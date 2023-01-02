Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin talks to Bills, family after breathing tube removed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's condition continues to improve. In the latest update provided by the team on Friday morning, Hamlin had his breathing tube removed and he addressed his teammates and coaches on FaceTime. The Bills said that Hamlin "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery" as his neurologic...
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
NBC Sports
Perry: Belichick shows a different side with reflection on Damar Hamlin
FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick has a behind-the-microphone persona that is very familiar to the football-watching world. But when real-life events occur that he chooses to address, he has shown he has the ability to exhibit the kind of emotion not typically exhibited at a podium. That was the case Thursday...
San Francisco 49ers: 4 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL right now. They are also arguably the most dangerous, having strung together nine wins in a row. They look invincible, and they have a shot at maybe even stealing the top seed in the NFC. To do that, the Niners need several things to happen, but foremost on their checklist is to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 at home. A win here plus an Eagles’ loss to the New York Giants would hand the NFC first seed to the 49ers. That is also huge since they would get one week’s worth of rest before the divisional round. It’s unlikely, but anything can happen. Now let’s look at our 49ers Week 18 predictions as they take on the Cardinals.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
NFL players likely to be traded in 2023
Who will be the next big name to get traded in the NFL?. While the 2022 trade deadline saw Christian McCaffrey go to the San Francisco 49ers and Bradley Chubb take his talents to South Beach, very few shake-ups transpired beyond that. It’s not entirely clear what the 2023 offseason...
NBC Sports
Cowboys cut James Washington
Cowboys wide receiver James Washington has been a disappointment in his first season in Dallas, and now his tenure with the team is over. Washington is being released today, according to multiple reports. A 2018 second-round draft pick of the Steelers, Washington became a free agent in the offseason and...
Houston Texans star JJ Watt receives 'wild' piece of fan mail before final NFL game
Upon receiving a taxidermy badger, JJ tweeted the photos and shared, "I have received a lot of wild fan mail over the years. This package that arrived today is certainly being added to the list."
NBC Sports
Kerr, Klay staunchly defend JP after late turnover vs. Pistons
Warriors coach Steve Kerr isn't blaming Jordan Poole after the Golden State's 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at Chase Center that ended the team's five-game winning streak. Poole had the ball in his hands with 13.2 seconds left in the game as the Warriors were down 117-116...
49ers news: SF fans will be fired up with James Conner, Cardinals injury report
The San Francisco 49ers are assured of a seat in the NFL playoffs, but they still have something to motivate them in Week 18’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals: the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Niners are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Cards at home on Sunday, and their odds appear to have gotten another boost, with some Arizona key players looking questionable to play in the regular-season finale.
NBC Sports
NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game
We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
NBC Sports
Bills share encouraging update on Damar Hamlin's status
The Buffalo Bills provided an encouraging update on safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday. The team said Hamlin showed “remarkable improvement” over the last day and that he appears to be “neurologically intact,” per physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. While the team said the 24-year-old is “still critically ill,” it said he continues to make progress.
NBC Sports
Hurts limited again, listed as questionable for Giants
The Eagles again listed Jalen Hurts as limited in practice Friday and designated him as questionable for Sunday’s crucial game against the Giants. Hurts last week didn’t practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday and didn’t play in a loss to the Saints. This week, he’s been limited all three days with the shoulder injury he suffered against the Bears three weeks ago.
NBC Sports
Bosa offers perfectly cocky assessment of his stellar season
Nick Bosa is good at football, and he's not afraid to flaunt it. The 49ers defensive end has the treatment of his body down to a science, and his dedication over the years has led to the current 2022 NFL season being the best of his career. When the Defensive...
NBC Sports
Draymond, Dubs frustrated with double techs in loss to Pistons
SAN FRANCISCO -- Draymond Green sat at his locker and began taking the tape off his ankles minutes after the Warriors had just lost to the Detroit Pistons, 122-119, on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Saddiq Bey. Emotions and frustrations still were running high. Especially for Green, who caught himself in...
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy makes it really easy to coach him
Brock Purdy has been impressive as a seventh-round rookie quarterback put into duty for the 49ers. Part of the reason why he’s been able to keep the club a viable Super Bowl contender has been the talent around him. But he’s also been particularly coachable, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Comments / 0