Man killed during New Year’s Eve shooting identified: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man who was shot and killed in downtown Mobile Saturday night. According to officials, Jatarious Reives, 24, was shot and killed during a “gang-related” shooting that happened on New Year’s Eve. The shooting also injured nine other people. Those […]
WALA-TV FOX10
34-year-old man shot, killed in Prichard on New Year’s Eve
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead. Prichard authorities have identified the victim as Christopher Duncan. They say that around 7 p.m. Saturday police responded to a report of the shooting in the 600 block...
utv44.com
Mobile native's Tik Tok post of New Year's Eve shooting surpasses one million views
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — "It was.... well, it looked like a riot, or some kind of pandemonium running right at me, and it was pretty intense. 45-year-old Mica Neal was born in Mobile, and went to school here, so he's no stranger to the port city. He was, however,...
Mobile mayor claims New Year’s Eve shooter(s) may have gang ties
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement Sunday afternoon about the shooting in downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve. “Like so many others, I am outraged at the violence that occurred last night in downtown Mobile. I am beyond disgusted that the actions of one or two individuals with […]
Burglary suspect leads police on 24-mile chase, police looking for second suspect: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man who allegedly led officers on a nearly 24-mile chase late Friday night. The man was driving a car the police were looking for in connection to an attack at a home on Dec. 29. Ladarren Dixon, 28, was arrested and charged with the following: […]
Workers in downtown Mobile reacted fast following deadly NYE shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people make a living in downtown Mobile and need people to feel secure in the entertainment district. Despite the violence on New Year’s Eve, workers are hoping for the best following the city’s last deadly shooting of 2022. Outside the Urban Emporium, Sunday morning is a giant pile of […]
NOLA.com
Ambulance driver killed in early-morning I-10 wreck
An Acadian Ambulance driver was killed early Sunday morning when the ambulance, which was transporting a patient, rear ended a box truck on Interstate 10 in Slidell, according to Louisiana State Police. The victim was identified as 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula, Miss. The patient and an emergency technician suffered...
Alabama man shot in head after argument at father’s funeral
An Alabama man was shot in the head this week after a fight broke out at his father’s funeral and continued after the service and turned deadly. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to a St. Francisville, Louisiana, residence on Monday where they found Michael Lancaster, 51, of Spanish Fort, Alabama, shot multiple times in the head and upper body.
NBC News
