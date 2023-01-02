After almost a decade, the folks at Land Rover are moving on from its fourth-generation Range Rover and into its fifth-gen luxe off-road bruiser. While the styling changes are subtle, the changes are there. The new Range Rover offers an improved infotainment system, a slew of upgraded powertrains and, of course, fresh looks. While the new Range Rover is available in plug-in hybrid variants, this tester is a mild hybrid using a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder, augmented by a turbocharger and supercharger to help it make 395 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. That power travels through an eight-speed automatic before reaching the all-wheel-drive system.

