Rochester, NY

Rochester to Winter: Where's our snow?

Despite our holiday gift of cold and local snow, officially Rochester is WAY behind when it comes to the season. We are on our slowest snow fall pace in over decade!. We're almost a week into the new year without more than a few flakes and we rarely make up for lost time. As you can see below, no snow in December usually results in a meek snow season.
ROCHESTER, NY
Woman stabbed on Webster Avenue

A woman in her 20's was stabbed at least once in the lower body on Webster Avenue last night just before midnight. The victim is currently being treated at Rochester General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No suspects are currently in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime...
ROCHESTER, NY
Newark's revitalization of its downtown area

Newark, N.Y. — Plans to revitalize downtown Newark are finally complete. $10 million, that's how much money the Village of Newark received from the state through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor said the village has already divided up the money between projects. “There is a new...
NEWARK, NY
'Stop the Violence' Education Fair to be held at Blue Cross Arena

Uniting & Healing Through Hope of Monroe County, a local organization that works to quell violence in the Rochester community, is hosting an upcoming education fair. More than 100 colleges, universities and job training programs will be represented Monday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Blue Cross Arena. Participants will...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester teen arrested for robbery at Gates motel

Gates, N.Y. — A Rochester man faces charges following a robbery at a motel in Gates on Wednesday. Officers responded to Motel 6 on Chili Avenue around 10 a.m. and found a 77-year-old woman who said a male suspect approached her in a hallway, threatened her with a weapon, and stole her credit card and cash before fleeing.
ROCHESTER, NY
Former Rochester nursing home employee sentenced for raping resident

New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced the sentencing Friday of a Rochester man convicted of raping an 81-year-old nursing home patient suffering from dementia. Khadka Pradhan, 52, was found guilty in November of raping the patient at The Shore Winds Nursing Home, where he worked as a housekeeper,...
ROCHESTER, NY
Local Mass held in remembrance of Pope Benedict XVI

Rochester, N.Y. — Mourners in Rochester gathered Wednesday to remember Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Bishop Salvatore Matano presided over Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral, as the Catholic Church prepared for a final goodbye to its former leader. "A very humble man," Matano said about the former pontiff. "A scholarly...
ROCHESTER, NY
'Near-tragedy' prompts increased police presence at Franklin

Rochester, N.Y. — A shooting outside a school Thursday is prompting the Rochester City School District to increase security measures. "That’s a near-tragedy," Rochester Teachers Association President Adam Urbanski said. "If the shooter would have not missed, we would be looking at potentially loss of life." The district...
ROCHESTER, NY
Three-alarm fire at East End restaurant under investigation

Rochester, N.Y. — A a fire at a building that includes businesses and apartments in the city's East End is under investigation. It happened on the corner of East Avenue and Lawrence Street, at the building that houses Veneto Wood Fired Pizza & Pasta, around 5:40 a.m. Crews forced...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester woman pleads guilty to causing 3-month-old daughter's death

Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester woman has pleaded guilty for causing her baby's death. Mabel Rosado-Delgado pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder for causing the death of her 3-month-old daughter, Karen Rosado, June 13, 2021. According to court documents, Rosado-Delgado "subjected the victim to physical abuse" and caused a...
ROCHESTER, NY
Man pleads guilty during murder trial for 2022 fatal shooting in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A man has pleaded guilty for the murder of a Rochester man who was found in a vehicle behind an abandoned house on Ames Street last year. Tyrell Doty pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree criminal use of a firearm for the death of Julius Hagood, 41, whose body was found March 30, 2022. Investigators determined he was shot at another location.
ROCHESTER, NY
Man accused of catalytic converter theft arrested after chase across western Monroe County

A man accused of stealing a catalytic converter in Gates allegedly led police on a chase toward the Genesee County line Wednesday before crashing. Officers from the Gates Police Department responded to the area of Buffalo and Manitou roads around 11:50 a.m. for a report of a catalytic converter theft in a parking lot, with the suspect fleeing in a dark gray Buick.
MONROE COUNTY, NY

