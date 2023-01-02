Read full article on original website
news9.com
Owasso Woman Finds Love Note In Thrift Store Coat Pocket, Mails It To Original Recipient
A trip to the thrift store turned into a search for a married couple, after an Owasso woman found a love note inside a coat pocket. "Hello love, I hope you're having a good day. You are so beautiful and lovely. You make me a good a man, and for that I'm thankful. I'm proud of all the hard work you do, and consistently awed and inspired by how well you take care of your patients and colleagues,” the note reads.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Vehicle Plows Through Barber Shop in Bartlesville
A vehicle plows through the store front of a barber shop in Bartlesville. Witnesses saw a red Chevy crash into the A+ Barber Shop, located at 416 SE Washington Boulevard next to the UPS Store. The accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. There is no word yet as to...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Baby Derby 2023 Winner!
Congratulations, to Trish and Drew Jones of Bartlesville and baby Maeve! The Jones family became the winners of the Baby Derby 2023 when baby Maeve arrived at about 5am on New Year's Day at Ascenstion St. John Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville. The Jones' win:. Gift Basket from Ascension St...
news9.com
Several Families Displaced By Fire At Apartment Near 81st And Riverside
Several people have to stay somewhere else, because of a fire at their apartment complex. The fire happened at the Riverchase Apartments near 81st and Riverside. Thankfully no one was hurt. But the residents who lived there are now figuring out what to do next. "Oh man, it was blazing....
news9.com
Tulsa Firefighters Put Out Fire At Homeless Encampment
Tulsa fire crews are looking into the cause of a fire at a homeless encampment. Firefighters were on the scene along Main Street just north of the Cain's Ballroom. Firefighters say no injuries were reported.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Fire Department heats up 2023 with men’s, women’s calendars
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) calendar is out. The department released two calendars highlighting Green Country firefighters — one featuring men and one featuring women. Craig Deerinwater is a Tulsa firefighter who helped organizer the men’s calendar. Deerinwater said it will certainly heat things...
KOKI FOX 23
Shopping center made of shipping containers to open in Bartlesville
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A new shopping center is coming to Bartlesville this year and it’s going to be made out of shipping containers. The developer behind it, Danielle Weaver, said she hopes it will bring unique shopping to Bartlesville and more investment to the west side of town.
Safety concerns at Tulsa highway interchange after biker's death
After a biker was killed on a Tulsa highway, his friends say they’re concerned about that specific stretch of road.
news9.com
1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After Fire Destroys Sand Springs Mobile Home
One person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a fire destroyed a mobile home in Sand Springs. According to fire officials, crews were called to the scene near west 41st Street and South 161st West Avenue around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. Several agencies responded, including Sand Springs...
Rogers County animal rescue mourns loss of twice-rescued eagle
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Rogers County animal rehabilitation center is mourning the loss of an eagle that they have rescued twice. On Jan. 1, 2023, Wild Heart Ranch announced the news of the eagle’s death on social media. According to a Wild Heart Ranch social media post, the...
news9.com
Firefighters Battle Early-Morning Fire At Vacant Home In Tulsa
Investigators with the Tulsa Fired Department are looking into what caused an early-morning housefire on Thursday. According to fire officials, the blaze broke out at a home near Archer and I-244 at around 1:30 a.m. Firefighters say they could see flames shooting from the roof when arrived on the scene. According to officials, it took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control and at one point the porch collapsed, but no firefighters were hurt.
news9.com
Humane Society Of Tulsa Rescues 60 Dogs From Mayes County Puppy Mill
The Humane Society of Tulsa says they dropped everything to help rescue 60 dogs from an illegal breeding operation in Mayes County. "A lot of them had treatable medical conditions that were not being treated, we had to cut off several harnesses that had been left on and had caused infections," said adoption manager Rachel Ward.
KOCO
Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
News On 6
Nearly 20 Old Wallets Found During Renovation Of Historic Coffeyville Theater
More than a dozen wallets from the 1950s were discovered inside an old theater in Coffeyville, Kansas. Now, something old is new again, and it's offering comfort to a woman who recently lost her husband. Coffeyville's Midland Theater is undergoing multi-million dollar renovations right now and the discovery during construction...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Spits Blood on Officer
A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court this week on charges alleging public intoxication, and placing bodily wastes or fluids upon a government employee or contractor. According to an affidavit, Nicole Becerra was arrested around 3 am on a public intoxication on January 1st. While being searched in...
news9.com
City Of Broken Arrow To Begin New Door-To-Door Transit Program
The City of Broken Arrow is starting a pilot program to provide door-to-door transportation similar to other ride share services this fall. Last year, the city completed a study of its transit system options. Right now, the city has fixed service options, meaning there are set routes for buses, for example.
news9.com
Skiatook Fire Dept. Battles Overnight Garage Fire
A vacant home's garage in Skiatook went up in flames late Tuesday night. Authorities say it happened around 10:30 p.m. near 126th St. N. and Highway 11. Skiatook crews had to call in help from Sperry to shuttle water to the fire. No one was hurt.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Broken Arrow mourns loss of track and field coach Scott Morgan
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow community is mourning the loss of Scott Morgan. Scott Morgan, affectionately known as “Coach Mo” or “Coach Scotty” to his students and colleagues, is being remembered as a man who seized every opportunity to teach his students, even his students that were serving in-school suspensions.
fourstateshomepage.com
Wreck on slick roads sends Afton boy to hospital
AFTON, Okla. – An Afton child was admitted to Joplin’s Mercy Hospital with head injuries, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported on Monday. The 9-year-old boy remains unnamed at this time. The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. on County Road EW 150, west of US-69, approximately seven miles north...
