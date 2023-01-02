ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymotherlode.com

Police: man shot by LA officers was armed with sharp object

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police officers shot and killed a man who approached them with a sharp object, officials said. The officers responded Tuesday in South LA and encountered the man clutching a metal object about a foot (30 cm) long, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy