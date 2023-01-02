Kody’s ego is crushed. Three women stood up to them, and walked away from him. Christine was the first so she will be blamed the most by him. He was so verbally abusive and demeaning to these women I’m surprised they stayed as long as they did
Well if she wanted the family so much why did she isolate herself away from the other wives, if u have a sister wife, and loved that sister wife and wanted to be involved u have them watch ur kids like Christine did will all 12 kids at one time! You don’t get a nanny!!!! She pushed them all away and wanted Kody to help her and be with her. She played the damsel in distress all the time. Now she may have to get a job to stay in her million dollar home! Karma !!!
decision she made to leave Cody and I think it was a good idea he doesn't really have any time on his agenda to fulfill everybody's needs but his
