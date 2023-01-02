Teenager in critical condition after shooting at Curtis Hixon Park

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in downtown Tampa on Sunday.

The Tampa Police Department said the shooting happened just before 9:00 p.m. at Curtis Hixon Park.

Officers arrived to find bystanders rendering first aid to a teenage boy with a gunshot wound. The 16-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he is currently in critical condition, according to Tampa police.

Police said their investigation is still in its early stages, but early reports indicate a shot was fired after a fight broke out between two groups. The bullet reportedly struck a boy standing with the opposing group.

Curtis Hixon Park is currently outfitted with trees, vendors and an ice skating rink as part of the park’s “Winter Village” holiday festivities.

Anyone with information on the incident to contact Tampa police at (813) 231-6130 or send

a tip through the TampaPD app.

