Investigators with the Tulsa Fired Department are looking into what caused an early-morning housefire on Thursday. According to fire officials, the blaze broke out at a home near Archer and I-244 at around 1:30 a.m. Firefighters say they could see flames shooting from the roof when arrived on the scene. According to officials, it took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control and at one point the porch collapsed, but no firefighters were hurt.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO