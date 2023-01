Expectations are always high at Notre Dame. It comes with the territory. After Notre Dame landed arguably the best quarterback in the transfer portal this season, Sam Hartman, expectations will be elevated even further for the Fighting Irish in head coach Marcus Freeman’s second season on the job. A year after the quarterback position held the Irish back, they enter 2023 with a quarterback who set the ACC record for career touchdown passes a couple of weeks ago in the Gasparilla Bowl.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO