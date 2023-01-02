Kemba Walker’s stint with the Dallas Mavericks came to a halt on Friday after the team elected to waive him before his contract became guaranteed for the season. Walker appeared in nine games for the Mavericks including one start in which he posted a season-high 32 points in a loss to the Cavs. The Dallas Morning News reported that the team is opting to go with younger guards as depth options with Jaden Hardy and McKinley Wright over the 32-year-old veteran point guard.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO