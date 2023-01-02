ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

news9.com

Owasso Woman Finds Love Note In Thrift Store Coat Pocket, Mails It To Original Recipient

A trip to the thrift store turned into a search for a married couple, after an Owasso woman found a love note inside a coat pocket. "Hello love, I hope you're having a good day. You are so beautiful and lovely. You make me a good a man, and for that I'm thankful. I'm proud of all the hard work you do, and consistently awed and inspired by how well you take care of your patients and colleagues,” the note reads.
OWASSO, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Vehicle Plows Through Barber Shop in Bartlesville

A vehicle plows through the store front of a barber shop in Bartlesville. Witnesses saw a red Chevy crash into the A+ Barber Shop, located at 416 SE Washington Boulevard next to the UPS Store. The accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. There is no word yet as to...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Baby Derby 2023 Winner!

Congratulations, to Trish and Drew Jones of Bartlesville and baby Maeve! The Jones family became the winners of the Baby Derby 2023 when baby Maeve arrived at about 5am on New Year's Day at Ascenstion St. John Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville. The Jones' win:. Gift Basket from Ascension St...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
news9.com

Several Families Displaced By Fire At Apartment Near 81st And Riverside

Several people have to stay somewhere else, because of a fire at their apartment complex. The fire happened at the Riverchase Apartments near 81st and Riverside. Thankfully no one was hurt. But the residents who lived there are now figuring out what to do next. "Oh man, it was blazing....
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Fire Department heats up 2023 with men’s, women’s calendars

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) calendar is out. The department released two calendars highlighting Green Country firefighters — one featuring men and one featuring women. Craig Deerinwater is a Tulsa firefighter who helped organizer the men’s calendar. Deerinwater said it will certainly heat things...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After Fire Destroys Sand Springs Mobile Home

One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a fire destroyed a mobile home in Sand Springs. According to fire officials, crews were called to the scene near west 41st Street and South 161st West Avenue around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. Several agencies responded, including Sand Springs...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

Firefighters Battle Early-Morning Fire At Vacant Home In Tulsa

Investigators with the Tulsa Fired Department are looking into what caused an early-morning housefire on Thursday. According to fire officials, the blaze broke out at a home near Archer and I-244 at around 1:30 a.m. Firefighters say they could see flames shooting from the roof when arrived on the scene. According to officials, it took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control and at one point the porch collapsed, but no firefighters were hurt.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Humane Society Of Tulsa Rescues 60 Dogs From Mayes County Puppy Mill

The Humane Society of Tulsa says they dropped everything to help rescue 60 dogs from an illegal breeding operation in Mayes County. "A lot of them had treatable medical conditions that were not being treated, we had to cut off several harnesses that had been left on and had caused infections," said adoption manager Rachel Ward.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

60 dogs rescued from puppy mill in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is asking for help adopting pets after a puppy mill was recently shut down. Officials said the illegal breeding operation had 60 dogs on site when the Humane Society of Tulsa's team arrived and shut it down. They said many of the dogs were pregnant or had treatable medical conditions that had been neglected.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Woman Spits Blood on Officer

A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court this week on charges alleging public intoxication, and placing bodily wastes or fluids upon a government employee or contractor. According to an affidavit, Nicole Becerra was arrested around 3 am on a public intoxication on January 1st. While being searched in...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
news9.com

City Of Broken Arrow To Begin New Door-To-Door Transit Program

The City of Broken Arrow is starting a pilot program to provide door-to-door transportation similar to other ride share services this fall. Last year, the city completed a study of its transit system options. Right now, the city has fixed service options, meaning there are set routes for buses, for example.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Skiatook Fire Dept. Battles Overnight Garage Fire

A vacant home's garage in Skiatook went up in flames late Tuesday night. Authorities say it happened around 10:30 p.m. near 126th St. N. and Highway 11. Skiatook crews had to call in help from Sperry to shuttle water to the fire. No one was hurt.
SKIATOOK, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Broken Arrow mourns loss of track and field coach Scott Morgan

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow community is mourning the loss of Scott Morgan. Scott Morgan, affectionately known as “Coach Mo” or “Coach Scotty” to his students and colleagues, is being remembered as a man who seized every opportunity to teach his students, even his students that were serving in-school suspensions.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Wreck on slick roads sends Afton boy to hospital

AFTON, Okla. – An Afton child was admitted to Joplin’s Mercy Hospital with head injuries, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported on Monday. The 9-year-old boy remains unnamed at this time. The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. on County Road EW 150, west of US-69, approximately seven miles north...
AFTON, OK

