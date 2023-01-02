Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
Range Rover V-8 vs. Land Rover Defender V-8: A Battle Of Off-Roading Luxury SUVs
Widely known for their off-roading capabilities, the Range Rover V-8 and the Land Rover Defender V-8 were recently pitted in a head-to-head, off-road showdown across the countryside. Although the capable Range Rover is widely known as the luxury end of Land Rover, seeing the two throw down is fun to watch. Mat Watson and the testers at carwow, released an interesting video comparing the off-road royalty to see which reigns supreme off the beaten path.
Autoweek.com
The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Is Classy Family Cruiser
After almost a decade, the folks at Land Rover are moving on from its fourth-generation Range Rover and into its fifth-gen luxe off-road bruiser. While the styling changes are subtle, the changes are there. The new Range Rover offers an improved infotainment system, a slew of upgraded powertrains and, of course, fresh looks. While the new Range Rover is available in plug-in hybrid variants, this tester is a mild hybrid using a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder, augmented by a turbocharger and supercharger to help it make 395 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. That power travels through an eight-speed automatic before reaching the all-wheel-drive system.
insideevs.com
2023 Volkswagen ID.7 Wears Minimal Camo In New Spy Photos
Volkswagen may have prioritized the launch of crossovers as its first dedicated electric models, but it did have a sedan-like model in the works. Now we know that model will be called ID.7, it will be sold around the world including in the United States and now we can see it almost completely without camouflage in the latest batch of spy photos.
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
A Tesla owner says his Model Y ordered him to pull over before it suddenly shut down, trapping him inside
Tom Exton had just begun his journey to London Thursday when his Model Y's display indicated a problem, despite a nearly full charged.
How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
4 Reasons You Should Not Buy an Electric Car in 2023
If you're considering switching from your current gas guzzler to an electric car but you're not sure exactly when to take the leap, don't worry. At some point, the decision will make itself....
Top Speed
This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883
The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
Futurism
People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk
It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem
General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
game-news24.com
Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price
Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
1 of the Most Comfortable Cars Costs Under $20,000, According to US News
Based on the U.S. News list of the most comfortable cars, you don’t have to pay a boatload of money to enjoy high-level comfort on your drives. You can get the budget-friendly Kia Forte. The post 1 of the Most Comfortable Cars Costs Under $20,000, According to US News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles
Toyota has cars, trucks, and SUVs that should last you well over 200,000 miles. Which is right for you? The post 5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
What is the purpose of small black dots in car windshields
Have you ever noticed black dots along the top of your window? If you have, do you know what these tiny dots are and the purpose they serve?. The black dots that appear on the windshield, black rims, and windows are called frits.
Top Speed
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
Top Speed
Honey, They Ripped Off The Harley!!
2023 is around the corner, and it’s fair to say that the motorcycle industry is progressing. Chinese motorcycles have long been the butt of unreliability jokes, but these Harley-Davidson imitations don’t leave much to be desired if you like slick-looking cruisers. Let’s dig a little deeper to see what the fuss is all about and take a look at the latest Harley imitations to come out of China.
