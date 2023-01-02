Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Ginni Thomas Leaps Into House Speaker Battle Against Kevin McCarthy
The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas calls for new leadership in the House, resurrecting concerns of conflicts of interest on the high court.
How the speaker impasse is impacting US national security
The House’s inability to select a speaker is impacting US national security, Republican and Democratic lawmakers and staffers say, as members who can’t yet be sworn in are being locked out of classified briefings and the Biden administration is effectively operating without House oversight. At a minimum, House...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Defense & National Security — $3.75B weapons package for Ukraine unveiled
The Biden administration will send $3.75 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine and other countries related to Russia’s war that has lasted more than 10 months. We’ll share what’s in it plus details on a trip two U.S. senators took to Ukraine, the new U.S. sanctions targeting Iran and a day of remembrance on the second…
House Dems to Buttigieg: ‘Much more needs to be done’ following Southwest meltdown
House Democrats overseeing airlines are telling Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to come down harder on Southwest Airlines for stranding millions of passengers over the holidays. “We believe much more needs to be done,” more than two dozen Democrat members of what will be the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure...
American aid to Ukraine ramps up but House GOP drama causes worry over future military help
The Biden administration on Friday announced its largest drawdown yet in US military assistance to Ukraine, but there are lurking concerns that Republicans wielding newfound power in Washington could stand in the way of future aid — especially as chaos brews in the House. The administration announced a new...
SC Supreme Court makeup may face GOP scrutiny after 6-week abortion ban struck down
"There will be a movement in South Carolina to make sure that we put people on the Supreme Court that follow the law and not become legislators," U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said.
Hakeem Jeffries Fast Facts
Here’s a look at the life of Hakeem Jeffries, the US House minority leader. He is the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress. Marriage: Kennisandra (Archinegas) Jeffries (1997-present) Children: Jeremiah and Joshua. Education: Binghamton University, B.A., 1992; Georgetown University, M.P.P., 1994; New York University, J.D., 1997.
