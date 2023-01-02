Read full article on original website
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
Local Marshfield Library Plays 'Eye Spy' and 'Hide & Seek' as Renovation ContinuesDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Celtics trade Noah Vonleh to Spurs with cash, open up roster spot
The Celtics made their first trade of the 2022-23 season by dealing away Noah Vonleh along with cash to the San Antonio Spurs according to a league source. Shams Charania of the Athletic was first to report the deal. Vonleh’s contract was set to guarantee for the season this weekend...
What Celtics’ Jayson Tatum told Marcus Smart when aiming for the triple-double
Jayson Tatum was just an assist shy of his second career triple-double when he strolled to the free throw line. The Celtics were putting the final touches on their blowout win over the Mavericks, and Tatum was stuck at nine assists. But he didn’t know that, so he hoisted up a 3-pointer with 3:45 left in the game.
Could Celtics have interest in Kemba Walker after Jayson Tatum hints at reunion?
Kemba Walker’s stint with the Dallas Mavericks came to a halt on Friday after the team elected to waive him before his contract became guaranteed for the season. Walker appeared in nine games for the Mavericks including one start in which he posted a season-high 32 points in a loss to the Cavs. The Dallas Morning News reported that the team is opting to go with younger guards as depth options with Jaden Hardy and McKinley Wright over the 32-year-old veteran point guard.
Why Malcolm Brogdon believes Celtics ‘relaxed’ before blowout loss to Thunder
In between matchups with a pair of MVP candidates in Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic, the Celtics probably thought they could it easy on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, especially after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a late scratch due to illness. Instead, the Thunder made all kinds of history...
Why Celtics’ Marcus Smart shouted out Jaylen Brown’s leadership in Mavericks win
After the Celtics were embarrassed by the Thunder in a blowout loss, it was a humbling moment for a team with title aspirations. While it’s still early-January — still months away from the playoffs — the Celtics’ recent play led to effort concerns. Marcus Smart took...
Jake DeBrusk injury: Bruins F sidelined with lower leg fracture (report)
After one of the best moments of his career in the midst of the best season of his career, Jake DeBrusk is headed to the shelf with an injury for the Bruins. DeBrusk scored both Boston goals in their come-from-behind 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Monday’s Winter Classic, but he left Fenway Park in a walking boot.
Bill Belichick reveals reaction to Damar Hamlin injury, recalled ‘chilling’ 1997 incident
Bill Belichick doesn’t normally watch Monday Night Football. But since the New England Patriots were set to face the Buffalo Bills the following week, Belichick happened to have the game on. The Patriots coach witnessed the scary scene when Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. It...
Bruins’ Linus Ullmark named to NHL’s Atlantic All-Star team
Linus Ullmark’s outstanding start to the 2022-23 season has earned the Bruins goalie a spot in the 2023 All-Star Game. It’s the first selection for the second-year Bruin. Ullmark leads the NHL in wins (21), save percentage (.939) and goals against average (1.86) and is a big reason Boston has the best record in the NHL.
Trent Federic scores twice, Bruins starts trip with 5-2 win over Kings
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a cross-country trip, the Boston Bruins followed up their win in the Winter Classic with another milestone victory. Trent Frederic scored twice in 34 seconds during the third period as the Bruins extended their point streak to 12 games and posted their 30th win of the season with a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.
