division overpowered champions. Udyr, who he described as giga-broken, is the champion he was speaking about this time around. The energised Twitch star became tired after he saw another player using the Meta Jungle hero.
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Picking our favourite Sunderland FA Cup third round moments!
Our 2013 FA Cup third round replay against Bolton Wanderers might seem like an odd choice for my favourite tie at this stage of the competition. A Marvin Sordell double at the Stadium of Light sent us out after we’d been very lucky to avoid a similar fate in the first leg. For the majority of the two games, our team didn’t look bothered about a cup run, as has often been the case during my fifteen or so years of watching the Lads regularly.
Soccer-Inter end Napoli's unbeaten start as Juve extend winning streak to seven
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Napoli's 11-match winning streak and unbeaten start to the Serie A season ended on Wednesday when Edin Dzeko's second-half goal secured Inter Milan a 1-0 victory.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Cove Rangers
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun) And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun)
game-news24.com
Next LoL Champion is a Support from Ixtal
Since KSante has been in the live servers a long time now, it is time to look ahead to the new LoL champion’s release. Can you take a big leap with the Rift support?. The new LoL champion is coming back to Ixtal with a heartbeat. According to the...
game-news24.com
Czech Republic Canada. Youth World Cup final. Click here
The Czech Republic and Canada will play in the final match of the U-20 Ice Hockey World Championship. The decisive match was hosted in Halifax, Canada. The match starts on January 6th at 01:30 in Kyiv. In the third round, the US team defeated Sweden with a score of 8:7...
Comments / 0