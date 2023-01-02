ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Teenager in critical condition after shooting at Curtis Hixon Park

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in downtown Tampa on Sunday.

The Tampa Police Department said the shooting happened just before 9:00 p.m. at Curtis Hixon Park.

Man stabbed to death with broken bottle at New Year’s Eve party, Hillsborough County deputies say

Officers arrived to find bystanders rendering first aid to a teenage boy with a gunshot wound. The 16-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he is currently in critical condition, according to Tampa police.

Police said their investigation is still in its early stages, but early reports indicate a shot was fired after a fight broke out between two groups. The bullet reportedly struck a boy standing with the opposing group.

Curtis Hixon Park is currently outfitted with trees, vendors and an ice skating rink as part of the park’s “Winter Village” holiday festivities.

Anyone with information on the incident to contact Tampa police at (813) 231-6130 or send
a tip through the TampaPD app.

Molly & Me
4d ago

If he were my sixteen year old, he'd been home not on the streets!!! I would rather my child have a hissy fit rather than me going to the city morgue to identify his body. Parents really need step up for their children!!!

Lynn Martinez
4d ago

the thugs have to ruin it for everyone. can't even go out anymore

TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

