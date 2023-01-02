ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Man killed during New Year’s Eve shooting identified: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man who was shot and killed in downtown Mobile Saturday night. According to officials, Jatarious Reives, 24, was shot and killed during a “gang-related” shooting that happened on New Year’s Eve. The shooting also injured nine other people. Those […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

34-year-old man shot, killed in Prichard on New Year’s Eve

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead. Prichard authorities have identified the victim as Christopher Duncan. They say that around 7 p.m. Saturday police responded to a report of the shooting in the 600 block...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile mayor claims New Year’s Eve shooter(s) may have gang ties

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement Sunday afternoon about the shooting in downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve. “Like so many others, I am outraged at the violence that occurred last night in downtown Mobile. I am beyond disgusted that the actions of one or two individuals with […]
MOBILE, AL
NOLA.com

Ambulance driver killed in early-morning I-10 wreck

An Acadian Ambulance driver was killed early Sunday morning when the ambulance, which was transporting a patient, rear ended a box truck on Interstate 10 in Slidell, according to Louisiana State Police. The victim was identified as 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula, Miss. The patient and an emergency technician suffered...
SLIDELL, LA
Alabama Now

Alabama man shot in head after argument at father’s funeral

An Alabama man was shot in the head this week after a fight broke out at his father’s funeral and continued after the service and turned deadly. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to a St. Francisville, Louisiana, residence on Monday where they found Michael Lancaster, 51, of Spanish Fort, Alabama, shot multiple times in the head and upper body.
SPANISH FORT, AL
