ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
KTVZ

How the speaker impasse is impacting US national security

The House’s inability to select a speaker is impacting US national security, Republican and Democratic lawmakers and staffers say, as members who can’t yet be sworn in are being locked out of classified briefings and the Biden administration is effectively operating without House oversight. At a minimum, House...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Defense & National Security — $3.75B weapons package for Ukraine unveiled

The Biden administration will send $3.75 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine and other countries related to Russia’s war that has lasted more than 10 months.  We’ll share what’s in it plus details on a trip two U.S. senators took to Ukraine, the new U.S. sanctions targeting Iran and a day of remembrance on the second…
KTVZ

House Dems to Buttigieg: ‘Much more needs to be done’ following Southwest meltdown

House Democrats overseeing airlines are telling Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to come down harder on Southwest Airlines for stranding millions of passengers over the holidays. “We believe much more needs to be done,” more than two dozen Democrat members of what will be the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure...
KTVZ

Hakeem Jeffries Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of Hakeem Jeffries, the US House minority leader. He is the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress. Marriage: Kennisandra (Archinegas) Jeffries (1997-present) Children: Jeremiah and Joshua. Education: Binghamton University, B.A., 1992; Georgetown University, M.P.P., 1994; New York University, J.D., 1997.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy