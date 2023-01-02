ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MassLive.com

Could Celtics have interest in Kemba Walker after Jayson Tatum hints at reunion?

Kemba Walker’s stint with the Dallas Mavericks came to a halt on Friday after the team elected to waive him before his contract became guaranteed for the season. Walker appeared in nine games for the Mavericks including one start in which he posted a season-high 32 points in a loss to the Cavs. The Dallas Morning News reported that the team is opting to go with younger guards as depth options with Jaden Hardy and McKinley Wright over the 32-year-old veteran point guard.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Bruins’ Linus Ullmark named to NHL’s Atlantic All-Star team

Linus Ullmark’s outstanding start to the 2022-23 season has earned the Bruins goalie a spot in the 2023 All-Star Game. It’s the first selection for the second-year Bruin. Ullmark leads the NHL in wins (21), save percentage (.939) and goals against average (1.86) and is a big reason Boston has the best record in the NHL.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Trent Federic scores twice, Bruins starts trip with 5-2 win over Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a cross-country trip, the Boston Bruins followed up their win in the Winter Classic with another milestone victory. Trent Frederic scored twice in 34 seconds during the third period as the Bruins extended their point streak to 12 games and posted their 30th win of the season with a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
